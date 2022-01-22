COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112

Today, the CCSA reported 8,112 new Covid-19 infections, down 528 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,340,941 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,019 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,582 recoveries, up 1,059 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,263,783 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 83,231 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 511 from yesterday, including 565 in the ICU (up -3 over last week) and 129 on ventilators (down 27 over last week).



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 177 were brought in from international travellers, 154 were found in correctional facilities, 35 were identified by community testing, and 7,746 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,095 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,143 ▼ 15,461 3 Samut Prakan 645 ▼ 11,280 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 13,924 4 Phuket 385 ▲ 7,166 6 Nonthaburi 359 ▼ 5,977 7 Khon Kaen 265 ▼ 5,288 10 Pathum Thani 265 ▼ 3,266 5 Ubon Ratchathani 188 ▲ 6,364 13 Nakhon Ratchasima 181 ▼ 2,370 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 169 ▲ 3,516

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,143 ▼ 15,461 3 Samut Prakan 645 ▼ 11,280 6 Nonthaburi 359 ▼ 5,977 10 Pathum Thani 265 ▼ 3,266 16 Samut Sakhon 151 ▲ 2,142 18 Nakhon Pathom 128 ▼ 1,617 24 Lopburi 169 ▲ 1,387 25 Ayutthaya 103 ▼ 1,384 29 Saraburi 93 ▲ 1,248 30 Nakhon Sawan 77 ▼ 1,243 33 Phitsanulok 62 ▼ 1,115 47 Phetchabun 64 ▲ 752 49 Suphan Buri 33 ▼ 730 55 Nakhon Nayok 68 ▲ 673 59 Kamphaeng Phet 32 ▲ 559 67 Chai Nat 18 ▲ 313 69 Sukhothai 18 ▼ 303 70 Uthai Thani 10 ▼ 284 72 Phichit 12 ▲ 274 74 Ang Thong 11 ▼ 254 76 Samut Songkhram 27 ▲ 248 78 Sing Buri 10 ▲ 169 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 13,924 11 Rayong 116 ▼ 2,788 20 Chachoengsao 88 ▼ 1,564 34 Chanthaburi 90 ▼ 1,075 39 Prachinburi 55 ▲ 952 44 Sa Kaeo 112 ▲ 870 58 Trat 14 ▲ 564 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 145 ▲ 3,956 38 Nan 43 ▼ 1,004 45 Lampang 19 ▲ 816 52 Chiang Rai 18 • 695 54 Phayao 13 ▼ 676 66 Mae Hong Son 12 ▼ 323 68 Phrae 20 ▲ 310 71 Uttaradit 17 ▼ 282 73 Lamphun 27 ▲ 254 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Ubon Ratchathani 188 ▲ 6,364 7 Khon Kaen 265 ▼ 5,288 12 Buriram 123 ▼ 2,474 13 Nakhon Ratchasima 181 ▼ 2,370 14 Udon Thani 82 ▼ 2,337 17 Sisaket 117 ▲ 1,932 21 Maha Sarakham 72 ▲ 1,503 22 Surin 122 ▲ 1,485 26 Roi Et 82 ▼ 1,349 32 Kalasin 59 ▼ 1,143 35 Nong Khai 50 ▼ 1,036 42 Loei 94 ▲ 918 43 Sakon Nakhon 47 ▲ 915 46 Chaiyaphum 60 ▲ 772 53 Nakhon Phanom 24 ▼ 682 56 Yasothon 26 ▲ 601 57 Mukdahan 20 ▲ 590 60 Nong Bua Lamphu 14 ▼ 519 62 Bueng Kan 10 ▲ 377 63 Amnat Charoen 6 ▼ 367 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Phuket 385 ▲ 7,166 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 169 ▲ 3,516 15 Surat Thani 102 ▼ 2,148 19 Songkhla 99 ▲ 1,569 23 Phatthalung 74 ▼ 1,478 28 Phang Nga 89 ▲ 1,258 40 Chumphon 55 ▲ 950 41 Krabi 31 ▼ 946 50 Trang 27 ▼ 719 61 Pattani 16 ▼ 397 64 Satun 7 ▼ 349 65 Yala 16 ▼ 330 75 Ranong 11 ▼ 250 77 Narathiwat 19 ▼ 191 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 27 Prachuap Khiri Khan 72 ▼ 1,336 31 Kanchanaburi 79 ▲ 1,236 36 Ratchaburi 80 ▼ 1,035 48 Phetchaburi 85 ▲ 751 51 Tak 41 ▼ 712 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 37 Prisons 154 ▲ 1,018

SOURCE: CCSA

