Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces

Just ahead of the big November 1 reopening to international tourists, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that curfew will be lifted entirely in all or part of 17 provinces on October 31. The order has already been signed into effect and published in the Royal Gazette late last night.

The order means that when the doors are opened to fully vaccinated international travellers on the November 1, many key provinces won’t have any cut-off time or restrictions where tourists or locals aren’t supposed to be out.

The restrictions banning nightlife and alcohol consumption and sales for most of the country will remain in effect so far, though the ban s expected to be lifted on December 1. Bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, pubs, karaoke, and other nightlife spots will remain closed but are looking ahead to reopening soon.

For now, public gatherings in the tourist provinces that are reopening will be allowed with a maximum of 500 people.

Citing an improvement in daily Covid-19 infections and hospital facilities being able to handle the patient numbers, as well as patient recovery times shortening, the Thai PM said it was safe enough to lift the curfew and help to rebuild the national economy.

The curfew had been recently reduced on October 16 to beginning at 11 pm and ending at 3 am in the dark red maximum and strict control provinces, but for those zones that have significant tourism sectors, those curfew hours will now be removed officially at 11 pm on October 31.

For some provinces, the curfew will be lifted without restriction, but in some locations, only key designated districts or areas will have the curfew lifted. The following is a list of provinces where the curfew will be lifted, including restrictions:

WHOLE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW

Bangkok

Krabi

Phangnga

Phuket

AREAS OF THE PROVINCE WITHOUT CURFEW

Chon Buri Bang Lamung Pattaya Si Racha Koh Si Chang Sattahip district tambon Na Jomtien tambon Bang Sare

Chiang Mai Doi Tao Mae Rim Mae Taeng Muang

Trat Koh Chang only

Buri Ram Muang district only

Prachuap Khiri Khan tambon Hua Hin tambon Nong Kae

Phetchaburi Cha-am municipality only

Ranong Koh Phayam only

Rayong Koh Samet only

Loei Chiang Khan district only

Samut Prakan Suvarnabhumi airport only

Surat Thani

Koh Samui Koh Phangan Koh Tao

Nong Khai Muang Sangkhom Sri Chiang Mai Tha Bo

Udon Thani Muang Ban Dung Kumphawapi Na Yoong Nong Han Prachak Silapakhom



