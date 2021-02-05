CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
586 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Around 95% of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. Thailand now has 7,234 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 22,644 infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
While the vast majority of new cases were detected in Samut Sakhon, there has been an uptick of coronavirus infections in Bangkok because more people are “lowering their guard” when it comes to practicing preventative measures, according to spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who also represents the CCSA.
In Bangkok, social gatherings are linked to many of the local Covid-19 transmissions. Natapanu says many Covid-19 patients in Bangkok caught the virus in crowded places and many did not wear masks. Other cases were linked to workplaces, mostly in offices where coworkers were in close range of each other or during meal breaks where coworkers shared utensils.
“It’s very important to not let our guard down in Bangkok or around the country… If you hear that we are relaxing measures, it does not mean that we should put our guard down.”
Out of the new cases, 526 infections were found in active case finding primarily in Samut Sakhon. Thousands of mostly migrant workers have tested positive in the province since the December outbreak at a shrimp market in the Mahachai fishing hub. Health officials rolled out mass testing in the area to contain the virus and intensified their efforts over the past few weeks, leading to a raise in daily cases.
“If we are able to solve the situation in Samut Sakhon, we are solving the problem for the whole nation.”
47 cases were detected in hospitals or healthcare facilities, including 26 Samut Sakhon and 18 in Bangkok. 13 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.
With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.
DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.
Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.
The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Krabi
Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon
As is the case in many popular tourist spots in Thailand, the economy in the southern province of Krabi has been decimated due to Covid-19. Nation Thailand reports that tourist numbers in Krabi have fallen sharply, from a yearly average of 6 million to just 1.5 million last year. Revenue from tourism has plummeted from around 120 billion baht to 29 billion.
Krabi local, Amarit Siripornjutagun, who runs the Ruen Mai restaurant in Krabi town, says that just as he was thinking the worst was behind him, the second Covid-19 outbreak hit the country. The resurgence of the virus means he now has 80% fewer customers.
“There was hope when we saw some tourists return to Krabi after the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand. But my businesses have suffered again from this second outbreak.”
Amarit has managed to retain all his staff, despite the financial pressures he is facing, but says he will have to reduce their hours if things don’t improve this month. He is calling on the government to provide soft loans during the Covid-19 resurgence, in addition to social security assistance.
Meanwhile, Krabi mayor, Keeratisak Phukaoluan, believes there is light at the end of the tunnel and that eventually, the province will double its tourist numbers. He says the development of Krabi airport, and the provision of parking bays for 30 jet airliners, will increase the province’s status as a tourism hub, in line with the neighbouring provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to receive additional AstraZeneca jabs from Asia factory, amid EU export row
AstraZeneca says it will send 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a plant in Asia, as a result of an EU ruling that restricts exports of the vaccine to countries outside the bloc. The doses had been due to come from Italy.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says officials have received a letter from the pharmaceutical giant that explains what measures are being implemented to avoid supplies being disrupted as a result of the EU ruling. In the letter, the firm calls on the government to approve the new licences and permits required, as the previous approval granted by the Food and Drugs Administration only applies to supplies coming from Europe.
Thailand is still expected to take delivery of 50,000 doses from Europe imminently, but the next 150,000 due to arrive in March and April will now come from Asia. Anutin says health officials still expect to meet the government’s vaccine rollout target.
“We have put our best efforts in to secure vaccines, and we are expecting good news to come shortly. If we get it, it will allow us to test our vaccine distribution network. Anyway, even if we don’t get it, it won’t have an impact on our plan to give 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Thais in June.”
He has also downplayed the urgency for vaccines, saying the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon is now under control. Local health officials have announced tough new restrictions for factory workers in the province in an effort to suppress the spread of the virus.
Anutin says Thailand has secured an additional 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, giving it 61 million doses in total. This is enough to vaccinate 30 million Thais. Anutin points out that it’s up to AstraZeneca to ensure delivery, regardless of plans to produce the vaccine locally through Siam Bioscience.
“We have signed a contract with AstraZeneca for at least 61 million doses, not with Siam Bioscience. If Siam Bioscience’s plant can’t produce the vaccine, it means nothing to us. This is because the purchase agreement clearly stated that AstraZeneca will provide the vaccine, not Siam Bioscience.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence
Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon
Thailand to receive additional AstraZeneca jabs from Asia factory, amid EU export row
Officials introduce stricter “seal and bubble” measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers
HM the King donates 2 tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
Muay Thai trainer opens restaurant to make up for losses during pandemic
Thailand News Today | Vaccine schedule for Thailand and new train hub | February 4
Driver says thick smog led to 3-vehicle pileup in Chon Buri
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Pattaya2 days ago
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
- Phuket4 days ago
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
- Thailand2 days ago
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
- Myanmar4 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
- Pattaya3 days ago
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
- Bangkok4 days ago
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures