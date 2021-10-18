Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 10,111 new Covid-19 infections, down 752 since yesterday, and 63 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,764,949 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,612 recoveries, up 229 from yesterday. There are now 107,226 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 564 from yesterday, including 2,831 in the ICU and 644 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 328 were identified by community testing, and 9,718 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,700 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Japan makes donation of another 385,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.
- Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today.
- Covid-19 surge in Nakhon Si Thammarat as province reports 618 new infections.
- At least 88% of Bangkok high school students now vaccinated.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
Aside from Bangkok, the 5 provinces with the most infections are all in the Deep South of Thailand, where Covid-19 is surging. With 255 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, Khon Kaen surpassed Udon Thani in total infections, as Phatthalung’s 230 infections passed Krabi and Satun overtook Uthai Thani.
The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,046
|▼
|387,875
|10
|Yala
|756
|▲
|34,968
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|615
|▲
|22,641
|7
|Songkhla
|579
|▼
|39,362
|15
|Pattani
|502
|▼
|29,861
|13
|Narathiwat
|466
|▼
|32,079
|8
|Rayong
|402
|▲
|37,957
|3
|Chonburi
|354
|▼
|96,995
|39
|Chiang Mai
|314
|▼
|11,731
|2
|Samut Prakan
|247
|▼
|118,682
Full provincial figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,046
|▼
|387,875
|2
|Samut Prakan
|247
|▼
|118,682
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|78
|▼
|91,208
|6
|Nonthaburi
|116
|▲
|55,695
|9
|Pathum Thani
|50
|▼
|37,305
|12
|Nakhon Pathom
|73
|▼
|32,757
|16
|Saraburi
|130
|▼
|28,350
|17
|Ayutthaya
|70
|▼
|28,288
|32
|Lopburi
|64
|▼
|15,589
|35
|Nakhon Sawan
|126
|▼
|12,610
|36
|Suphan Buri
|67
|▲
|12,539
|42
|Ang Thong
|33
|▲
|10,406
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|32
|▲
|9,980
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|11
|▼
|9,902
|46
|Phetchabun
|36
|▼
|9,339
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|26
|▼
|7,432
|55
|Sukhothai
|10
|▼
|5,606
|56
|Phitsanulok
|26
|▼
|5,475
|59
|Phichit
|17
|▲
|4,471
|67
|Uthai Thani
|4
|▲
|3,068
|69
|Sing Buri
|5
|▼
|2,750
|73
|Chai Nat
|1
|▼
|2,319
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|153
|•
|27,773
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|98
|▼
|17,878
|25
|Buriram
|29
|▼
|16,336
|26
|Surin
|116
|▲
|16,112
|28
|Khon Kaen
|225
|▼
|16,035
|29
|Udon Thani
|158
|▲
|16,002
|31
|Sisaket
|63
|▲
|15,671
|38
|Roi Et
|30
|▲
|12,224
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|32
|▲
|10,427
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|23
|▲
|9,568
|48
|Kalasin
|19
|▼
|8,438
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|12
|▲
|7,494
|57
|Yasothon
|7
|▼
|5,153
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|3
|▲
|4,851
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|8
|▼
|4,094
|64
|Nong Khai
|3
|▼
|3,380
|65
|Loei
|20
|▲
|3,374
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|5
|▲
|2,872
|74
|Mukdahan
|2
|▼
|2,195
|75
|Bueng Kan
|7
|▼
|1,903
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|579
|▼
|39,362
|10
|Yala
|756
|▲
|34,968
|13
|Narathiwat
|466
|▼
|32,079
|15
|Pattani
|502
|▼
|29,861
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|615
|▲
|22,641
|27
|Surat Thani
|227
|▲
|16,104
|33
|Phuket
|144
|▼
|13,555
|40
|Chumphon
|115
|▼
|11,217
|47
|Ranong
|32
|▲
|9,169
|49
|Trang
|190
|▲
|8,019
|52
|Phatthalung
|230
|▲
|6,532
|53
|Krabi
|93
|▲
|6,439
|63
|Phang Nga
|96
|▼
|3,865
|66
|Satun
|96
|▲
|3,132
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|39
|Chiang Mai
|314
|▼
|11,731
|60
|Uttaradit
|7
|▼
|4,097
|62
|Chiang Rai
|18
|▼
|4,000
|70
|Lamphun
|18
|▲
|2,535
|71
|Lampang
|11
|▼
|2,499
|72
|Nan
|0
|▼
|2,379
|76
|Phayao
|9
|▼
|1,799
|77
|Phrae
|8
|•
|1,664
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|9
|▼
|1,232
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|354
|▼
|96,995
|8
|Rayong
|402
|▲
|37,957
|14
|Chachoengsao
|89
|▼
|31,337
|21
|Prachinburi
|183
|▲
|20,395
|30
|Chanthaburi
|221
|▼
|15,878
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|62
|▼
|13,095
|54
|Trat
|60
|▼
|6,369
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|41
|▼
|71,941
|11
|Ratchaburi
|188
|▲
|34,232
|20
|Phetchaburi
|139
|▲
|20,397
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|185
|▼
|19,384
|23
|Tak
|202
|•
|18,881
|37
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|145
|▼
|12,477
SOURCE: DDC
