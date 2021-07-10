Tourism
Samui & Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Koh Samui and the surrounding islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao are preparing for their Samui Plus reopening beginning July 15. The rules for the reopening are more stringent, with 3 full days of quarantine required and then 4 days of being allowed to travel only on sealed routes to specific tourist destinations before finally being allowed to travel freely and to neighbouring islands after 1 week. In contrast, some of Koh Samui’s nightlife seems to be operating unaffected by Covid-19 restrictions and may draw Phuket Sandbox tourists longing for a drink and a night out.
While neighbouring Koh Phangan recently raided an unlicensed spa that locals complained was hosting parties and events in violation of Covid-19 restrictions, many bars and clubs in Koh Samui hotspots like Soi Mango in Chaweng and bars around Lamai and Bophut seem to be open and operating without any restrictions, indifferent to Covid-19 regulations.
On any given night, customers can be seen drinking and dancing without any masks or social distancing in popular clubs and small bars as well as “restaurants” masquerading as bars—no word on if this will change with the Samui Plus reopening.
In Phangan though, the director of government-run Koh Phangan Hospital recently announced they are tightening up testing restrictions in light of the Covid-19 surge and lockdowns in Bangkok and the south. Those who are unvaccinated and travelling from a dark red zone like Bangkok can no longer enter Phangan with a 500-baht rapid Covid-19 test. From yesterday, officials are only accepting RT-PCR test results, and the price for those tests are 5,000 baht each.
Many properties are struggling through the SHA certification process ahead of the Samui Plus reopening, and some are reporting problems qualifying for the Plus designation, in part because it requires all staff to be full vaccinated. Vaccines aren’t always readily available, and with a gap between the first and second shots, many people will not have finished the inoculation fully by July 15.
Still, vaccination drives seem to pop up frequently on the islands, with new dates every few days, some for Thai only and some open for foreigners, especially those working in the tourism sector.
Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are eagerly poised for the reopening though and have a strong chance of success. The isolated islands have had very little Covid-19 throughout the pandemic, even in the dreaded third wave that hit Thailand exponentially harder. Officials will closely monitor the reopening and say they will close their Samui Plus scheme immediately should they uncover 20 or more Covid-19 cases that cannot be sourced through contact tracing.
Samui aims for 2,000 travellers in the first 30 days of reopening, with 41 SHA Plus certified and 22 ALQ hotels approved, though this website lists 83 supposedly approved hotels. The president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui estimates 1 billion baht of tourist revenue this quarter and 3 billion baht more in the last quarter of 2021, if all goes well and Covid-19 stays under control on the islands.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Samui & Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Phuket daily Covid-19 hits 10, 3 short of Sandbox threshold
Sandbox tourist forced to stay in ASQ hotel after fellow passenger on her flight tests positive
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 9,326 new infections, news briefs
1 million AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan for elderly in Bangkok
Traditional meets modern with Buddhist NFTs CryptoAmulets
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Lawyers Association accuse DDC failure over Sinovac
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Pattani woman apprehended after 277 Kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found in house
Thailand News Today | Bangkok curfew, dark red zone restrictions, golden triangle boom | July 9
Bangladesh factory fire takes 52 lives
2,500+ in Phuket Sandbox, flight and hotel numbers increasing
Health officials concede to using rapid antigen tests
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Sandbox: 6000 registered, no positive Covid-19 tests, new land restrictions
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime2 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Phuket3 days ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Bangkok21 hours ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok3 days ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?