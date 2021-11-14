Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

image
image

4 months after the launch of the Phuket Sandbox, a pilot reopening scheme that has now morphed into a country-wide reopening plan for international travellers, the local Phuket government are talking about spending 100 million baht on new landmarks to help attract tourists.

The first of 3 landmark projects is a glass skywalk which would allow visitors to walk along the structure whilst enjoying the view but being able to see straight down through the walkway as well. A similar structure has been constructed at in Loei, near the Laos border, as the Chiang Khan Skywalk, allowing visitors to walk 80 metres above the Mekong River.

The second project is a proposed plexi-glass deck overlooking the Pansea cape, at the north end of Surin Beach, one of the upscale beach areas along Phuket’s west coast. Pansea Beach hosts two of the island’s premier resorts, Amanpuri and The Surin and is not easily accessible except for hotel guests.

The location of Phuket’s new skywalk would be near a football field at the southern tip of the island, at the popular sunset tourist trap, Phrom Thep cape.

‘Skywalks’ have already been a popular regional attraction in Vietnam and at Bangkok’s Mahanakhon building.

The third landmark will be another observation tower at the Phuket Gateway – this at the northern tip of the island near the Tha Chatchai checkpoint. The Phuket Gateway has been a white elephant project that officials have launched and relaunched several times but is almost completely ignored by tourists.

The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation says it will conduct all the Environmental Impact studies and design completion before construction begins next year. Construction is expected to take up to 4 years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Chiang Khan Skywalk in Loei, north east Thailand, overlooking the Mekong River.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-11-14 08:17
The fools may spend billions but the BIG attraction for Phuket as with so many other locations is the places natural beauty. Why not use these funds to clean the environment and help people economically affected by covid19. Rather than…
image
gummy
2021-11-14 08:27
6 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: The fools may spend billions but the BIG attraction for Phuket as with so many other locations is the places natural beauty. Why not use these funds to clean the environment and help people economically…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-11-14 08:31
1 minute ago, gummy said: Well an excellent point you made but we all know who runs that place and cleaning the place up will not benefit them directly financially. Nor does helping the less well off interest them one…
image
Jason
2021-11-14 08:31
If they have the money,and I don't think they do, I can think of plenty of other good uses that would benefit both the tourists AND the Thais.
image
billywillyjones
2021-11-14 08:34
How about feeding the less fortunate. If you look at the photo what is the point of elevating something so little above the horizon when you could likely just stand on the banks and see the same thing without wasting…
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 950 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for company, based in Bangkok.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism1 hour ago

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Crime11 hours ago

Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
Drugs12 hours ago

Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Sponsored2 days ago

Shining Stars – brightening young minds since 2008

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Pattaya13 hours ago

Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Drugs14 hours ago

Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand16 hours ago

Unlicensed construction may be cause of Koh Larn resort death
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Tourism17 hours ago

Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Crime24 hours ago

‘Joe Ferrari’ and 6 other police, face death penalty
Tourism24 hours ago

First 10 days: 30,000 arrivals; 147,000 Thailand Pass applicants
Crime24 hours ago

Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Thailand1 day ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 55 deaths, 7,057 new infections
Bangkok1 day ago

Hospital in Bangkok catches fire, no injuries reported
Myanmar2 days ago

Burmese junta hands down 11-year sentence for US journalist Fenster
Pattaya2 days ago

Pattaya restaurant busted serving alcohol for the fourth time
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending