Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff

UN steps in as deadly firepower fuels fears of wider regional confrontation

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of France24

Cambodia has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with Thailand, as tensions have escalated with deadly exchanges for a second day.

The dispute, which has involved jets, artillery, tanks, and ground troops, prompted an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.

Phnom Penh’s UN ambassador Chhea Keo emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution following a closed council meeting attended by representatives from Cambodia and Thailand. Yesterday, July 25, artillery fire was reported on the Cambodian side of the border in Oddar Meanchey province, resulting in the death of a 70 year old man and injuries to five others.

Thailand’s health ministry reported evacuating over 138,000 people from border regions, with 15 fatalities and 46 injured, including 15 soldiers. The Royal Thai Army (RTA) stated that hostilities resumed in three areas around 4am yesterday, with Cambodian forces using heavy weaponry and Thai troops responding appropriately.

Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Army Facebook

Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura indicated that fighting had reduced by yesterday afternoon and expressed Bangkok’s willingness to engage in talks, potentially with Malaysia’s assistance.

“We are open to resolving this diplomatically, bilaterally, or through Malaysia, but have not received a response yet.”

Malaysia currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which both Thailand and Cambodia are members. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that the situation could escalate into war if not contained, though he noted that it currently remains limited to clashes.

Both nations have accused each other of initiating the conflict, with Thailand alleging that Cambodia targeted civilian infrastructure, including a hospital. At the UN, Cambodia’s envoy questioned Thailand’s claim that Cambodia had started the conflict, given its smaller and less developed military, reported Bangkok Post.

Keo said that the Security Council urged both parties to exercise maximum restraint and pursue diplomatic solutions. No other council members spoke to the press.

This conflict is a significant escalation in a long-standing dispute over an 800-kilometre shared border, which has seen skirmishes between 2008 and 2011, resulting in at least 28 deaths. A UN court ruling in 2013 had temporarily settled the matter, but tensions re-emerged in May after a Cambodian soldier’s death.

The RTA reported that Thursday’s clashes centred around six locations, including ancient temples, and involved ground troops, tanks, and air support from F-16 jets. In Samraong, 20 kilometres from the border, residents were seen fleeing to safety amidst gunfire. Pro Bak, a 41 year old resident, expressed fear as he evacuated his family to a Buddhist temple for refuge.

