Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

Thai troops are holding the line in a brutal border battle, smashing enemy forces in a series of explosive clashes near key temples and hill positions along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

According to the 2nd Army Area’s Operations Centre, clashes intensified in multiple zones today, July 26, with enemy forces launching coordinated infantry and artillery attacks across Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Buriram provinces.

Enemy troops have reportedly focused on seizing critical locations including Chong Bok, Sam Tae, Phu Makua, and the areas surrounding Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai Temples. Infantry assaults have been supported intermittently by tanks, field guns, and artillery barrages.

In Chong Bok, Cambodian forces attempted to capture Hill 469, while Thai artillery successfully destroyed enemy positions at Hill 350. At Sam Tae, clashes continued with enemy tanks and heavy weapons. Meanwhile, in Phu Makua, Thai troops have so far denied enemy attempts to secure a strategic foothold.

Heavy losses were reported on the Cambodian side in the Satta Som area, while skirmishes persist around the sensitive Preah Vihear Temple zone.

In Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, Thai forces repelled attacks on Ta Muen Thom Temple and Ta Kwai Temple, forcing the enemy to retreat under sustained artillery fire.

“Thai soldiers are standing firm, repelling repeated incursions with heavy firepower and tactical precision,” a military spokesperson said.

As fighting rages, the military has coordinated with local authorities to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas. So far, 63,446 people have been relocated to safety.

Volunteer teams and royal kitchen units have been deployed across all four affected provinces, distributing 52,000 meal boxes daily, with seven royal kitchens and eight mobile field kitchens operating at full capacity, The Nation reports.

The following areas have suffered collateral damage:

Ta Miang, Bak Dai, Jeekdak (Surin) – hit by artillery shells

Sriwichian (Ubon Ratchathani) – BM-21 rocket strike damaged four homes

Rung, Mueang, Nong Ya Lad (Sisaket) – artillery impact reported

The 2nd Army Area has urged civilians to avoid frontline zones and refrain from capturing or sharing troop movements online.

“Sharing sensitive images or unverified information could endanger lives and spread panic,” officials said.

Citizens are advised to trust only official sources and remain vigilant for fake news circulating online.