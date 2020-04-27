Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until mid-May | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until mid-May
The inbound passenger flight restriction is now going to be extended another 15 days whilst more repatriation flights for Thai citizens will continue this week. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says they will extend the ongoing ban, currently scheduled to end on April 30. The first of the temporary closures was announced on April 4.
CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop says that authorities can’t be complacent as infection rates overseas, including in neighbouring countries, remain high, making the situation volatile.
FACT CHECK
Total numbers of infections. Myanmar – 146, Vietnam – 270, Loas – 19, Cambodia – 122, Singapore – 13,624, Malaysia – 5,780.
The latest continuation of the ban is announced as more than 1,000 Thai repatriates from six countries are flying home this week. They are being met in a controlled situation, go through strict health checks and then ferried off to state quarantine centres where they will be quarantined for 14 days. The arrivals started yesterday and go to April 30.
A total of 1,078 Thais have registered to return through key international airports during the 5 day period. 601 will arrive from India, 207 from Australia, 168 from New Zealand, 42 from Spain, 35 from Japan, 25 from Netherlands. The flights include about 50 children.
There is another 9,000 Thais who have registered with overseas Thai embassies and consulates who are scheduled to return to Thailand after April 30. Health officials say they are paying particularly attention to workers crossing the southern border from Malaysia, or on returning flights, as they want to maintain Thailand’s low infection rates recorded in the second half of April.
Meanwhile, on Saturday night 561 people were caught breaching the curfew and “gathered in large numbers”. The main reasons for illegal assembly were drinking, gambling and consuming illicit drugs, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the CCSA.
“A number of curfew breakers had been women 51 to 60 years old who were caught gambling. May I ask husbands to warn their wives? Such behaviour risks spreading the disease and can put their families in trouble.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
The Covid-19 pandemic has crushed Thailand’s tourism sector, long considered a lifeline for the nation’s already battered economy, as numbers of foreign visitors have dropped below even the worst predictions plunging 76.4% in March from last year after a 42.8% drop in February.
For an economy that derives 12-14% of its gross domestic product from tourism, receipts, the impact of the pandemic have been disastrous, putting at least a million tourism workers out of a job. The road back from this point will be fraught with problems placing the Thai economy on a warpath for at least the next 2-3 years.
But with infection rates flattening in Thailand since early April, hopes are high in segments of the tourism industry, that the easing of some rules under the national state of emergency in the coming weeks might bring some relief to the travel economy.
Like China and many Asian destinations, Thailand’s tourism recovery trajectory is expected to be initially centred on domestic and local corporate travel before radiating back into into international and regional travel.
When borders open and international travel bans are lifted, China will almost certainly resume its dominant role in Thailand’s inbound tourism sector. How this major feeder market for Thailand (and many destinations around the world), is expected to begin travelling again will offer strategies for those suffering through today’s crisis.
Findings by Chinese travel giant Trip.com have long ranked Thailand among the first outbound destinations Chinese travelers want to visit post-coronavirus.
A survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications of over 1,000 respondents in China’s first-tier cities indicated that 53% of Chinese travellers are planning overseas travel in 2020, with August, October and December the most popular months for the remainder of the year. (This wishful thinking is based on surveys done a month ago and foreshadows no additional barriers, restrictions or delays being imposed in either China or Thailand).
Of those surveyed, 71% said they’d like to travel to Thailand and, in a notable shift, 83% would choose independent travel over group tours. The FIT travellers are the ones that revolutionised Chiselers travel within Thailand over the past 3-4 years, as the Chinese evolved from the tour groups to independent travellers – doing their own bookings and choosing their own tours and itineraries.
With the Chinese government’s ban on outbound group travel still in place, the independent traveller segment will be the driving force of China’s outbound travel market, when travel bans, at both ends, start being lifted.
But C9 Hotelworks’ Managing Director Bill Barnett says that these waves of “early pioneers” will likely show a weaker appetite for lesser known brands and gravitate toward familiar destinations, at least in the initial stages. Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya respectively continued to rank as Thailand’s top five destinations for Chinese travellers in the survey.
Delivering Asia Communications Director Vanessa Zhu said during a webinar that the comeback of the Chinese market will be led by independent travellers, a digitally savvy segment who tend to be between 20 and 40 years old and already possess a keen interest in experiences.
Unlike the older generation who will tend to be more cautious of travelling overseas after the pandemic, the deep integration of travel into the lifestyles of the under-40 set also means this group believes the risks of overseas holidays can be reduced with technology and smartphone usage, according to Zhu.
In the wake of the coronavirus, she stressed that it’s even more crucial for Thail hotels keen on the Chinese market to be adept in popular Chinese travel e-commerce sites like Ctrip and Fliggy as well as payment systems like Alipay.
The online behaviours acquired by many during the coronavirus lockdown will likely accelerate the digitalisation across China’s travel population and all of its age groups.
The Phuket Hotels Association, with 74 member hotels (out of approx. 1,750), is also working on a local initiative. As part of the island’s re-opening hotels will centre on issues like safety and hygiene, according to Barnett, founder of the association.
By June, Barnett expects health protocols to be established for international travel. Local airlines including Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways have already outlined their inflight social distancing measures: mask-wearing for all passengers, no food and drinks served or sold on board, empty middle seats, etc. to be rolled out with the resumption of some domestic flights in May.
SOURCE: Skift | C9hotelworks
Coronavirus Thailand
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Another 25 Thai workers were arrested this morning for illegal border crossing after wading across the Kolok River from Malaysia to Thailand. They were placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine and charged with illegal entry. They are part of a group of Thai workers left stranded in Malaysia, which has extended its lockdown order to May 12.
Their desperation is nothing new. Hundreds of Thai workers have been stranded in Malaysia, some for days or weeks, often without food or money, due to travel restriction and paperwork requirements brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.
They were caught on the Thai side of the river by a team from the 48th Ranger Regiment patrolling along a 3 kilometre stretch of the river after learning that a large number of Thai workers had chosen to cross the porous border via natural channels.
The 25 were taken to the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint where they were charged with illegal entry, and are to be sent to their home provinces for 14 day quarantine, pending legal action.
One Thai man, who worked at a Thai restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for over 10 years, said he left the city without any money in his pocket and had not eaten anything since leaving Kuala Lumpur. He said he and many others decided to cross the border via the river, fully aware it was illegal. But in order to return via the legal border checkpoints, they needed money and travel documents.
“We badly wanted to come home. It is time for Ramadan.”
The man says he was treated unexpectedly well by police and military officers. After having their temperatures taken, he and the others were were given “plenty of food and advice.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
“The homeless can’t stay at home.”
Earlier this month, Police in Chiang Mai arrrested “Tui,” a homeless man, for violating the national curfew imposed as part of the Emergency Decree to contain the spread of Covid-19. Police say they “found him wandering on the streets without permission from authorities or valid reasons,” and the court then sentenced Tui to 15 days in jail, suspended, and a fine of 1,500 baht. The judge decided not to put Tui in a 3 day detention in lieu of paying the fine, as Tui couldn’t afford it.
The judge ordered Tui, who usually sleeps on the floor of a local wet market, not to repeat the offence and not to leave his home for seven days. Tui told Human Rights Watch that he did not see how he could manage that.
“I will just have to hide, and hope police don’t see me on the streets at night again.”
There have been many such cases across Thailand, raising concerns that the emergency regulations are disproportionately hard on the homeless. Indeed the regulations assume that people have a home to go too.
Government figures show Thailand has about 2,700 homeless people, likely a gross under-estimation in a nation of around 66 million. Bangkok alone could have as many, very probably a lot more.
The lockdown and empty streets mean fewer chances for homeless people to earn money. What’s more, they face stigmatisation and accusations of carrying and negligently spreading the virus, as well as of defying government orders.
It’s been over 15 weeks since Thailand recorded its first Covid-19 case, but the government still has not reached out to the homeless population for testing. Only rudimentary temperature checks using questionably-accurate handheld thermometers are available to homeless people when they line up to receive food and necessities.
Government shelters are often overcrowded, without sufficient space required for the mandated “social distancing,” and are usually far from areas homeless people know and frequent, so they are reluctant to go.
Leilani Farha, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, sees the potential for catastrophe.
“Housing has become the front line defense against the coronavirus. Home has rarely been more of a life or death situation.”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha has repeatedly said “no one will be left behind.”
“He should insist government officials follow his motto and apply it to people without roof over their heads.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until mid-May
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
Park chief, officers arrested for house party
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
Leatherback turtles return to Phuket and Phang Nga coastlines
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
- Coronavirus Cure4 days ago
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
- Crime3 days ago
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
- Cambodia4 days ago
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
- Business4 days ago
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
- Coronavirus Phuket4 days ago
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days