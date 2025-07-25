PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

A secretary to the prime minister (PM) of Thailand clashed with a Thai actor during a televised interview regarding the government’s next steps in addressing the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

The prominent Thai politician, Jakrapob Penkair, was appointed secretary to the PM yesterday, July 24. Jakrapob has held several roles in previous Thai administrations and was a key figure during the governments led by Thaksin Shinawatra.

He is also one of the leading organisers of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), also known as the Red Shirt movement. His involvement in the UDD led to his self-imposed exile in 2009. He returned to Thailand in March last year, after 15 years abroad.

As the new secretary, Jakrapob was invited for an interview on the news programme Chae Show (แฉ), broadcast on the evening of yesterday. The show is hosted by two well-known Thai actors, Kachapa “Moddam” Toncharoen and Vorarit “Nott” Fuangarome.

Tensions flared when Vorarit criticised the government for what he described as a delayed response. Jakrapob denied the allegation, stating that the government was exercising necessary patience and considering Thailand’s international image.

When Vorarit pressed further, asking how long the country must remain patient, Jakrapob replied…

“Tomorrow. We cannot solve the issue with our emotions. From a diplomatic perspective, it would be foolish to do so.”

The interview grew increasingly heated:

Vorarit: “But this is a matter of sovereignty. It’s about our territory.”

Jakrapob: “It’s not yet a matter of sovereignty.”

Vorarit: “It is about sovereignty. They’re trying to take over our temple.”

Jakrapob: “No, they haven’t permanently seized it.”

Vorarit: “Then why are they fighting us? What do they want from doing this?”

Jakrapob: “Exactly! That’s why we need to understand their motives before we can respond appropriately.”

Vorarit: “The government doesn’t know what they want?”

Jakrapob: “We don’t know yet. I’m not Hun Sen’s father, am I?”

Vorarit: “Wait, what!?”

Jakrapob: “Now you’re starting to pick a fight.”

Vorarit: “I’m not picking a fight. But if the government truly knows nothing, then it has no right to continue running the country.”

Jakrapob: “Who said we know nothing? If we don’t know, we’ll say so. If we do, we’ll tell you.”

Vorarit: “Why are they doing this? Doesn’t the government know?”

Jakrapob: “We’re in the process of finding that out so we can establish a proper stance.”

Vorarit: “And how much longer will that take?”

Jakrapob: “I told you, by tomorrow.”

Following the broadcast, social media users shared their reactions. Many praised Vorarit for his questioning and expressed concern that the Thai government should already understand Cambodia’s intentions to manage the crisis effectively.

After the interview, Vorarit shared his reflections in a Facebook post…

“I’ve really tried to be professional, but my heart just won’t allow it.”

He admitted that he allowed his emotions to influence his conduct during the interview, something he acknowledged was unprofessional but, in his words, unavoidable.

As of now, the Thai government has not issued any further statements or clarified its next steps in relation to the dispute.