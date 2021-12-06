Germany removes Thailand from its list of high-risk countries

The Thai embassy in Berlin says Thailand has been removed from Germany’s list of Covid-19 high-risk countries, according to a Thai PBS World report. Provided they are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine, travellers from Thailand can now enter Germany without having to quarantine. The accepted vaccines are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, arrivals from Thailand must produce a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of travel, or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours. Travellers who have recovered from Covid-19 need to show proof of a positive PCR test result that is at least 28 days old, but no older than 6 months, or evidence of being fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival.

Travellers from Thailand to Germany are required to provide a valid urgent reason for their journey. However, exceptions will be made for Thai nationals who also hold German citizenship, those who have a home or family members in Germany or elsewhere in the European Union, and people who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival. Arrivals who have fully recovered from Covid-19 and have been inoculated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine are not required to provide a reason for their need to travel.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World