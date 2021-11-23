Connect with us

Thailand’s Health Ministry vows to get tough with people who won’t get vaccinated

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
image
image

Get vaccinated or else… That’s the message from Thai health officials who have vowed to track down people who have not yet had their first dose. According to a Nation Thailand report, Dr Kiattibhoom Vongrachit from the Public Health Ministry says that while a large percentage of the population is now fully vaccinated, at least 10 million people have yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government is pushing for the somewhat elusive goal of herd immunity, with a target of fully vaccinating 75% of the population by the end of the year. Kiattibhoom says he’s asked the Department of Medical Sciences to carry out a study to confirm the percentage of the population that has developed immunity to the virus.

Kiattibhoom acknowledges that the large number of unvaccinated people does pose a challenge and says the ministry may have to implement measures that will ban them from taking part in activities that could spread Covid-19. However, he adds that officials have not made any decision on whether or not to enforce the Communicable Disease Act in this regard.

He adds that health workers are on target to have administered up to 100 million vaccine doses by December 5. Yesterday, Thailand took delivery of 1.5 million Moderna doses, a donation from the US. The Disease Control Department says the vaccines will be distributed to areas with high infection rates and will also serve as booster doses.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Shane
2021-11-23 11:04
Good to hear that they are aiming for 75% by the end of the year. I wont be able to enter the Kingdom until late 2022 and have already been vaccinated with Pfizer. Hoping that all the Covid hick ups…
image
Stageaman
2021-11-23 11:09
Sadly there are many people who really want to be vaccinated, and who paid money for that priviledge 5 months ago, who are struggling to find out when or even if, they will get to the front of the queue.…
image
Prosaap
2021-11-23 11:58
I paid for my girlfriend 2 moderna booked in early september have to wait till between january and may i have no problem if they change that one to pfizer and she go get tomorrow but i not tell her…
image
Bob20
2021-11-23 12:19
1 hour ago, Stageaman said: Sadly there are many people who really want to be vaccinated, and who paid money for that priviledge 5 months ago, who are struggling to find out when or even if, they will get to…
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-11-23 12:21
Is there anyone, literally anyone, who thinks that it will be possible to have an extension of either a Work, Marriage or Retirement (Non-O/Non-B) visa/extension next year without being vaccinated? Anyone? Seriously, anybody? Yoohoo! Anyone? Anybody? Is there anybody who…
Trending