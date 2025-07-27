Bangkok police arrest two men in 434kg meth bust

Major bust linked to broader crackdown on narcotics networks

Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Two men were arrested in connection with trafficking a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 426 kilogrammes, from a residence in Soi Nuanchan, Bangkok.

The suspects, identified as 39 year old Sunthorn, a motorcycle mechanic, and 31 year old Rattikorn with a history in drug trafficking, were apprehended on July 24 at around 6am.

The arrest was part of the government’s urgent NO Drugs NO Dealers policy. Police Colonel Sittisak Nakamat led the investigation, which involved surveillance on the suspects, who were believed to be transporting drugs for storage at the house.

The police observed a Honda CR-V, with licence plate 4กภ 1608 Bangkok, arriving at the location. Upon inspection, officers found approximately 14 sacks of crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 434 kilogrammes, in the car’s rear seat.

Sunthorn, who was previously convicted of drug offences and released in late 2024, admitted to taking on drug transportation jobs due to insufficient income from motorcycle repairs. He was reportedly instructed to collect drugs from a central province and deliver them to a warehouse in Bangkok.

Rattikorn, a former employee of a transport company, had a prior conviction for selling methamphetamine and was released in late 2019. He was paid 50,000 baht (US$1,540) for this drug transport job.

The police charged both men with possessing a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine, or crystal methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute, in violation of the law. This offence is considered to cause significant harm to public safety and national security. The suspects were then handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Phuket’s ongoing drug problem worsened after police arrested a teenage dealer and two associates in a significant methamphetamine raid. Over 3,400 pills, crystal meth, and illegal ammunition were confiscated during a coordinated operation in Thalang.

The raid took place on July 5, at a residence in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Luecha of Thalang Police alongside the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

