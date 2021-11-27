Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 6,073 infections, 32 deaths, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 6,073 new Covid-19 infections, down 486 since yesterday, and 32 Coronavirus-related deaths, half as many as yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,072,086 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,538 recoveries, up 337 from yesterday. There are now 79,780 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 497 from yesterday, including 1,385 in the ICU and 332 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 169 were found in correctional facilities, 214 were identified by community testing, and 5,633 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 4,260 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|704
|▲
|420,065
|6
|Songkhla
|441
|▼
|59,992
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|366
|▼
|39,626
|22
|Surat Thani
|280
|▼
|24,671
|20
|Chiang Mai
|275
|▲
|25,720
|3
|Chonburi
|200
|▼
|107,124
|9
|Pattani
|182
|▼
|45,402
|5
|Prisons
|169
|▼
|83,556
|12
|Ratchaburi
|168
|▲
|40,540
|2
|Samut Prakan
|150
|▼
|128,195
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|704
|▲
|420,065
|2
|Samut Prakan
|150
|▼
|128,195
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|37
|▲
|93,739
|7
|Nonthaburi
|99
|▲
|59,405
|13
|Pathum Thani
|87
|▼
|39,681
|15
|Nakhon Pathom
|34
|▼
|34,577
|17
|Saraburi
|73
|▲
|31,928
|19
|Ayutthaya
|74
|▲
|31,357
|31
|Lopburi
|48
|▲
|17,599
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|52
|▲
|15,897
|40
|Suphan Buri
|70
|▲
|14,293
|44
|Phetchabun
|46
|▲
|11,001
|45
|Ang Thong
|0
|▼
|10,879
|46
|Nakhon Nayok
|27
|▲
|10,822
|47
|Samut Songkhram
|11
|•
|10,745
|53
|Kamphaeng Phet
|23
|▼
|8,106
|54
|Phitsanulok
|62
|▲
|7,914
|58
|Sukhothai
|2
|▼
|6,199
|60
|Phichit
|12
|▼
|5,265
|68
|Sing Buri
|14
|▲
|3,415
|69
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,306
|72
|Chai Nat
|25
|▲
|2,714
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|200
|▼
|107,124
|10
|Rayong
|78
|▼
|44,494
|16
|Chachoengsao
|49
|▼
|34,423
|21
|Prachinburi
|97
|▲
|25,051
|27
|Chanthaburi
|52
|•
|21,408
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|59
|▲
|16,534
|52
|Trat
|81
|▲
|8,681
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|275
|▲
|25,720
|61
|Chiang Rai
|43
|▲
|5,221
|64
|Uttaradit
|10
|▼
|4,506
|67
|Lamphun
|76
|▲
|3,637
|71
|Lampang
|9
|•
|3,002
|73
|Nan
|19
|▲
|2,667
|74
|Phayao
|16
|▼
|2,545
|76
|Mae Hong Son
|23
|▼
|2,405
|78
|Phrae
|2
|▼
|1,962
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|98
|▼
|31,796
|26
|Khon Kaen
|108
|▲
|22,088
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|110
|▲
|21,339
|29
|Udon Thani
|58
|▼
|19,933
|32
|Surin
|15
|▼
|17,522
|33
|Buriram
|11
|•
|17,217
|34
|Sisaket
|43
|▲
|17,054
|41
|Roi Et
|36
|▲
|13,105
|43
|Maha Sarakham
|13
|▼
|11,148
|48
|Chaiyaphum
|27
|▲
|10,505
|50
|Kalasin
|29
|▲
|9,794
|55
|Sakon Nakhon
|0
|▼
|7,808
|59
|Yasothon
|7
|▲
|5,453
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|8
|▲
|5,001
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|6
|▼
|4,543
|65
|Nong Khai
|14
|▼
|4,344
|66
|Loei
|7
|▼
|4,160
|70
|Amnat Charoen
|3
|▼
|3,048
|75
|Mukdahan
|4
|•
|2,417
|77
|Bueng Kan
|3
|▼
|2,242
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|441
|▼
|59,992
|8
|Yala
|105
|▼
|46,598
|9
|Pattani
|182
|▼
|45,402
|11
|Narathiwat
|74
|▼
|41,091
|14
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|366
|▼
|39,626
|22
|Surat Thani
|280
|▼
|24,671
|35
|Phuket
|149
|▲
|16,681
|38
|Trang
|106
|▼
|15,478
|39
|Chumphon
|82
|▼
|14,645
|42
|Phatthalung
|106
|▼
|11,460
|49
|Krabi
|92
|▲
|10,030
|51
|Ranong
|6
|▲
|9,636
|56
|Satun
|74
|▼
|7,074
|57
|Phang Nga
|49
|▼
|6,294
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|168
|▲
|40,540
|23
|Tak
|84
|▼
|23,939
|24
|Phetchaburi
|29
|▲
|23,699
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|41
|▼
|22,992
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|73
|▼
|17,918
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|169
|▼
|83,556
SOURCE: CCSA
