COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections

Today, the CCSA reported 7,079 new Covid-19 infections, up 22 since yesterday, and 47 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,989,547 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,917 recoveries, down 476 from yesterday. There are now 95,528 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 115 from yesterday, including 1,808 in the ICU and 425 on ventilators, figures that have mostly been dropping each day.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 171 were found in correctional facilities, 292 were identified by community testing, and 6,607 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,350 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive until the positive cases are retested with RT-PCR tests.

More details and provincial totals will be posted this afternoon.

SOURCE: DDC

