Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 22 Jan Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,112 new Covid-19 infections, down 528 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,340,941 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,019 total deaths from the pandemic.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,582 recoveries, up 1,059 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,263,783 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 83,231 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 511 from yesterday, including 565 in the ICU (up -3 over last week) and 129 on ventilators (down 27 over last week).

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 177 were brought in from international travellers, 154 were found in correctional facilities, 35 were identified by community testing, and 7,746 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,095 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112 | News by Thaiger

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,143 15,461
3 Samut Prakan 645 11,280
2 Chon Buri 395 13,924
4 Phuket 385 7,166
6 Nonthaburi 359 5,977
7 Khon Kaen 265 5,288
10 Pathum Thani 265 3,266
5 Ubon Ratchathani 188 6,364
13 Nakhon Ratchasima 181 2,370
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 169 3,516

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,143 15,461
3 Samut Prakan 645 11,280
6 Nonthaburi 359 5,977
10 Pathum Thani 265 3,266
16 Samut Sakhon 151 2,142
18 Nakhon Pathom 128 1,617
24 Lopburi 169 1,387
25 Ayutthaya 103 1,384
29 Saraburi 93 1,248
30 Nakhon Sawan 77 1,243
33 Phitsanulok 62 1,115
47 Phetchabun 64 752
49 Suphan Buri 33 730
55 Nakhon Nayok 68 673
59 Kamphaeng Phet 32 559
67 Chai Nat 18 313
69 Sukhothai 18 303
70 Uthai Thani 10 284
72 Phichit 12 274
74 Ang Thong 11 254
76 Samut Songkhram 27 248
78 Sing Buri 10 169
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Chon Buri 395 13,924
11 Rayong 116 2,788
20 Chachoengsao 88 1,564
34 Chanthaburi 90 1,075
39 Prachinburi 55 952
44 Sa Kaeo 112 870
58 Trat 14 564
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 145 3,956
38 Nan 43 1,004
45 Lampang 19 816
52 Chiang Rai 18 695
54 Phayao 13 676
66 Mae Hong Son 12 323
68 Phrae 20 310
71 Uttaradit 17 282
73 Lamphun 27 254
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Ubon Ratchathani 188 6,364
7 Khon Kaen 265 5,288
12 Buriram 123 2,474
13 Nakhon Ratchasima 181 2,370
14 Udon Thani 82 2,337
17 Sisaket 117 1,932
21 Maha Sarakham 72 1,503
22 Surin 122 1,485
26 Roi Et 82 1,349
32 Kalasin 59 1,143
35 Nong Khai 50 1,036
42 Loei 94 918
43 Sakon Nakhon 47 915
46 Chaiyaphum 60 772
53 Nakhon Phanom 24 682
56 Yasothon 26 601
57 Mukdahan 20 590
60 Nong Bua Lamphu 14 519
62 Bueng Kan 10 377
63 Amnat Charoen 6 367
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Phuket 385 7,166
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 169 3,516
15 Surat Thani 102 2,148
19 Songkhla 99 1,569
23 Phatthalung 74 1,478
28 Phang Nga 89 1,258
40 Chumphon 55 950
41 Krabi 31 946
50 Trang 27 719
61 Pattani 16 397
64 Satun 7 349
65 Yala 16 330
75 Ranong 11 250
77 Narathiwat 19 191
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
27 Prachuap Khiri Khan 72 1,336
31 Kanchanaburi 79 1,236
36 Ratchaburi 80 1,035
48 Phetchaburi 85 751
51 Tak 41 712
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
37 Prisons 154 1,018

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 mins ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
      Thailand59 mins ago

      Many criticise “soldier” coffee shop at southern Thailand military camp
      Crime2 hours ago

      Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
      Sponsored1 day ago

      VERSO – The School of the Future
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      McDonald’s Thailand offers ice cream sundae with chilli paste and pork floss
      Crime3 hours ago

      Woman complains police didn’t pursue rape case for 5 months
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Plans shot down for property incentives to attract foreigners
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Phuket6 hours ago

      Phuket Immigration visiting those in Hotel Isolation to extend visas
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Prick in real life, Stooping low and The Lumber jack Song | Thaiger Bites
      Politics7 hours ago

      Thai PM sings away his political blues
      Tourism9 hours ago

      Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
      Phuket14 hours ago

      Mask rules enforcement starts with campaigns in Bangla and Phuket Town
      Crime17 hours ago

      Police sting nabs trans woman for alleged child sex trafficking
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

      “Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
      Phuket22 hours ago

      More lost tourists with Covid break Phuket quarantine for Samui
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

      Thai study examines lasting side effects of ‘Long Covid’
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending