Egyptian Covid case: Government says 11 “high-risk” people have tested negative | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian Covid case: Government says 11 “high-risk” people have tested negative
The government’s Covid-19 task force says 11 “high risk” people, who had contact with an Egyptian soldier who was found to be infected with the virus, have tested negative. This includes staff at the hotel where the man stayed, as well as drivers who transported him and his colleagues around Rayong.
A total of 1,603 people have now been cleared of possible Covid-19 infection following the first day of mass swab testing. Health officials are waiting for the results of tests on a further 1,252 people. But, despite not being infected, all the people tested are being required to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
The news comes as PM Prayut-Chan-o-Cha asks the media to refrain from creating panic and ease offon the reporting of new Covid-19 cases. The Thai government has had no local infections of Covid-19 for over 50 days. The cases of the Egyptian air force soldier and the 9 yer old Sudanese girl are both infections that have come from overseas but somehow slipped through the proper processes and checks. The government has said they have now now plugged the holes in their systems and promised Thai citizens “it won’t happen again”.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nearly all Rayong schools close “as a precaution” amid Covid-19 scare
274 schools in Rayong have closed, following revelations that some teachers visited venues that had also been visited by an Egyptian soldier, and members of his air crew. One of the soldiers was found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus after he had left the country and flown back to Egypt. The Thai Education Ministry says classes will now take place online to ensure pupils can complete the semester. The news comes as Samsenwittayalai School in Bangkok says it too has decided to close, as a student at the school recently visited the Rayong hotel where the infected Egyptian crewman […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Recently reopened, Koh Samet suffers cancellations after the news of Egyptian soldier
News that an Egyptian soldier who visited a shopping centre in the eastern Rayong province tested positive for Covid-19 has prompted a spate of cancellations for the recently reopened resort island of Koh Samet. Despite its distance (about 30 kilometres) from Rayong City where the Egyptian air crew were staying, island hotels have seen massive cancellations in the wake of the incident, upending the long awaited and much needed return of tourism. One operator says… “On Samet we were so strict with social distancing measures. But one person destroyed the entire province.” He says he’s lost more than a million […]
Central Thailand
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
A 40 year old Myanmar national has been taken to a hospital after being found seriously ill at a bus stop in Nonthaburi, central Thailand. Thai Residents reports that police were notified of a man in a “deep sleep” at a bus stop in Hongprayul village. Officers discovered the man was running a very high fever and was unable to get up without assistance. VIDEO: www.matichon.co.th Rescue workers noticed the whites of his eyes were yellow, he complained of a sore throat, and was unable to walk by himself. He is now undergoing hospital treatment and has been diagnosed with […]
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods
Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth
Nakhon Ratchasima reports 3 suspected Covid cases in locals who visited Rayong
Rayong protesters arrested ahead of Thai PM’s visit – VIDEO
CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok
Egyptian Covid case: Government says 11 “high-risk” people have tested negative
Nearly all Rayong schools close “as a precaution” amid Covid-19 scare
Thai Immigration police nab human trafficker
PM and Health Minister give “moral support” visit to Rayong amid Covid scare
Deputy PM Somkid, top economic team resign
PM asks reporters to “ease off” on new Covid-19 stories
Koh Samet park official allegedly attacked “for no reason” in Chon Buri
Recently reopened, Koh Samet suffers cancellations after the news of Egyptian soldier
Returning soldiers’ quarantine site changed to Bangkok
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Expats2 days ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Business4 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
- Bangkok2 days ago
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family