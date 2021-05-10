Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April- Monday, 63
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 63 new, daily Covid-19 infections, and 1 new death. The number is a large drop from yesterday’s totals and is the lowest daily amount reported since early April. The total in the current wave of infections is now 3,361, with 1,507 currently listed as in treatment for the virus, and 9 deaths. 1,845 have been released from treatment of the virus, with 78 being released yesterday alone.
The breakdown of new infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 20
Si Racha- 16
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 14
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 3
Phan Thong- 5
3 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.
The details on today’s cases given were:
3 confirmed patients from Samut Prakan Province
The details of the new infections include:
1 person who was around a confirmed previous Covid-19 patient from Chanthaburi Province.
24 family members of former Covid-19 patients
6 co-workers of former Covid-19 patients
29 cases under investigation
485 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 660 tested proactively, and 0 recorded as tested through the Royal mobile van testing units. The Pattaya News says the number of tests performed is lower than the previous average of 2,000 per day that has been present in the past several weeks.
Details on the new death have not been released. Chonburi Public Health Department officials stated that almost all of the new have arisen from mostly small, private gatherings, with 2-3 people who are not related, having drinks or food together outside. Thailand today, is reporting 1,630 new, daily infections and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours.
The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings. All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri
After a 3-day search, a body of a missing fisherman was found off the coast of Lin Island in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. A squid boat capsized around 3am on Thursday after a heavy storm. Local police were called after a resident reported a dead body floating in the water.
The 52 year old captain and a 17 year old crew member were rescued that morning. Royal Thai Navy divers found 31 year old Peerayut Sornjai’s body the next day. 60 year old Somsak Sri Teeraprasert’s body was found yesterday around 18 nautical miles away from the Lin Island coast.
The fishing boat captain, Thanathep Mingmechai, says the storm was unexpected and the heavy wind and rain caused the vessel to sink. The young crew member, Thanakorn Pangpali, told Pattaya News that he and the captain used empty fuel tanks and water barrels to keep themselves afloat until they were rescued.
“The boat captain and I held onto empty gallon barrels used for water and oil and floated in the sea for more than two hours in rough conditions before nearby rescue boats saved us. Our fellow crew members vanished under the waves following the boat capsizing after a large wave hit us.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight drop in new, daily infections today – Saturday, 72
Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is reporting 72 new, daily infections of Covid-19 this morning and 1 new death, a 19% drop from yesterday’s 89 infections. Today’s reported number of infections is the lowest since April 9. This makes a total of 3,202 cases and 8 deaths in the current wave of infections that begin in early April. 1,520 are still listed as in medical care. 1,674 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery. 125 were released yesterday alone.
The new infections are broken down by district as follows:
Main city of Chon Buri -14
Si Racha – 9
Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 37
Sattahip – 4
Ban Bueng -4
Bor Thong -1
Ko Chan – 1
2 patients transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces.
In the past 24 hours, 192 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 877 people were tested proactively, and 817 were tested through Royal mobile van testing. All are waiting for results. Authorities have not released any details on the new fatality reported today.
Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees slight increase in daily Covid infections- Friday, 89
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a slight increase from yesterday in new, daily Covid-19 infections at 89 today. Yesterday saw 76 new infections. The new infections bring the total amount of infections in the province since the beginning of April to 3,130. 1,549 are listed as being released from medical care and fully recovered, with 115 being released yesterday.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chonburi- 18
Si Racha- 17
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 38
Phanat Nikhom- 1
Sattahip- 2
Ban Bueng- 2
Pan Thong- 7
Ko Chan- 1
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces
The details of today’s infections are:
-2 confirmed close contacts of previous patients from Bangkok
-9 close contacts from workplaces
-A family of 9, all infected from a previous close contact
-Close contacts but timelines still under investigation, 35 cases
-34 cases under investigation
The Department of Public Health in Chon Buri is specifically asking people not to participate right now in any social gatherings outside of their direct, live-in families. The department has listed such things as: drinking circles, Thai barbecues, parties, religious gatherings, and social functions. Checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chon Buri, however, people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province.
Today, Thailand is reporting 27 new Covid-related deaths and 2,044 infections over the past 24 hours. The report today compiled the regional totals from yesterday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has declared that it is focusing on containing major Covid clusters in 3 key Bangkok communities-the Klong Toey ‘slums’, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in the Bang Kae district, on the west side of the Chao Phraya.
Meanwhile, talking about Phuket’s plans to open in July, the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said yesterday that the number of new cases on the island must reach zero before the government can contemplate the ‘Sandbox’ plan for no-quarantine travel.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
