Coronavirus Bangkok

Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed

The Thaiger

Published 

12 hours ago

 on 

Here’s 34 types of businesses that will remain closed around Bangkok until at least May 31. Bangkok’s Governor Aswin Khwanmuang ordered the temporary closure of these 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection. This only pertains to businesses in Bangkok.

1. Theatre, cinema, playhouse

2. Pub, bar, entertainment venue

3. Water park, amusement park

4. Playground, children’s play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets

5. Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices)

6. Zoos

7. Billiards or snooker venue

8. Bowling alley or arcade

9. Game centre and internet cafe

10. Public pool or similar business

11. Rooster fight ring

12 Fitness centre

13. Museum

14. Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall.

15. Library

16. Nursery

17. Elderly care

18. Boxing stadium

19. Martial arts school or gym

20. Tattoo parlour

21. Dance school

22. Race track

23. Sauna or steaming room

24. Massage parlour

25. Amulet shop

26. Weight loss shop or beauty clinics

27. Massage house

28. Banquet hall

29. All performances in public areas

30. All types of arenas

31. Skating or rollerblade park

32. Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop)

33. Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering)

34. Parks (open only for individuals to exercise, such as walking, running, or bicycling while keeping social distancing).

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment

Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups

Anukul

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

PHOTO: thairath.co.th

‘Nong Nonsi’ robot is the invention of teacher Panya Laanantana from the Department of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering Kasetsart University in Bangkok. He’s re-designed the robot to reduce the potential health risks to agricultural workers being needed for spraying disinfectants and chemicals in livestock pens.

The robot was originally used for spraying medicine, biological products and pesticides. The robot can also be used for watering in plantations and can also install a mop for cleaning the floor.

The Robot consists of 4 arms, 2 arms, left and right used for spraying water or various substances, 3 nozzles were then installed, providing a capacity of 25 litres of the liquid tank. For the other 2 arms, they are located towards the back and is installed with a mop to wipe down the detergent.

All 4 arms operate independently, with control channels via remote. It is driven by 2 large rubber wheels, and is powered by 80 Amp 12 Volt batteries (that can continuously work for 2-3 hours).

The robot is low-maintenance (and doesn’t need to take beer breaks) and all the parts can be easily purchased off-the-shelf in the market.

Nong Nonsi can also be applied to sterilise public areas instead of putting humans in the line of fire during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s been described as a “a 3 in 1 Robot prototype”.

Contact 08 1927 0098 for more information about Nong Nonsi.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Coronavirus Thailand

Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

PHOTO: Arab News

A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that 581 Thais have returned from 5 countries.

A flight from the Maldives brought 125 Thais at 3:15pm yesterday, then 165 arrived from Hong Kong at 3:55, 175 arrived from Singapore at 5:25 and 45 from Spain at 6:55. 70 returnees from Russia arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10:30am.

The arrivals follow 234 yesterday from Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. All returnees face a mandatory 14 day quarantine, either in their homes or at state-provided facilities, under strict guidelines.

By this evening a total of some 4165 Thais will have have returned from 24 countries since April 4, not including the thousands who have returned across the land borders. The numbers are significant because, as officials have consistently warned, despite an encouraging downward trend in new Covid-19 cases (which has seen the numbers fall to only 3 today), waves of returnees could spike these numbers, although their cases are considered “imported” and not the result of local transmission.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Coronavirus Thailand

Media, don’t be fooled by protesters – Finance secretary

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

PHOTO: Khaosod English

Media outlets are being duped by highly visible protesters trying to attract media attention in their efforts to receive the 5,000 baht “No One Left Behind” handouts, according to Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poonthanate. He even accuses the protesters and says many have already received the subsidy cash, but are demanding more. As an example he mentioned the recent case of a taxi driver who tried to scale the perimeter fence of the Finance Ministry as media filmed the incident.

The cabbie, identified as Pongpicharn Thanathirapong, was at the Ministry on Thursday to demand that the handout be wired to his account that day, saying he’d gotten a text message telling him to show up at the Ministry to file his claim.

Prasong told the media on Friday that the Ministry is ready to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that his officers have been working nonstop to speed up distributing the money those in urgent need. He also mentioned another protester who, he alleges, brought arsenic with him, which he had intended to swallow in front of the media.

On Monday, a 59 year old woman swallowed a large volume of rat poison in front of the Finance Ministry after shouting “None cares about me! There’s no one to take care of me!” She collapsed and went into shock, and was rushed to hospital. She survived. Several other suicides have been linked to desperation over the financial ruin brought by the pandemic.

Prasong alleged another incident in which a woman collapsed in front of the Finance Ministry, then falsely accused a guard who rushed to help her of trying to assault her.

“What can we do? We are civil servants who must be patient and try to explain the situation to them. We asked them to return home after completing complaint forms, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, but some refused.”

He urged the media not to accord the protesters “an undue level of coverage.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2987
  • Active Cases: 193
  • Recovered: 2740
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 04-05-2020 at 20:15

