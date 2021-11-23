Thailand’s Health Ministry vows to get tough with people who won’t get vaccinated

Get vaccinated or else… That’s the message from Thai health officials who have vowed to track down people who have not yet had their first dose. According to a Nation Thailand report, Dr Kiattibhoom Vongrachit from the Public Health Ministry says that while a large percentage of the population is now fully vaccinated, at least 10 million people have yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government is pushing for the somewhat elusive goal of herd immunity, with a target of fully vaccinating 75% of the population by the end of the year. Kiattibhoom says he’s asked the Department of Medical Sciences to carry out a study to confirm the percentage of the population that has developed immunity to the virus.

Kiattibhoom acknowledges that the large number of unvaccinated people does pose a challenge and says the ministry may have to implement measures that will ban them from taking part in activities that could spread Covid-19. However, he adds that officials have not made any decision on whether or not to enforce the Communicable Disease Act in this regard.

He adds that health workers are on target to have administered up to 100 million vaccine doses by December 5. Yesterday, Thailand took delivery of 1.5 million Moderna doses, a donation from the US. The Disease Control Department says the vaccines will be distributed to areas with high infection rates and will also serve as booster doses.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand