Thai schoolboy hit by bus on crossing in critical condition

A schoolboy is in critical condition after being hit by a public bus on Wednesday morning while attempting to walk over a zebra crossing in front of Rattanatibet school in Nontha Buri, in central Thailand.

The 13 year old Grade 9 student named Thanandon hit his head on the road and his body slipped under the red and cream No. 97 bus which serves passengers along Pracharat Road in Nontha Buri.

The student was immediately sent to Nonthawet Hospital after the incident.

The student’s parents reported their son’s condition has improved but added they are waiting for the CT scan results.

The public bus driver, Somsak Petcharuk, informed the police that he was driving in the bus lane and the student immediately ran in front of his vehicle, adding he couldn’t stop in time and hit the student.

The Deputy Commissioner General of Nontha Buri Provincial Police Division, Yanyong Santiprechawat, made known police had checked security camera footage and, despite the camera being pretty far away from the accident spot, said the public bus was moving pretty fast along the road.

This is the third incident of a pedestrian being hit on a zebra crossing in recent months. An eye doctor was hit by a police motorbike on a zebra crossing in Bangkok a few months while a female student was also run down by a motorbike on a zebra crossing in front of her school.

Police have asked people in Thailand to be extra careful when crossing the roads, adding pedestrians have to stop for the cars, cars won’t stop for pedestrians.

SOURCE: Khaosod | FM91