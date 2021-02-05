Sell your home with FazWaz
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

48 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thai PBS
Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.

With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.

DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.

Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.

The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    dispensed

    Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    OMG, people living their lives… that’s so selfish! Give up your life! Old people are our future. There should be no life for the young!

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Fred glue

    Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    It’s been going too long, get the vaccine into people’s arms. The children & kids of the world have had enough.
    They want too cut loose & enjoy themselves, they want too PARTY and hard too.
    I know health & safety comes first, I like all things. Roll up them sleeves & start the procedure of the vaccine.
    I really don’t understand what’s the hold up, here in oz it’s the same. If it was the tax man that wanted $50 off each person, we all would have paid it in full. Going down the pub, for a few & the raffle.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending