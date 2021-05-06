image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees drop in today's daily Covid infections – Thursday, 76

Published 

30 mins ago

 on 

Stock photo via Flickr

Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections at 76 recorded today. Yesterday, the province saw 110 new infections. With today’s new infections, the province has seen a total of 3,041 infections since the latest wave of Covid-19 began in early April. 1,600 people are currently listed in medical care and 1,434 people have been released and recovered from the virus. Yesterday, alone, saw 96 released. The province has a total of 7 deaths since the latest wave began.

Mueang Chon Buri – 19

Si Racha – 12

Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 25

Phanat Nikhom – 2

Sattahip – 3

Pan Thong – 9

Ko Chan – 3

Over the past day, 138 close contacts were tested from contact tracing, and 847 people were proactively tested. 802 were tested through the Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for results. Yesterday, checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chonburi but people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province. They just no longer need to go through a manual documentation process to get permission to leave which could put them and officials at risk of getting Covid-19.

Today, Thailand reports 1,911 new daily infections and 18 deaths. The oddly consistent daily tally suggests that the infection rate is steady and not running “out of control.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Crime

Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death

Published

19 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

Google Maps

A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.

District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.

Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.

Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.

Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri's daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday – 110

Published

21 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO

Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 110 new Covid-19 infections for today. The number is a slight increase from yesterday, which saw 91 new infections. With today’s reported infections, the total amount in the province, since early April, now stands at 2,965, with 7 deaths. The Department of Public Health reports that 1,620 are still under medical care for the virus. 1,338 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery.

City area of Chon Buri – 21

Banglamung (Pattaya included) – 59

Si Racha – 9

Ban Bueng – 4

Sattahip – 2

Koh Chan – 4

Pan Thong – 6

3 patients more who tested positive for Covid were transferred to the province for medical care.

Chon Buri's daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday - 110 | News by Thaiger

Today’s reported infections…

• Recently went to Rayong province and saw a confirmed patient – 1
• A house party in the province – 2
• A risky occupation (customer-facing, like supermarkets or taxis) – 3
• A person from a funeral gathering who saw a confirmed close contact – 1
• People from Chonburi workplaces like factories, etc. – 5
• A whole family of 10 people
• Rural entertainment areas in Chonburi – 7
• Close contacts with timelines under investigation – 30
• Currently under investigation – 51
181 close contacts were tested over the past 24 hours, 1,034 were pro-actively tested, and 1,135 were tested through Royal mobil testing vans. All are currently waiting for results.

Chonburi officials are asking people to stay at home, and follow other Covid-19-related rules to control the situation. Chonburi officially became deep red according to a government zoning program, which categorises provinces based on their reported amount of daily infections.

Thailand, today, is reporting 2,112 infections of Covid-19 and 15 new deaths.

Despite Thailand’s third wave of the virus being considered as the most severe, The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s insists that the sandbox re-opening plans for 6 of Thailand’s most economically sensitive tourist magnets will start on July 1, 2021.

Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will, according to the TAT, be open to foreign tourists who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (or 1 if that’s the vaccine dose of a registered vaccine in Thailand).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri reports a decline in daily Covid-19 infections – Tuesday, 91

Published

2 days ago

on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By

PHOTO: FILE PHOTO

Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is seeing a general decline in the amount of daily Covid-19 infections today. 91 were reported today. Yesterday, the number of infections reported in the province was 153.

The total amount of infections in the province since the third wave began at the start of April, sits at 2,855, with 1,611 still in medical care in the province. There have been 7 recorded deaths since the beginning of April. 1,237 people in total have now been released from medical care, with over 100 people being released yesterday alone.

Chon Buri reports a decline in daily Covid-19 infections - Tuesday, 91 | News by Thaiger

City area of Chon Buri – 25
Si Racha – 16
Bang Lamung (includes Pattaya) – 18
Phanat Nikhom – 2
Sattahip – 2
Ban Bueng – 1
Pan Thong – 4
Koh Jan – 6
Nong Yai – 2
5 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.
In the last day, a total of 242 close contacts were tested through contact tracing, and 1231 people were tested by proactive testing. Another 715 people were tested from Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for the test results.

Chon Buri officials are asking people to continue to stay home, socially distance, and follow other Covid-19 related measures to control the situation. Chon Buri officially became a deep red zone according to a government zoning program based on Covid-19 cases, which brings additional restrictions for at least 2 weeks, like the closure of dine-in at restaurants.

Chon Buri Public Health officials say a sharp increase of cases being traced from family members and home gatherings are being found, warning residents that the majority of cases are now from homes and not businesses. They say that the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and many people did not know they were infected.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

