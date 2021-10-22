Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 infected patients to receive vaccine after recovering
Covid-19 infected patients who have had at least 1 month to recover are now approved to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The Public Health Ministry says it will provide shots of AstraZeneca or Pfizer. Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister, announced the decision after a meeting on Tuesday.
Those who have been infected that have yet to be vaccinated or who have received only 1 dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be eligible for the shots, starting 1 month after they stop showing Covid-19 symptoms. However, those who are already fully vaccinated are not approved yet to receive a booster shot.
“Everyone should get a third jab as a booster dose eventually, but more studies are required before we provide detailed suggestions.”
In other news, a spokesman for the Department of Disease Control says plans are underway to offer the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines as a booster shot for those who received 2 inactivated Sinopharm vaccine doses. The DDC’s director general, Opas Karnkawinpong, says a DDC sub-committee has advised Sinopharm recipients to receive a 3rd dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer under the government’s guidance. He says he hopes the move will be approved next month or in early December for those who were vaccinated by Sinopharm in July.
Disease experts believe that recipients of the inactivated Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines require a booster shot from other vaccine makers to boost their immunity against the coronavirus, especially the Delta variant. The AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which are believed to be more effective against the Delta variant that has spread throughout the country.
Around 15 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer are expected to arrive next month. The Public Health Ministry says boys aged 12-16 can also receive 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Opas says there were some concerns about developing myocarditis among that age group at first, so the ministry initially only gave them 1 shot.
Opas says after consulting with infectious disease and heart disease paediatricians, the ministry has concluded that the risks are there, but very low. He further says that those with mild symptoms will be able to recover without needing medical assistance. He says the ministry, however, will closely monitor the children’s health after receiving the jabs.
“It has been decided that boys aged 12-16 can get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine but on a voluntary basis. The vaccination must not be used as a condition for returning to class.”
The ministry says a total of 1,325,527 students aged 12-18 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since it launched on October 7. The move comes after the government has announced schools to reopen starting next month. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ministry hopes to vaccinate all students who study in formal and non-formal education.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Recent comments: