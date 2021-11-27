COVID-19 SATURDAY: 6,073 infections, 32 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 6,073 new Covid-19 infections, down 486 since yesterday, and 32 Coronavirus-related deaths, half as many as yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,072,086 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,538 recoveries, up 337 from yesterday. There are now 79,780 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 497 from yesterday, including 1,385 in the ICU and 332 on ventilators.



Of the new Covid-19 infections, 169 were found in correctional facilities, 214 were identified by community testing, and 5,633 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,260 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 704 ▲ 420,065 6 Songkhla 441 ▼ 59,992 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 366 ▼ 39,626 22 Surat Thani 280 ▼ 24,671 20 Chiang Mai 275 ▲ 25,720 3 Chonburi 200 ▼ 107,124 9 Pattani 182 ▼ 45,402 5 Prisons 169 ▼ 83,556 12 Ratchaburi 168 ▲ 40,540 2 Samut Prakan 150 ▼ 128,195

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 704 ▲ 420,065 2 Samut Prakan 150 ▼ 128,195 4 Samut Sakhon 37 ▲ 93,739 7 Nonthaburi 99 ▲ 59,405 13 Pathum Thani 87 ▼ 39,681 15 Nakhon Pathom 34 ▼ 34,577 17 Saraburi 73 ▲ 31,928 19 Ayutthaya 74 ▲ 31,357 31 Lopburi 48 ▲ 17,599 37 Nakhon Sawan 52 ▲ 15,897 40 Suphan Buri 70 ▲ 14,293 44 Phetchabun 46 ▲ 11,001 45 Ang Thong 0 ▼ 10,879 46 Nakhon Nayok 27 ▲ 10,822 47 Samut Songkhram 11 • 10,745 53 Kamphaeng Phet 23 ▼ 8,106 54 Phitsanulok 62 ▲ 7,914 58 Sukhothai 2 ▼ 6,199 60 Phichit 12 ▼ 5,265 68 Sing Buri 14 ▲ 3,415 69 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,306 72 Chai Nat 25 ▲ 2,714 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 200 ▼ 107,124 10 Rayong 78 ▼ 44,494 16 Chachoengsao 49 ▼ 34,423 21 Prachinburi 97 ▲ 25,051 27 Chanthaburi 52 • 21,408 36 Sa Kaeo 59 ▲ 16,534 52 Trat 81 ▲ 8,681 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 275 ▲ 25,720 61 Chiang Rai 43 ▲ 5,221 64 Uttaradit 10 ▼ 4,506 67 Lamphun 76 ▲ 3,637 71 Lampang 9 • 3,002 73 Nan 19 ▲ 2,667 74 Phayao 16 ▼ 2,545 76 Mae Hong Son 23 ▼ 2,405 78 Phrae 2 ▼ 1,962 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 98 ▼ 31,796 26 Khon Kaen 108 ▲ 22,088 28 Ubon Ratchathani 110 ▲ 21,339 29 Udon Thani 58 ▼ 19,933 32 Surin 15 ▼ 17,522 33 Buriram 11 • 17,217 34 Sisaket 43 ▲ 17,054 41 Roi Et 36 ▲ 13,105 43 Maha Sarakham 13 ▼ 11,148 48 Chaiyaphum 27 ▲ 10,505 50 Kalasin 29 ▲ 9,794 55 Sakon Nakhon 0 ▼ 7,808 59 Yasothon 7 ▲ 5,453 62 Nakhon Phanom 8 ▲ 5,001 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 6 ▼ 4,543 65 Nong Khai 14 ▼ 4,344 66 Loei 7 ▼ 4,160 70 Amnat Charoen 3 ▼ 3,048 75 Mukdahan 4 • 2,417 77 Bueng Kan 3 ▼ 2,242 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 441 ▼ 59,992 8 Yala 105 ▼ 46,598 9 Pattani 182 ▼ 45,402 11 Narathiwat 74 ▼ 41,091 14 Nakhon Si Thammarat 366 ▼ 39,626 22 Surat Thani 280 ▼ 24,671 35 Phuket 149 ▲ 16,681 38 Trang 106 ▼ 15,478 39 Chumphon 82 ▼ 14,645 42 Phatthalung 106 ▼ 11,460 49 Krabi 92 ▲ 10,030 51 Ranong 6 ▲ 9,636 56 Satun 74 ▼ 7,074 57 Phang Nga 49 ▼ 6,294 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 168 ▲ 40,540 23 Tak 84 ▼ 23,939 24 Phetchaburi 29 ▲ 23,699 25 Kanchanaburi 41 ▼ 22,992 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 ▼ 17,918 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 169 ▼ 83,556

SOURCE: CCSA

