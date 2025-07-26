Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

Artillery pounds key positions while civilians flee frontline zones in 4 eastern provinces

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
121 1 minute read
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Army PR Facebook

Thai troops are holding the line in a brutal border battle, smashing enemy forces in a series of explosive clashes near key temples and hill positions along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

According to the 2nd Army Area’s Operations Centre, clashes intensified in multiple zones today, July 26, with enemy forces launching coordinated infantry and artillery attacks across Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Buriram provinces.

Enemy troops have reportedly focused on seizing critical locations including Chong Bok, Sam Tae, Phu Makua, and the areas surrounding Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai Temples. Infantry assaults have been supported intermittently by tanks, field guns, and artillery barrages.

In Chong Bok, Cambodian forces attempted to capture Hill 469, while Thai artillery successfully destroyed enemy positions at Hill 350. At Sam Tae, clashes continued with enemy tanks and heavy weapons. Meanwhile, in Phu Makua, Thai troops have so far denied enemy attempts to secure a strategic foothold.

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

Heavy losses were reported on the Cambodian side in the Satta Som area, while skirmishes persist around the sensitive Preah Vihear Temple zone.

In Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, Thai forces repelled attacks on Ta Muen Thom Temple and Ta Kwai Temple, forcing the enemy to retreat under sustained artillery fire.

Related Articles

“Thai soldiers are standing firm, repelling repeated incursions with heavy firepower and tactical precision,” a military spokesperson said.

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

As fighting rages, the military has coordinated with local authorities to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas. So far, 63,446 people have been relocated to safety.

Volunteer teams and royal kitchen units have been deployed across all four affected provinces, distributing 52,000 meal boxes daily, with seven royal kitchens and eight mobile field kitchens operating at full capacity, The Nation reports.

The following areas have suffered collateral damage:

  • Ta Miang, Bak Dai, Jeekdak (Surin) – hit by artillery shells

  • Sriwichian (Ubon Ratchathani) – BM-21 rocket strike damaged four homes

  • Rung, Mueang, Nong Ya Lad (Sisaket) – artillery impact reported

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | News by Thaiger

The 2nd Army Area has urged civilians to avoid frontline zones and refrain from capturing or sharing troop movements online.

“Sharing sensitive images or unverified information could endanger lives and spread panic,” officials said.

Citizens are advised to trust only official sources and remain vigilant for fake news circulating online.

Latest Thailand News
Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Topless woman rescued on Pattaya street in distress drama

23 seconds ago
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

21 minutes ago
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

42 minutes ago
Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

1 hour ago
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

2 hours ago
Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

2 hours ago
Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy | Thaiger Business News

Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy

3 hours ago
Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

4 hours ago
Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP | Thaiger Phuket News

Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

4 hours ago
Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff

4 hours ago
Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes

5 hours ago
Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts

5 hours ago
Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip

5 hours ago
Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall

6 hours ago
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

22 hours ago
Thai police ends child predator&#8217;s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

22 hours ago
Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

23 hours ago
Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath

23 hours ago
Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

23 hours ago
Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan

24 hours ago
Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals | Thaiger Thailand News

Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals

24 hours ago
Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash

1 day ago
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

1 day ago
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
121 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x