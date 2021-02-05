Bangkok
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.
With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.
DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.
Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.
The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Muay Thai trainer opens restaurant to make up for losses during pandemic
A Muay Thai trainer opened up a restaurant in Bangkok after his Thai boxing camp lost more than 80% of its revenue, adding to business downfalls brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The trainer, Charoenthong Khunmanee, says the number of trainees also drastically dropped. The gym went from an average of 20 to 30 trainees to only 5 or 6.
To make an income, Charoenthong now sells curries, rice dishes and noodles at a restaurant in the Meng Chai area near the Muay Thai gym. And business seems to be doing well. Olympic boxer Somjit Jongjohor, who won the gold medal at 2008 Beijing games for boxing in the flyweight division, ate at the restaurant as well as Suebsak Phunsueb, who is a professional sepak takraw player, a Southeast Asian sport known as kick volleyball.
In addition to his restaurant, Charoenthong has plans to start an online course on Muay Thai.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
Bangkok’s future is green. The “Benjakitti Park” in the city’s Asoke area is expanding and becoming a “forest park.” The new addition will feature a 1.5 kilometre elevated walkway surrounded by tropical trees and a bicycle track that will connect to Lumpini Park. Along with a variety of plants, the park will also have canals and ponds.
Phases 2 and 3 of the project will cost 652 million baht and is set to be completed by next year. ASEAN Skyline posted renderings of the project on their Facebook page.
The project will be named Suan Pa Benjakitti, or Benjakitti Forest Park. The park, constructed on land previously owned by the Tobacco Authority of Thailand, honours late-queen Sirikit Kitiyakara.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Bangkok
Gambling advocate and net idol arrested for allegedly running online gambling operation
An internet idol once called the “Gambler King” by the Bangkok Post was arrested for allegedly running an online gambling operation. The 29 year old self-professed gambler, Apirak “Sia Po” Chat-anon, is known for advocating for the legalisation of gambling. The Thai government even asked him to be an advisor on a committee reviewing Thailand’s laws on gambling.
Police from the Crime Suppression Division also arrested Sia Po’s “follower” Pacharapol Chansawang and 25 Burmese workers early this morning. Officers raided Sia Po’s home in Bangkok’s Phasicharoen district as well as 6 other places allegedly related to the gambling network. A crowd of reporters followed armed officers in one of the raids. (See video below)
The bust comes during a nationwide crackdown on gambling, called for by both the national police chief and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha after a rise in Covid-19 infections linked to gambling dens.
Sia Po was also arrested in October after a shooting outside a massage shop allegedly involving 2 rival groups.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
dispensed
Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:44 pm
OMG, people living their lives… that’s so selfish! Give up your life! Old people are our future. There should be no life for the young!
Fred glue
Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:45 pm
It’s been going too long, get the vaccine into people’s arms. The children & kids of the world have had enough.
They want too cut loose & enjoy themselves, they want too PARTY and hard too.
I know health & safety comes first, I like all things. Roll up them sleeves & start the procedure of the vaccine.
I really don’t understand what’s the hold up, here in oz it’s the same. If it was the tax man that wanted $50 off each person, we all would have paid it in full. Going down the pub, for a few & the raffle.