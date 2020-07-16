Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The chief of Thailand’s Disease Control Department is quashing Thai media reports of a south-west Bangkok resident being found to be infected locally with Covid-19. A media conference was hastily convened this morning to clarify the reports in some Thai media overnight.

A CCSA spokesperson reported that a hospital in Raj Burana, a district on the west banks of the Chao Phraya, south of Bangkok city, reported a 31 year old woman as a possible new Covid-19 case. He says that, on Monday, the “woman developed pneumonia and her doctor suspected Covid-19”. Her nasal swab was sent to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and had tested positive for the disease. But her phlegm test came back negative, according to the Bangkok Post.

“She had suffered from diabetes in the past and was admitted to the hospital on June 30 with swollen limbs.”

Now samples of her phlegm are being re-tested. At this stage the new tests have also come back with a ‘negative’ result. The woman’s husband has been quoted as saying that “she had no record of possible Covid-19 infection”. He’d spoken to medical staff and said that the factory where the two of them worked, no-one had come back from abroad or was new to the factory. All employees had health screenings each day before work.

The CCSA sure now saying that it’s been concluded that the patient is not a Covid-19 case. Just to to be sure, a newly developed test of Covid-19 is also being applied to the woman as a triple check.

DCD officials are also testing other members at the Raj Burana Hospital as a precaution.

The Thai government is keen to quell the public’s fears over possible new outbreaks around Bangkok and Rayong following 2 high profile incidents this week. Yesterday the Thai PM called for ‘calm’ and the CCSA have been clarifying the situations in each case. Meanwhile, precautions are being taken to mitigate any new possible flare-ups of the coronavirus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chinag Rai Times

Chiang Rai police have arrested 2 more people for arranging and overseeing the smuggling of more than a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice” to southern Thailand. The 48 year old man and his 31 year old wife were nabbed at their home yesterday in the province’s Mae Chan district, within 15 kilometres of the Burmese border. They’re charged with supervising the transport of 1,199 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine for smuggling into a third country. Investigators found that the unnamed couple were at a condominium in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok overseeing the transport of drugs seized in the southern […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nearly all Rayong schools close “as a precaution” amid Covid-19 scare

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Nearly all Rayong schools close &#8220;as a precaution&#8221; amid Covid-19 scare | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.thai-blogs.com

274 schools in Rayong have closed, following revelations that some teachers visited venues that had also been visited by an Egyptian soldier, and members of his air crew. One of the soldiers was found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus after he had left the country and flown back to Egypt. The Thai Education Ministry says classes will now take place online to ensure pupils can complete the semester. The news comes as Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok says it too has decided to close, as a student at the school recently visited the Rayong hotel where the infected Egyptian crewman […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Returning soldiers’ quarantine site changed to Bangkok

Jack Burton

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Returning soldiers&#8217; quarantine site changed to Bangkok | The Thaiger

Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army, heading back next week from a joint military exercise with US troops in Hawaii, will be placed in state quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok, not in Nakhon Ratchasima as earlier planned. The northeastern province’s governor made the announcement today. He had previously approved a request from the 3rd Infantry Division to place 151 soldiers in quarantine at a Nakhon Ratchasima hotel. The soldiers are participating in a joint exercise codenamed Lightning Forge 2020, in Hawaii until July 21. They’re due to return to Thailand on July 22. The governor says the Sripattana Hotel […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending