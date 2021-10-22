Connect with us

Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 17 provinces in Thailand will have curfew lifted on October 31. (via Wikimedia)

Just ahead of the big November 1 reopening to international tourists, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that curfew will be lifted entirely in all or part of 17 provinces on October 31. The order has already been signed into effect and published in the Royal Gazette late last night.

The order means that when the doors are opened to fully vaccinated international travellers on the November 1, many key provinces won’t have any cut-off time or restrictions where tourists or locals aren’t supposed to be out.

The restrictions banning nightlife and alcohol consumption and sales for most of the country will remain in effect so far, though the ban s expected to be lifted on December 1. Bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, pubs, karaoke, and other nightlife spots will remain closed but are looking ahead to reopening soon.

For now, public gatherings in the tourist provinces that are reopening will be allowed with a maximum of 500 people.

Citing an improvement in daily Covid-19 infections and hospital facilities being able to handle the patient numbers, as well as patient recovery times shortening, the Thai PM said it was safe enough to lift the curfew and help to rebuild the national economy.

The curfew had been recently reduced on October 16 to beginning at 11 pm and ending at 3 am in the dark red maximum and strict control provinces, but for those zones that have significant tourism sectors, those curfew hours will now be removed officially at 11 pm on October 31.

For some provinces, the curfew will be lifted without restriction, but in some locations, only key designated districts or areas will have the curfew lifted. The following is a list of provinces where the curfew will be lifted, including restrictions:

WHOLE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW

  • Bangkok
  • Krabi
  • Phangnga
  • Phuket

AREAS OF THE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW

  • Chon Buri
    • Bang Lamung
    • Pattaya
    • Si Racha
    • Koh Si Chang
    • Sattahip district
      • tambon Na Jomtien
      • tambon Bang Sare
  • Chiang Mai
    • Doi Tao
    • Mae Rim
    • Mae Taeng
    • Muang
  • Trat
    • Koh Chang only
  • Buri Ram
    • Muang district only
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
    • tambon Hua Hin
    • tambon Nong Kae
  • Phetchaburi
    • Cha-am municipality only
  • Ranong
    • Koh Phayam only
  • Rayong
    • Koh Samet only
  • Loei
    • Chiang Khan district only
  • Samut Prakan
    • Suvarnabhumi airport only

 
  • Surat Thani
    • Koh Samui
    • Koh Phangan
    • Koh Tao
  • Nong Khai
    • Muang
    • Sangkhom
    • Sri Chiang Mai
    • Tha Bo
  • Udon Thani
    • Muang
    • Ban Dung
    • Kumphawapi
    • Na Yoong
    • Nong Han
    • Prachak Silapakhom

HERE’S information about the 46 countries now allowed quarantine-free arrival in Thailand (except for the first night). Also a chart with all the conditions, even if you’re unvaccinated.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
BDawg467
2021-10-22 17:56
Too little, too late. Nobody is going to come here. Big deal, no curfew!!! There is no nightlife and can't even have a drink in a restaurant. This government is delusional and have no clue!!!
image
Bob20
2021-10-22 18:06
5 minutes ago, BDawg467 said: Too little, too late. Nobody is going to come here. Big deal, no curfew!!! There is no nightlife and can't even have a drink in a restaurant. This government is delusional and have no clue!!!…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending