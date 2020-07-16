Egyptian Covid case: Government says 11 “high-risk” people have tested negative | The Thaiger

The government’s Covid-19 task force says 11 “high risk” people, who had contact with an Egyptian soldier who was found to be infected with the virus, have tested negative. This includes staff at the hotel where the man stayed, as well as drivers who transported him and his colleagues around Rayong.

A total of 1,603 people have now been cleared of possible Covid-19 infection following the first day of mass swab testing. Health officials are waiting for the results of tests on a further 1,252 people. But, despite not being infected, all the people tested are being required to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

The news comes as PM Prayut-Chan-o-Cha asks the media to refrain from creating panic and ease offon the reporting of new Covid-19 cases. The Thai government has had no local infections of Covid-19 for over 50 days. The cases of the Egyptian air force soldier and the 9 yer old Sudanese girl are both infections that have come from overseas but somehow slipped through the proper processes and checks. The government has said they have now now plugged the holes in their systems and promised Thai citizens “it won’t happen again”.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News