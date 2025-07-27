Thailand and Cambodia clash leaves 33 dead, displacing 150,000

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire for a third consecutive day yesterday, resulting in at least 33 fatalities and displacing over 150,000 people along the contested border.

Fighting erupted for the first time in Trat’s coastal region, where the countries’ boundaries meet on the Gulf of Thailand, about 250 kilometres southwest of the main conflict zone.

AFP journalists in Samraong, Cambodia, near the primary battle area, reported hearing artillery fire yesterday afternoon. Similarly, a Thai villager taking refuge in a bunker in Sisaket province, approximately 10 kilometres from the border, noted the sound of artillery and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the conflict.

Cambodia accused Thailand of extending its military offensive into non-combat areas, targeting schools, pagodas, and residential zones. The Khmer Times, citing Cambodian defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata, reported that Thai forces fired heavy artillery into several Cambodian regions outside the conflict zone. Thailand denied these allegations.

People were seen queuing for water supplies at a temporary camp in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, on July 26, as reported by Reuters.

The Royal Thai Air Force deployed two F-16s and two Gripen fighter jets to attack Cambodian military positions in Phu Makua, Sisaket, yesterday afternoon. The aircraft targeted Cambodian ballistic weapons and successfully returned to base after destroying targets at Phu Makua and Prasat Ta Muean Thom in Surin, where Cambodian forces had positioned artillery.

Cambodia conflict

Additional clashes were reported in Sa Kaeo, increasing the number of affected Thai border provinces to six out of seven. Both nations expressed willingness for a truce but accused each other of hindering ceasefire efforts.

The Thai army cautioned border residents about potential missile launches by Cambodia. However, a Thai military official in Beijing was assured that Cambodia had not received new weapons from China since the conflict began.

Cambodia has strengthened its defence capabilities with China’s support in recent years, while Thailand, a US treaty ally, operates advanced F-16 and Gripen jets and modern tanks.

The conflict initially stemmed from disputes over ancient temple sites before spreading along a rural border characterised by hills, jungle, and farmlands. Cambodia’s defence ministry reported 13 deaths, including eight civilians, and 71 injuries since July 24.

Thai officials confirmed 13 civilian and seven soldier fatalities, with 33 wounded. The current death toll surpasses that of the last significant conflict between 2008 and 2011.

The fighting has led to the evacuation of more than 138,000 people from Thai border regions and over 35,000 from their homes in Cambodia. Following an emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York on July 25, Cambodia’s UN ambassador, Chhea Keo, called for an unconditional ceasefire and peaceful resolution.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity for the ceasefire talks to proceed. Both countries accused each other of initiating the hostilities.

Additionally, Cambodia accused Thai forces of deploying cluster munitions, while Thailand alleged Cambodian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and commercial establishments in Sisaket.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited evacuees in Ubon Ratchathani yesterday, emphasising that military operations must conclude before negotiations can commence, reported Bangkok Post.