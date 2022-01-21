Friday Covid Update: 8,640 new cases; provincial totals

13 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,000 with 302 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,640 new Covid-19 cases and 8,641 recoveries. There are now 82,720 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 20 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,361,702 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 138,267 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 111,323,026 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 46,078 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 110,971 received their second dose, and 366,041 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 482

Bangkok – 1,630

Samut Prakan – 700

Ubon Ratchathani – 155

Phuket – 377

Khon Kaen – 273

Chiang Mai – 113

Nonthaburi – 469

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 144

Rayong – 140

Udon Thani – 95

Buriram – 124

Surat Thani – 114

Maha Sarakharm – 69

Nakhon Ratchasima – 189

Pathum Thani – 294

Samut Sakhon – 97

Songkla – 58

Pattalung – 79

Chachoengsao – 117

Sisaket – 104

Kalasin – 81

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 92

Roi Et – 85

Surin – 98

Nakhon Sawan – 86

Prachin Buri – 53

Nakhon Pathom – 151

Lampang – 16

Phitsanulok – 64

Saraburi – 84

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 143

Trang – 33

Phang Nga – 87

Chaiyaphum – 43

Tak – 46

Lop Buri – 124

Phetchabun – 40

Krabi – 60

Kanchanaburi – 65

Ratchaburi – 121

Chanthaburi – 99

Sakon Nakhon – 30

Nong Kai – 59

Trat – 10

Yasothon – 21

Nan – 74

Srakaew – 34

Chumphon – 35

Payao – 21

Nakhon Phanom – 32

Mukdaharn – 17

Chiang Rai – 18

Phetchburi – 34

Pattani – 21

Suphan Buri – 62

Kamphaeng Phet – 27

Nakhon Nayok – 24

Satun – 23

Bueng Karn – 8

Amnat Charoen – 18

Yala – 28

Uthai Thani – 19

Mae Hong Son – 14

Loei – 68

Nong Bua Lumphu – 54

Chainat – 144

Pichit – 8

Phrae – 9

Uttaladit -24

Sukhothai – 24

Narathiwas -22

Samut Songkhram – 16

Ranong – 16

Lamphun – 18

Ang Thong – 23

Singburi – 6