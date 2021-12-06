Thailand’s Health Ministry misses Covid-19 vaccination target

So near and yet, not near enough. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has missed its own target of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. The ministry had aimed to reach the milestone by yesterday but admits it has fallen short, according to a Nation Thailand report.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says officials have now administered 94 million vaccine doses, with that figure expected to have risen to 95 million following yesterday’s tally. Kiattiphum says he’s happy with this achievement.

“Even though we cannot reach the target, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was very high.”

Meanwhile, responding to reports of planned protests against a possible vaccine mandate, Kiattiphum says people are free to choose whether or not to be vaccinated. However, he is urging people to do so, pointing out that by getting vaccinated, they are helping to protect themselves and others. He says people now also have a choice of vaccines.

“Thailand has various types of Covid-19 vaccines, so people can choose vaccines freely.”

The Thai government has previously vowed to get tough on people who refuse to get vaccinated, potentially introducing restrictions that would limit their access to public spaces.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand