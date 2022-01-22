Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
Today, the CCSA reported 8,112 new Covid-19 infections, down 528 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,340,941 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,019 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,582 recoveries, up 1,059 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,263,783 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
There are now 83,231 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 511 from yesterday, including 565 in the ICU (up -3 over last week) and 129 on ventilators (down 27 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 177 were brought in from international travellers, 154 were found in correctional facilities, 35 were identified by community testing, and 7,746 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,095 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,143
|▼
|15,461
|3
|Samut Prakan
|645
|▼
|11,280
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|13,924
|4
|Phuket
|385
|▲
|7,166
|6
|Nonthaburi
|359
|▼
|5,977
|7
|Khon Kaen
|265
|▼
|5,288
|10
|Pathum Thani
|265
|▼
|3,266
|5
|Ubon Ratchathani
|188
|▲
|6,364
|13
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|181
|▼
|2,370
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|169
|▲
|3,516
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,143
|▼
|15,461
|3
|Samut Prakan
|645
|▼
|11,280
|6
|Nonthaburi
|359
|▼
|5,977
|10
|Pathum Thani
|265
|▼
|3,266
|16
|Samut Sakhon
|151
|▲
|2,142
|18
|Nakhon Pathom
|128
|▼
|1,617
|24
|Lopburi
|169
|▲
|1,387
|25
|Ayutthaya
|103
|▼
|1,384
|29
|Saraburi
|93
|▲
|1,248
|30
|Nakhon Sawan
|77
|▼
|1,243
|33
|Phitsanulok
|62
|▼
|1,115
|47
|Phetchabun
|64
|▲
|752
|49
|Suphan Buri
|33
|▼
|730
|55
|Nakhon Nayok
|68
|▲
|673
|59
|Kamphaeng Phet
|32
|▲
|559
|67
|Chai Nat
|18
|▲
|313
|69
|Sukhothai
|18
|▼
|303
|70
|Uthai Thani
|10
|▼
|284
|72
|Phichit
|12
|▲
|274
|74
|Ang Thong
|11
|▼
|254
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|27
|▲
|248
|78
|Sing Buri
|10
|▲
|169
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|13,924
|11
|Rayong
|116
|▼
|2,788
|20
|Chachoengsao
|88
|▼
|1,564
|34
|Chanthaburi
|90
|▼
|1,075
|39
|Prachinburi
|55
|▲
|952
|44
|Sa Kaeo
|112
|▲
|870
|58
|Trat
|14
|▲
|564
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|145
|▲
|3,956
|38
|Nan
|43
|▼
|1,004
|45
|Lampang
|19
|▲
|816
|52
|Chiang Rai
|18
|•
|695
|54
|Phayao
|13
|▼
|676
|66
|Mae Hong Son
|12
|▼
|323
|68
|Phrae
|20
|▲
|310
|71
|Uttaradit
|17
|▼
|282
|73
|Lamphun
|27
|▲
|254
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Ubon Ratchathani
|188
|▲
|6,364
|7
|Khon Kaen
|265
|▼
|5,288
|12
|Buriram
|123
|▼
|2,474
|13
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|181
|▼
|2,370
|14
|Udon Thani
|82
|▼
|2,337
|17
|Sisaket
|117
|▲
|1,932
|21
|Maha Sarakham
|72
|▲
|1,503
|22
|Surin
|122
|▲
|1,485
|26
|Roi Et
|82
|▼
|1,349
|32
|Kalasin
|59
|▼
|1,143
|35
|Nong Khai
|50
|▼
|1,036
|42
|Loei
|94
|▲
|918
|43
|Sakon Nakhon
|47
|▲
|915
|46
|Chaiyaphum
|60
|▲
|772
|53
|Nakhon Phanom
|24
|▼
|682
|56
|Yasothon
|26
|▲
|601
|57
|Mukdahan
|20
|▲
|590
|60
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|14
|▼
|519
|62
|Bueng Kan
|10
|▲
|377
|63
|Amnat Charoen
|6
|▼
|367
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Phuket
|385
|▲
|7,166
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|169
|▲
|3,516
|15
|Surat Thani
|102
|▼
|2,148
|19
|Songkhla
|99
|▲
|1,569
|23
|Phatthalung
|74
|▼
|1,478
|28
|Phang Nga
|89
|▲
|1,258
|40
|Chumphon
|55
|▲
|950
|41
|Krabi
|31
|▼
|946
|50
|Trang
|27
|▼
|719
|61
|Pattani
|16
|▼
|397
|64
|Satun
|7
|▼
|349
|65
|Yala
|16
|▼
|330
|75
|Ranong
|11
|▼
|250
|77
|Narathiwat
|19
|▼
|191
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|27
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|72
|▼
|1,336
|31
|Kanchanaburi
|79
|▲
|1,236
|36
|Ratchaburi
|80
|▼
|1,035
|48
|Phetchaburi
|85
|▲
|751
|51
|Tak
|41
|▼
|712
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|37
|Prisons
|154
|▲
|1,018
SOURCE: CCSA
