Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The provincial breakdown for Saturday which includes all the cases reported over the past 24 hours. Infographics from the NBT…

Today the public health department has announced 9,326 new infections and 91 Covid-related deaths. 192 of the cases are from Thai prisons. The number, whilst only slightly higher than yesterday, is a continuation of the upward trend in cases, almost doubling over the past 2 weeks. The number of deaths reported today is a steep and concerning increase.

• The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced a symbolic donation of his wages for 3 months to help fight Thailand’s latest surge of Covid-19.

• Phuket Schools have been closed up for 14 days and the students sent home. As Phuket is trying to consolidate its Sandbox, the closure of the island’s schools is sending a contrary message to the world. Phuket’s Governor says they were closing schools due to concerns of Covid-19 infections spreading among students, staff and teachers at their respective schools. The closure affects most, but not all, schools. Yesterday Phuket had 10 new cases, a slight rise on the less-than-ten trend the island has been maintaining for the past 2 weeks.

• Following a meeting late yesterday afternoon, the CCSA has decided to impose new restrictions the say are “necessary to address the worsening situation especially”, in dark red and red zone provinces. The new measures include new Covid-zoning areas in Thailand, closures of most sections in shopping centres, new closing hours for public parks, restrictions on public transportation and restaurants, setting up check points between provinces to minimise people moving from dark red zones. It starts today. More about the specific restrictions HERE.

• From February 28, Thailand has now administered 11.9 million doses of Covid vaccine. 8.8 million persons have received their 1st dose, while around 3.17 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 doses.

• From the doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccines donated from US, the Thai government says they will be allocating the doses to…

– Medical personnel and health workers as a booster dose
– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions
– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)
– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)
• 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated from Japan will be allocated to;
– Adults aged over 60 and people living with 7 underlying conditions
– Foreigners in Thailand (elders and people with conditions as priority)
– Those who are required to get vaccinated before going abroad (students, athletes, diplomats etc.)

Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

image
pascal
2021-07-10 13:22
i m wondering what these peoples (who ever are in charge of the disease control) did not understand about the term "exponentially or ballistic" .....it seems the trend is established and it is not going to change if they do not…
image
billybob
2021-07-10 13:39
Good luck with your trip David it will be quite an adventure - keep safe. My wife and I were in Thailand from the beginning of December to the end of March and looks like we hit a sweet spot. It…
image
KaptainRob
2021-07-10 13:39
21 minutes ago, Shark said: I think your very adventurous if you now want to get from the 'south' to the 'north'. As everyone is doing the opposite or has been doing for the past days. I'm now not talking…
image
Shark
2021-07-10 13:45
4 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: If flight availability permits, sandbox vaccinated tourists and expats can still travel to Chiang Mai and other areas well outside of Bangkok. Transit thru DMK or BKK is still ok, (if ticketed thru) and as of…
image
Jason
2021-07-10 13:53
For Phukets' sake (hmmmm)....I mean for the people of Phuket's sake :) I can only hope that vaccination efforts for citizens of the island get to 100% (or at least 80%). Our numbers here in Australia are small compared to…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending