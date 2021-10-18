Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 10,111 new Covid-19 infections, down 752 since yesterday, and 63 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,764,949 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,612 recoveries, up 229 from yesterday. There are now 107,226 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 564 from yesterday, including 2,831 in the ICU and 644 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 328 were identified by community testing, and 9,718 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,700 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

Aside from Bangkok, the 5 provinces with the most infections are all in the Deep South of Thailand, where Covid-19 is surging. With 255 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, Khon Kaen surpassed Udon Thani in total infections, as Phatthalung’s 230 infections passed Krabi and Satun overtook Uthai Thani.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,046 ▼ 387,875 10 Yala 756 ▲ 34,968 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 615 ▲ 22,641 7 Songkhla 579 ▼ 39,362 15 Pattani 502 ▼ 29,861 13 Narathiwat 466 ▼ 32,079 8 Rayong 402 ▲ 37,957 3 Chonburi 354 ▼ 96,995 39 Chiang Mai 314 ▼ 11,731 2 Samut Prakan 247 ▼ 118,682

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,046 ▼ 387,875 2 Samut Prakan 247 ▼ 118,682 4 Samut Sakhon 78 ▼ 91,208 6 Nonthaburi 116 ▲ 55,695 9 Pathum Thani 50 ▼ 37,305 12 Nakhon Pathom 73 ▼ 32,757 16 Saraburi 130 ▼ 28,350 17 Ayutthaya 70 ▼ 28,288 32 Lopburi 64 ▼ 15,589 35 Nakhon Sawan 126 ▼ 12,610 36 Suphan Buri 67 ▲ 12,539 42 Ang Thong 33 ▲ 10,406 43 Samut Songkhram 32 ▲ 9,980 44 Nakhon Nayok 11 ▼ 9,902 46 Phetchabun 36 ▼ 9,339 51 Kamphaeng Phet 26 ▼ 7,432 55 Sukhothai 10 ▼ 5,606 56 Phitsanulok 26 ▼ 5,475 59 Phichit 17 ▲ 4,471 67 Uthai Thani 4 ▲ 3,068 69 Sing Buri 5 ▼ 2,750 73 Chai Nat 1 ▼ 2,319

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 153 • 27,773 24 Ubon Ratchathani 98 ▼ 17,878 25 Buriram 29 ▼ 16,336 26 Surin 116 ▲ 16,112 28 Khon Kaen 225 ▼ 16,035 29 Udon Thani 158 ▲ 16,002 31 Sisaket 63 ▲ 15,671 38 Roi Et 30 ▲ 12,224 41 Maha Sarakham 32 ▲ 10,427 45 Chaiyaphum 23 ▲ 9,568 48 Kalasin 19 ▼ 8,438 50 Sakon Nakhon 12 ▲ 7,494 57 Yasothon 7 ▼ 5,153 58 Nakhon Phanom 3 ▲ 4,851 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 ▼ 4,094 64 Nong Khai 3 ▼ 3,380 65 Loei 20 ▲ 3,374 68 Amnat Charoen 5 ▲ 2,872 74 Mukdahan 2 ▼ 2,195 75 Bueng Kan 7 ▼ 1,903

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 579 ▼ 39,362 10 Yala 756 ▲ 34,968 13 Narathiwat 466 ▼ 32,079 15 Pattani 502 ▼ 29,861 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 615 ▲ 22,641 27 Surat Thani 227 ▲ 16,104 33 Phuket 144 ▼ 13,555 40 Chumphon 115 ▼ 11,217 47 Ranong 32 ▲ 9,169 49 Trang 190 ▲ 8,019 52 Phatthalung 230 ▲ 6,532 53 Krabi 93 ▲ 6,439 63 Phang Nga 96 ▼ 3,865 66 Satun 96 ▲ 3,132

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 314 ▼ 11,731 60 Uttaradit 7 ▼ 4,097 62 Chiang Rai 18 ▼ 4,000 70 Lamphun 18 ▲ 2,535 71 Lampang 11 ▼ 2,499 72 Nan 0 ▼ 2,379 76 Phayao 9 ▼ 1,799 77 Phrae 8 • 1,664 78 Mae Hong Son 9 ▼ 1,232

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 354 ▼ 96,995 8 Rayong 402 ▲ 37,957 14 Chachoengsao 89 ▼ 31,337 21 Prachinburi 183 ▲ 20,395 30 Chanthaburi 221 ▼ 15,878 34 Sa Kaeo 62 ▼ 13,095 54 Trat 60 ▼ 6,369

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 41 ▼ 71,941 11 Ratchaburi 188 ▲ 34,232 20 Phetchaburi 139 ▲ 20,397 22 Kanchanaburi 185 ▼ 19,384 23 Tak 202 • 18,881 37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 145 ▼ 12,477

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on