Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai direct service flights

Bangkok Airways is resuming its direct service flights between Phuket and Hat Yai starting October 31. According to The Phuket News, the service will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with 1 flight daily. The outbound flight PG298 departs Phuket airport at 9:45am and arrives at Hat Yai airport at 10:50am. The inbound flight PG299 departs Hat Yai at 11:20am and arrives at Phuket airport at 12:25pm.

With the resumed services between the 2 provinces, the airline is now flying to a total of 9 destinations. Those destinations are listed below:

Phuket – Hat Yai: 1 flight daily (starting Oct 31)

Bangkok – Phuket: 3 flights daily

Samui – Phuket: 2 flights daily

Bangkok – Samui: 6 flights daily (Excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers – 2 flights daily)

Bangkok – Chiang Mai: 3 flights daily

Bangkok – Lampang: 2 flights daily

Bangkok – Sukhothai: 1 flight daily

Bangkok – Trat: 1 flight daily

Samui – Singapore: flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)

SOURCE: The Phuket News