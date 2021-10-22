Tourism
Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces
Just ahead of the big November 1 reopening to international tourists, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that curfew will be lifted entirely in all or part of 17 provinces on October 31. The order has already been signed into effect and published in the Royal Gazette late last night.
The order means that when the doors are opened to fully vaccinated international travellers on the November 1, many key provinces won’t have any cut-off time or restrictions where tourists or locals aren’t supposed to be out.
The restrictions banning nightlife and alcohol consumption and sales for most of the country will remain in effect so far, though the ban s expected to be lifted on December 1. Bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, pubs, karaoke, and other nightlife spots will remain closed but are looking ahead to reopening soon.
For now, public gatherings in the tourist provinces that are reopening will be allowed with a maximum of 500 people.
Citing an improvement in daily Covid-19 infections and hospital facilities being able to handle the patient numbers, as well as patient recovery times shortening, the Thai PM said it was safe enough to lift the curfew and help to rebuild the national economy.
The curfew had been recently reduced on October 16 to beginning at 11 pm and ending at 3 am in the dark red maximum and strict control provinces, but for those zones that have significant tourism sectors, those curfew hours will now be removed officially at 11 pm on October 31.
For some provinces, the curfew will be lifted without restriction, but in some locations, only key designated districts or areas will have the curfew lifted. The following is a list of provinces where the curfew will be lifted, including restrictions:
WHOLE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW
- Bangkok
- Krabi
- Phangnga
- Phuket
AREAS OF THE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW
|
|
|
HERE’S information about the 46 countries now allowed quarantine-free arrival in Thailand (except for the first night). Also a chart with all the conditions, even if you’re unvaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
