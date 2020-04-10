Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software | The Thaiger

image
image
Facebook sues Bangkok man for 'cloaking' software

Sean Kelly

Published 

21 mins ago

 on 

Facebook sues Bangkok man for 'cloaking' software
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California PHOTO: AP
Facebook is suing a Bangkok resident for developing and marketing software that ‘cheats’ the social network’s advertising review process to enable users to post dangerous ads to other users.

Facebook explained that Mr Basant Gajjar, an Indian-American software architect living in the Thai capital, developed a “cloaking” technique in software that hides the real content of advertisements, while showing the user something else, essentially tricking Facebook’s review process from identifying inappropriate ads. His business, apparently thriving, is called ‘LeadCloak’.

The lawsuit outlined how Gajjars cloaking software allowed links to ads promoting the sale of sensationalised diet pills, cryptocurrency scams, even fake news relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Facebook said in the lawsuit that ‘cloaking’ is a malicious technique that impairs ad review systems by concealing the nature of the website linked to an ad.

Gajjar’s unregistered business LeadCloak has offered cloaking services and avoided discovery for well over four years since 2016, targeting firms including, WordPress, Shopify Inc, Alphabet Google, and Oath, according to Facebook.

“This suit will also further our efforts to identify Leadcloak’s customers and take additional enforcement actions against them”.

SOURCE: Reuters

Business

The post-Covid-19 era: Radical changes in Bangkok's property market

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The post-Covid-19 era: Radical changes in Bangkok's property market

Property consultants CBRE have come up with their own evaluation of the current Bangkok office market, already getting pounded by regional trends and a high baht, now suffering another challenge – the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. They report that this situation will “create another split in our historical timeline – pre and post Covid-19” in Thailand.

“At present, people are talking about how a 100 year event like the Covid-19 global outbreak will affect Bangkok property,” says CBRE property consultants.

“For many years now, companies have been exploring remote work or work-from-home strategies to either minimise costs or cope with the changes of Millennial behaviour during the pre-Covid-19 period. At this time, almost every company, even those who are underprepared, is being forced to undertake this new way of working without a choice,” according to Ms. Roongrat Veeraparkkaroon, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE Thailand.

Companies are experimenting a work-from-home policy and perceive an opportunity that it could work when applied to certain business functions and set the right balance between empowering and monitoring teams. This could mean that the future workplace will have a combination of agile workplaces which could be a permanent office as well as work-from-home, and co-working space.

The outbreak is acting as a catalyst that will give a company a clear view whether its remote working policy, which it has been considering, works. Once businesses realise what platform or infrastructure they are missing to support remote work, tech services companies will be one of the first beneficiaries after the storm has passed.

“Many organisations will be looking for satellite offices and cloud-based platforms as a Business Continuity Plan to ensure their businesses will not go dark if their headquarters could not be accessed. Co-working space will be one of the best choices in this case as the company can rent space on demand only when needed. However, in the post-Covid-19 world, co-working space operators will need solid measures to satisfy users that their space are safe and well-prepared.”

CBRE found that while some hotels in Bangkok have decided to shut down during the lockdown period as occupancy rates were in a single-digit level, some organisations have been renting meeting or conference rooms within hotels for weeks to be their backup meeting space when needed.

“Agile workplace has been a hot topic in the pre-Covid-19 world, where collaboration and engagement are encouraged. Initially, agile workplace might sound like a high-risk option for companies at this time; however, as the name suggests, agile workplace or Activity Based Work areas can be easily reconfigured to support social distancing strategies and split teams within offices. Paperless office makes this transition even more seamless.”

In a bigger picture, CBRE Research witnesses many office developments in Bangkok will be delayed as construction activities are halted or postponed as developers take a more defensive stance to assess the situation on a daily basis.

It is also possible that development plans will be revised to make projects more appealing in the Post-Covid-19 era with better property management system, air filtration (as PM2.5 still lingers in the Bangkok skyline) or a well-thought-out BCP to support the tenants.

“Agile and adaptive will be key words in the post-Covid-19 office market, not only to increase efficiency of a workplace but to prepare a business for any unforeseen changes that could occur in the future.”

The post-Covid-19 era: Radical changes in Bangkok's property market | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Ms. Roongrat Veeraparkkaroon, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE Thailand – CBRE

Weather

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand's 76 provinces

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 days ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand's 76 provinces

Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, that are expected through until Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of thailand during this time.

According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.

Summer storms, some severe, could affect the following provinces from today…

  • Nan
  • Phrae
  • Uttradit
  • Tak
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Sukhothai
  • Phitsanuloke
  • Phichit
  • Phetchabun
  • Loei
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong KhaiBung Karn
  • Udon Thani
  • Sakhon Nakhon
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Khon Kaen
  • Kalasin
  • Muk Dahan
  • Maha Sarakham Roi-et
  • Yasothon Amnat Charoen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Surin
  • Si Sa Ket
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Lop Buri
  • Saraburi
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bangkok
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachin Buri
  • Sa Kaew
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chon Buri
  • Rayong
  • Chanthaburi

Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand's 76 provinces | News by The Thaiger

On Saturday and Sunday, the storms are forecast in:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Lamphun
  • Lampang
  • Phayao
  • Phrae
  • Uttradit
  • Sukhothai
  • Tak
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Phitsanuloke
  • Phichit
  • Phetchabun
  • Roi-et
  • Loei
  • Nong Bua Lamphu
  • Nong Khai
  • Bung Karn
  • Udon Thani
  • Sakhon Nakhon
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Muk Dahan
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Kalasin
  • Khon Kaen
  • Maha Sarakham
  • Roi-et
  • Yasothon
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Surin
  • Si Sa Ket
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Uthai Thani
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Lop Buri
  • Chainat
  • Ang Thong
  • Sing Buri
  • Saraburi
  • Ayutthaya
  • Bangkok
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachin Buri
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Chachoengsao
  • Chon Buri
  • Rayong
  • Chanthaburi
  • Trat

The weather department says people should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage. Ships at sea should proceed with caution and watch the forecast in their area..

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Thailand

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7

Anukul

Published

1 week ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
PHOTO: Facebook@FlyBangkokAir

Bangkok Airways has announced today that they will cancel all it domestic flights from April 7 – 30. The company’s vice president, Tresarum Sitakalin says the flights that are being cancelled are…

  1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai
  2. Bangkok – Phuket
  3. Bangkok – Trat
  4. Bangkok – Sukhothai
  5. Bangkok – Samui
  6. Samui – Phuket

“The company had previously decreased flight frequencies on these routes and also using some of their smaller ATR aircraft instead of their Airbus 320 aircraft.”

“From April 7 onwards until April 30, we will cancel all flights.”

Requesting for a refund can be done at www.bangkokair.com/refund or contact their ticketing offices at +662 270 6699 or Bangkok Airways Call Centre on 1771 . For passengers who purchased their tickets through travel agencies, please contact their travel agency directly.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7 | News by The Thaiger

Trending