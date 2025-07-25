PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

'I’m not Hun Sen’s father' line stuns viewers and ignites social media firestorm

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
438 2 minutes read
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ แฉ

A secretary to the prime minister (PM) of Thailand clashed with a Thai actor during a televised interview regarding the government’s next steps in addressing the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

The prominent Thai politician, Jakrapob Penkair, was appointed secretary to the PM yesterday, July 24. Jakrapob has held several roles in previous Thai administrations and was a key figure during the governments led by Thaksin Shinawatra.

He is also one of the leading organisers of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), also known as the Red Shirt movement. His involvement in the UDD led to his self-imposed exile in 2009. He returned to Thailand in March last year, after 15 years abroad.

As the new secretary, Jakrapob was invited for an interview on the news programme Chae Show (แฉ), broadcast on the evening of yesterday. The show is hosted by two well-known Thai actors, Kachapa “Moddam” Toncharoen and Vorarit “Nott” Fuangarome.

Tensions flared when Vorarit criticised the government for what he described as a delayed response. Jakrapob denied the allegation, stating that the government was exercising necessary patience and considering Thailand’s international image.

Jakrapob Penkair and Thaksin Shinawatra
Photo via Facebook/ จักรภพ เพ็ญแข – Jakrapob Penkair

When Vorarit pressed further, asking how long the country must remain patient, Jakrapob replied…

“Tomorrow. We cannot solve the issue with our emotions. From a diplomatic perspective, it would be foolish to do so.”

Related Articles

The interview grew increasingly heated:

Vorarit: “But this is a matter of sovereignty. It’s about our territory.”
Jakrapob: “It’s not yet a matter of sovereignty.”
Vorarit: “It is about sovereignty. They’re trying to take over our temple.”
Jakrapob: “No, they haven’t permanently seized it.”
Vorarit: “Then why are they fighting us? What do they want from doing this?”
Jakrapob: “Exactly! That’s why we need to understand their motives before we can respond appropriately.”
Vorarit: “The government doesn’t know what they want?”
Jakrapob: “We don’t know yet. I’m not Hun Sen’s father, am I?”
Vorarit: “Wait, what!?”

PM's secretary in heated argument with Thai actor over Thailand-Cambodia clash
Photo via Facebook/ จักรภพ เพ็ญแข – Jakrapob Penkair

Jakrapob: “Now you’re starting to pick a fight.”
Vorarit: “I’m not picking a fight. But if the government truly knows nothing, then it has no right to continue running the country.”
Jakrapob: “Who said we know nothing? If we don’t know, we’ll say so. If we do, we’ll tell you.”
Vorarit: “Why are they doing this? Doesn’t the government know?”
Jakrapob: “We’re in the process of finding that out so we can establish a proper stance.”
Vorarit: “And how much longer will that take?”
Jakrapob: “I told you, by tomorrow.”

Thai actor argues with PM's secretary over Thai-Cambodian border conflict
Photo via Facebook/ วรฤทธิ์ เฟื่องอารมย์

Following the broadcast, social media users shared their reactions. Many praised Vorarit for his questioning and expressed concern that the Thai government should already understand Cambodia’s intentions to manage the crisis effectively.

After the interview, Vorarit shared his reflections in a Facebook post…

“I’ve really tried to be professional, but my heart just won’t allow it.”

He admitted that he allowed his emotions to influence his conduct during the interview, something he acknowledged was unprofessional but, in his words, unavoidable.

As of now, the Thai government has not issued any further statements or clarified its next steps in relation to the dispute.

Latest Thailand News
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

2 hours ago
Thai police ends child predator&#8217;s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

2 hours ago
Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

3 hours ago
Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath

3 hours ago
Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

3 hours ago
Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals | Thaiger Thailand News

Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals

4 hours ago
Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash

4 hours ago
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

4 hours ago
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

4 hours ago
Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears

5 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

5 hours ago
Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

6 hours ago
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

6 hours ago
Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs

6 hours ago
5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike | Thaiger Thailand News

5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

7 hours ago
Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer

7 hours ago
Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

8 hours ago
Kao unveils &#8216;Green Pavement&#8217; project for sustainable road solutions | Thaiger Environment News

Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

8 hours ago
Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

8 hours ago
Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

8 hours ago
Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

8 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

9 hours ago
Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video)

9 hours ago
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

9 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
438 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
1 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x