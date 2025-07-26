Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

Art lovers to hit the streets as island swaps beach bars for brushstrokes this August

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, July 26, 2025
86 1 minute read
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia's biggest sketch fest
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket is gearing up to welcome an international crowd of artists, art lovers and cultural travellers for the Asialink Sketch Walk Phuket 2025, a major arts event aimed at boosting creative tourism and rebranding the island as a year-round cultural hotspot.

Scheduled for August 14–17, the event was officially announced at a press conference held at Limelight Avenue Phuket, led by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai. He was joined by top officials and industry figures including Pattanachai Singhawara, Director of the Southern Region Office of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and Anchalee Vanich Thepabutr, President of the Phuket Arts Association.

Also in attendance were Thaneth Tantipiriyakit Tantipiriyakij of the Phuket Tourist Association and Anupap Wetchawanichsanong, Vice Chairman of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), along with local media and a large audience.

The Sketch Walk is expected to draw participants from across Asia, who will take to the streets to sketch Phuket’s historic buildings, bustling markets, scenic streetscapes, and diverse food culture. But it’s more than just art on display – organisers say the event promotes environmental sensitivity, cultural preservation, and community engagement.

“These events reflect the rich cultural and artistic diversity of Phuket and support our vision of sustainable creative tourism,” said Vice Governor Samawit. “Phuket hopes that the Asialink Sketch Walk will not only enhance awareness of local arts and culture, but also build long-term value for the province through international engagement.”

He also extended an open invitation for locals and tourists to get involved, encouraging residents to become “art hosts” who help showcase the island’s charm through hospitality and artistic collaboration.

The event will feature guided sketch walks, interactive workshops, exhibitions, and cultural exchanges in heritage-rich areas of the island, The Phuket News reports.

Anchalee of the Phuket Arts Association emphasised the importance of art in building community bonds.

“The Sketch Walk will inspire new ways of seeing Phuket,” she said, “while celebrating the everyday beauty of its landscapes and people.”

Organisers hope the event will help reposition Phuket as more than just a beach destination – instead, a cultural powerhouse blending art, tradition and sustainability.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, July 26, 2025
