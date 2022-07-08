The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022)

Pattaya, a small city on the east coast of Thailand, is one of the most popular places to live for expats and retirees in Thailand. Despite its infamous reputation for its exuberant nightlife, Pattaya is a thriving city with beautiful beaches, stunning surroundings, superb entertainment options, major shopping centres, a great selection of restaurants, world-class hospitals, and international schools. Moreover, it offers a relatively affordable cost of living and high quality of life. Living in Pattaya is a dream for many people seeking a fresh and relaxing environment.

So, in order for you not to turn your dream into a nightmare, we have written a guide to help you navigate moving and living in Pattaya.

Lifestyle

There is a mix of lifestyles for expats in Pattaya. In general, however, it’s an exciting place to live. The city has everything you need to live comfortably, from big shopping centres to stunning beaches. Therefore, living in Pattaya allows you to enjoy many different activities both during the day and at night.

Pattaya is dotted with all types of street stalls, night markets, supermarkets, and shopping malls. One of the most popular shopping malls in the Central Festival Pattaya. Inside this mall, you can find international brand names and a great selection of food, from local to international cuisines. Moreover, it has a cinema and bowling alley, making it an entertainment paradise. For groceries, there are numerous supermarkets scattered around the city, such as Big C, Siamburi’s, BritiShop, and Villa Market. Besides local goods, you can also find imported goods in these supermarkets.

In terms of food, Pattaya boasts a plethora of food stalls, snack bars, and great restaurants offering both local and international dishes. You’ll struggle to walk more than 100 metres without having some deliciously enticing fragrances pique your senses.

Although the beaches are certainly not the best in Thailand, they’re still beautiful. You can refresh and relax after work or on weekends on the beaches. One of the most famous is Pattaya Beach, which is lined with a variety of hotels, apartments, and restaurants.

Weather

Pattaya enjoys a tropical climate with three seasons. The most pleasant season in Pattaya is the cool season, from November to February. The temperature is relatively comfortable by Thai standards, ranging from 25ºC to 30ºC. During this season, the weather is dry, so you can expect to enjoy mostly sunny days.

The hot season arrives in March and ends in May. The temperature in the city is always on the higher side during this season. And due to the humidity, the city can feel much hotter than its actual temperature. In the wet season, from June to October, the temperature starts to decrease. However, the city experiences frequent rain showers, especially from September to October.

Getting around in Pattaya

Getting around Pattaya is relatively easy since the transportation facilities are reliable and affordable. If you’re feeling adventurous, renting a motorbike can be a great way to get around the city. Another main option is by car, which is an easier and safer option.

If you prefer not to drive, the most popular form of transportation is Songthaew. Sometimes also referred to as “baht buses” by locals, the fare costs around 5 baht but expects to pay more if you’re a foreigner. Keep in mind that there are no specific stops, so you have to stop it by pressing the button above your head. Motorbike taxis and car taxis are widely available and can be flagged down along the street.

Healthcare

Living in Pattaya means having easy access to world-class hospitals. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry if you ever need to seek medical treatment. There are a number of public hospitals in Pattaya, such as the Queen Sirikit Naval in Sattahip District. The public hospitals in the city offer high-quality care, but the waiting times can be pretty long.

Many expats living in Pattaya prefer to go to private hospitals. The private hospitals in the city meet Western standards, and some are even popular among international medical tourists. These hospitals have English-speaking doctors and staff. Furthermore, many of the medical practitioners received their medical education abroad. Some of the most famous are Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Memorial Hospital, and Pattaya International Hospital.

Both private and public hospitals in Pattaya offer a wide range of medical treatments, from regular health checks to cardiac bypass surgeries. Dental clinics and dermatology clinics are also widely available.

Property

There are many different types of properties in Pattaya suitable for both family residences and investments. Modern high-rise condominiums have taken over the city’s core and certain beachfront areas like Na Kluea and Wongamat. On the other hand, areas just outside the city, including Huai Yai, provide a wide variety of beautiful private villas that can fit a range of budgets.

If you’re looking for budget properties, go to the east of the city, away from the coastline in areas like Nong Prue and Map Prachan. Here, you can find more affordable villas, townhouses, and condominiums. For mid-range to high-end luxury properties, Jomtien, Wongamat/Na Kluea, and Pratumnak offer great options. You can find everything from upscale beachfront condominiums to extravagant pool villas. Some of the luxurious pool villas in Pratumnak provide stunning views of the ocean and even direct access to the beach.

There’s a wide range of properties in the city centre as well, especially in prominent neighbourhoods like Soi Buakhao, which has recently emerged as one of the city’s most popular and lively locations. Most properties found within these areas are condominiums and apartments.

So, will Pattaya be an excellent fit for you? Pack your bags, book your flights, and see for yourself!

