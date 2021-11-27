Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 6,073 infections, 32 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 27 November Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)
image
image

Today, the CCSA reported 6,073 new Covid-19 infections, down 486 since yesterday, and 32 Coronavirus-related deaths, half as many as yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,072,086 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 169 were found in correctional facilities, 214 were identified by community testing, and 5,633 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,260 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 704 420,065
6 Songkhla 441 59,992
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 366 39,626
22 Surat Thani 280 24,671
20 Chiang Mai 275 25,720
3 Chonburi 200 107,124
9 Pattani 182 45,402
5 Prisons 169 83,556
12 Ratchaburi 168 40,540
2 Samut Prakan 150 128,195

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 704 420,065
2 Samut Prakan 150 128,195
4 Samut Sakhon 37 93,739
7 Nonthaburi 99 59,405
13 Pathum Thani 87 39,681
15 Nakhon Pathom 34 34,577
17 Saraburi 73 31,928
19 Ayutthaya 74 31,357
31 Lopburi 48 17,599
37 Nakhon Sawan 52 15,897
40 Suphan Buri 70 14,293
44 Phetchabun 46 11,001
45 Ang Thong 0 10,879
46 Nakhon Nayok 27 10,822
47 Samut Songkhram 11 10,745
53 Kamphaeng Phet 23 8,106
54 Phitsanulok 62 7,914
58 Sukhothai 2 6,199
60 Phichit 12 5,265
68 Sing Buri 14 3,415
69 Uthai Thani 1 3,306
72 Chai Nat 25 2,714
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 200 107,124
10 Rayong 78 44,494
16 Chachoengsao 49 34,423
21 Prachinburi 97 25,051
27 Chanthaburi 52 21,408
36 Sa Kaeo 59 16,534
52 Trat 81 8,681
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 275 25,720
61 Chiang Rai 43 5,221
64 Uttaradit 10 4,506
67 Lamphun 76 3,637
71 Lampang 9 3,002
73 Nan 19 2,667
74 Phayao 16 2,545
76 Mae Hong Son 23 2,405
78 Phrae 2 1,962
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 98 31,796
26 Khon Kaen 108 22,088
28 Ubon Ratchathani 110 21,339
29 Udon Thani 58 19,933
32 Surin 15 17,522
33 Buriram 11 17,217
34 Sisaket 43 17,054
41 Roi Et 36 13,105
43 Maha Sarakham 13 11,148
48 Chaiyaphum 27 10,505
50 Kalasin 29 9,794
55 Sakon Nakhon 0 7,808
59 Yasothon 7 5,453
62 Nakhon Phanom 8 5,001
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 6 4,543
65 Nong Khai 14 4,344
66 Loei 7 4,160
70 Amnat Charoen 3 3,048
75 Mukdahan 4 2,417
77 Bueng Kan 3 2,242
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 441 59,992
8 Yala 105 46,598
9 Pattani 182 45,402
11 Narathiwat 74 41,091
14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 366 39,626
22 Surat Thani 280 24,671
35 Phuket 149 16,681
38 Trang 106 15,478
39 Chumphon 82 14,645
42 Phatthalung 106 11,460
49 Krabi 92 10,030
51 Ranong 6 9,636
56 Satun 74 7,074
57 Phang Nga 49 6,294
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 168 40,540
23 Tak 84 23,939
24 Phetchaburi 29 23,699
25 Kanchanaburi 41 22,992
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 17,918
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 169 83,556

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-27 18:09
The figures for Phuket are disturbing. That's the seventh straight day of rises with at least one cluster linked to Bangla Rd. Is that any surprise when you see scenes like this beginning at 0.35 A crowded indoor…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-27 18:10
image
mickkotlarski
2021-11-27 18:19
7 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: Disturbing at the number of slack and undisciplined people at Bangla. Are they aware of what may happen at all?
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-27 18:24
20 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: Disturbing at the number of slack and undisciplined people at Bangla. Are they aware of what may happen at all? I think the answer to that is for the Farangs at least, they've all been…
image
Stonker
2021-11-27 18:49
36 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: (snip) ... look what occurs if Phuket limits bar openings to those that are fully open air. Very, very fair - that should have been the first step, not bars vs restaurants.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

