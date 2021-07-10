Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
The provincial breakdown for Saturday which includes all the cases reported over the past 24 hours. Infographics from the NBT…
Today the public health department has announced 9,326 new infections and 91 Covid-related deaths. 192 of the cases are from Thai prisons. The number, whilst only slightly higher than yesterday, is a continuation of the upward trend in cases, almost doubling over the past 2 weeks. The number of deaths reported today is a steep and concerning increase.
• The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced a symbolic donation of his wages for 3 months to help fight Thailand’s latest surge of Covid-19.
• Phuket Schools have been closed up for 14 days and the students sent home. As Phuket is trying to consolidate its Sandbox, the closure of the island’s schools is sending a contrary message to the world. Phuket’s Governor says they were closing schools due to concerns of Covid-19 infections spreading among students, staff and teachers at their respective schools. The closure affects most, but not all, schools. Yesterday Phuket had 10 new cases, a slight rise on the less-than-ten trend the island has been maintaining for the past 2 weeks.
• Following a meeting late yesterday afternoon, the CCSA has decided to impose new restrictions the say are “necessary to address the worsening situation especially”, in dark red and red zone provinces. The new measures include new Covid-zoning areas in Thailand, closures of most sections in shopping centres, new closing hours for public parks, restrictions on public transportation and restaurants, setting up check points between provinces to minimise people moving from dark red zones. It starts today. More about the specific restrictions HERE.
• From February 28, Thailand has now administered 11.9 million doses of Covid vaccine. 8.8 million persons have received their 1st dose, while around 3.17 million people have been fully vaccinated with 2 doses.
• From the doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccines donated from US, the Thai government says they will be allocating the doses to…
SOURCES: FRB | NBT
Recent comments: