CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick | The Thaiger

586 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Around 95% of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. Thailand now has 7,234 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 22,644 infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.

While the vast majority of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, there has been an uptick of coronavirus infections in Bangkok because more people are “lowering their guard” when it comes to practicing preventative measures, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.

In Bangkok, social gatherings are linked to many of the local Covid-19 transmissions. Natapanu says many Covid-19 patients in Bangkok caught the virus in crowded places and many did not wear masks. Other cases were linked to workplaces, mostly in offices where coworkers were in close range of each other or during meal breaks where coworkers shared utensils.

“It’s very important to not let our guard down in Bangkok or around the country… If you hear that we are relaxing measures, it does not mean that we should put our guard down.”

Out of the new cases, 526 infections were found in active case finding primarily in Samut Sakhon. Thousands of mostly migrant workers have tested positive in the province since the December outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. Health officials rolled out mass testing in the area to contain the virus and intensified their efforts over the past few weeks, leading to a raise in daily cases.

“If we are able to solve the situation in Samut Sakhon, we are solving the problem for the whole nation.”

47 cases were detected in hospitals or healthcare facilities, including 26 Samut Sakhon and 18 in Bangkok. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

SOURCE: CCSA

