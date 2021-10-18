Connect with us

Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 18OCT Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 10,111 new Covid-19 infections, down 752 since yesterday, and 63 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,764,949 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,612 recoveries, up 229 from yesterday. There are now 107,226 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 564 from yesterday, including 2,831 in the ICU and 644 on ventilators.

Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 328 were identified by community testing, and 9,718 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,700 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

Aside from Bangkok, the 5 provinces with the most infections are all in the Deep South of Thailand, where Covid-19 is surging. With 255 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, Khon Kaen surpassed Udon Thani in total infections, as Phatthalung’s 230 infections passed Krabi and Satun overtook Uthai Thani.

The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,046 387,875
10 Yala 756 34,968
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 615 22,641
7 Songkhla 579 39,362
15 Pattani 502 29,861
13 Narathiwat 466 32,079
8 Rayong 402 37,957
3 Chonburi 354 96,995
39 Chiang Mai 314 11,731
2 Samut Prakan 247 118,682

 

Covid-19 Monday: 10,111 infections, 63 deaths, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,046 387,875
2 Samut Prakan 247 118,682
4 Samut Sakhon 78 91,208
6 Nonthaburi 116 55,695
9 Pathum Thani 50 37,305
12 Nakhon Pathom 73 32,757
16 Saraburi 130 28,350
17 Ayutthaya 70 28,288
32 Lopburi 64 15,589
35 Nakhon Sawan 126 12,610
36 Suphan Buri 67 12,539
42 Ang Thong 33 10,406
43 Samut Songkhram 32 9,980
44 Nakhon Nayok 11 9,902
46 Phetchabun 36 9,339
51 Kamphaeng Phet 26 7,432
55 Sukhothai 10 5,606
56 Phitsanulok 26 5,475
59 Phichit 17 4,471
67 Uthai Thani 4 3,068
69 Sing Buri 5 2,750
73 Chai Nat 1 2,319

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 153 27,773
24 Ubon Ratchathani 98 17,878
25 Buriram 29 16,336
26 Surin 116 16,112
28 Khon Kaen 225 16,035
29 Udon Thani 158 16,002
31 Sisaket 63 15,671
38 Roi Et 30 12,224
41 Maha Sarakham 32 10,427
45 Chaiyaphum 23 9,568
48 Kalasin 19 8,438
50 Sakon Nakhon 12 7,494
57 Yasothon 7 5,153
58 Nakhon Phanom 3 4,851
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 4,094
64 Nong Khai 3 3,380
65 Loei 20 3,374
68 Amnat Charoen 5 2,872
74 Mukdahan 2 2,195
75 Bueng Kan 7 1,903

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 579 39,362
10 Yala 756 34,968
13 Narathiwat 466 32,079
15 Pattani 502 29,861
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 615 22,641
27 Surat Thani 227 16,104
33 Phuket 144 13,555
40 Chumphon 115 11,217
47 Ranong 32 9,169
49 Trang 190 8,019
52 Phatthalung 230 6,532
53 Krabi 93 6,439
63 Phang Nga 96 3,865
66 Satun 96 3,132

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
39 Chiang Mai 314 11,731
60 Uttaradit 7 4,097
62 Chiang Rai 18 4,000
70 Lamphun 18 2,535
71 Lampang 11 2,499
72 Nan 0 2,379
76 Phayao 9 1,799
77 Phrae 8 1,664
78 Mae Hong Son 9 1,232

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 354 96,995
8 Rayong 402 37,957
14 Chachoengsao 89 31,337
21 Prachinburi 183 20,395
30 Chanthaburi 221 15,878
34 Sa Kaeo 62 13,095
54 Trat 60 6,369

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 41 71,941
11 Ratchaburi 188 34,232
20 Phetchaburi 139 20,397
22 Kanchanaburi 185 19,384
23 Tak 202 18,881
37 Prachuap Khiri Khan 145 12,477

SOURCE: DDC

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
FunkmasterWhyLee
2021-10-18 14:52
the numbers seem to be very stable in the last days. hope they change into a down turn soon. all the best!
image
Griff1315
2021-10-18 14:57
2 minutes ago, FunkmasterWhyLee said: the numbers seem to be very stable in the last days. hope they change into a down turn soon. all the best! Very stable because manufactured by very limited testing and the use of ATKs…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending