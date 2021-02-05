Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban

Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.

With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.

DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.

Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.

The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.