Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Japan makes donation of another 385,000 AstraZeneca vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Japan has donated another 385,000 AstraZeneca vaccines. (via Flickr Marco Verch)

In what seems like a frequent periodical occurrence, Japan has made yet another donation of AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand this week. The Japanese government declared that they had sent another 385,210 vaccines that arrived late Friday night.

A government spokesperson confirmed the donation and say that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his thankfulness to Japan for this donation and their continued support and aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Previously, Japanese officials made a massive donation of 1.05 million AstraZeneca vaccines in July that they had requested be used to inoculate elderly people that are at high risk in Bangkok. Then on September 8, Japan made a second donation of 300,000 vaccines, along with 775 oxygen concentrators needed to care for severe Covid-19 infections. Most recently, 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Bangkok September 26 on the anniversary of Thailand and Japan originally establishment of diplomatic relations.

The donations now total 2.04 million AstraZeneca vaccines gifted from Japan to Thailand. They have also supplied oxygen concentrators for the treatment of Covid-19 patients as well as supply chain equipment to deal with storing and transporting vaccines.

The newest donation of over 385,000 vaccines are planned to contribute to national vaccination drives as Thailand pushes towards reopening first to select nations and select provinces on November 1 and more on December 1. Reopening to vaccinated international travel hinges on vaccination rates, and while a goal has been set to get at least 50% of people fully vaccinated by the end of this month, right now half of the people in Thailand have had only 1 vaccine.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Stonker
2021-10-17 22:50
Rather embarrassing for a country that intended being the hub of AZ production in SE Asia.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

