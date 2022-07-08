Connect with us

Destination Guide

The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022)

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Unsplash

Pattaya, a small city on the east coast of Thailand, is one of the most popular places to live for expats and retirees in Thailand. Despite its infamous reputation for its exuberant nightlife, Pattaya is a thriving city with beautiful beaches, stunning surroundings, superb entertainment options, major shopping centres, a great selection of restaurants, world-class hospitals, and international schools. Moreover, it offers a relatively affordable cost of living and high quality of life. Living in Pattaya is a dream for many people seeking a fresh and relaxing environment.

So, in order for you not to turn your dream into a nightmare, we have written a guide to help you navigate moving and living in Pattaya.

Lifestyle

Living in Pattaya

PHOTO: Pattaya Floating Market via iStock

There is a mix of lifestyles for expats in Pattaya. In general, however, it’s an exciting place to live. The city has everything you need to live comfortably, from big shopping centres to stunning beaches. Therefore, living in Pattaya allows you to enjoy many different activities both during the day and at night.

Pattaya is dotted with all types of street stalls, night markets, supermarkets, and shopping malls. One of the most popular shopping malls in the Central Festival Pattaya. Inside this mall, you can find international brand names and a great selection of food, from local to international cuisines. Moreover, it has a cinema and bowling alley, making it an entertainment paradise. For groceries, there are numerous supermarkets scattered around the city, such as Big C, Siamburi’s, BritiShop, and Villa Market. Besides local goods, you can also find imported goods in these supermarkets.

In terms of food, Pattaya boasts a plethora of food stalls, snack bars, and great restaurants offering both local and international dishes. You’ll struggle to walk more than 100 metres without having some deliciously enticing fragrances pique your senses.

Although the beaches are certainly not the best in Thailand, they’re still beautiful. You can refresh and relax after work or on weekends on the beaches. One of the most famous is Pattaya Beach, which is lined with a variety of hotels, apartments, and restaurants.

Weather

The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

Pattaya enjoys a tropical climate with three seasons. The most pleasant season in Pattaya is the cool season, from November to February. The temperature is relatively comfortable by Thai standards, ranging from 25ºC to 30ºC. During this season, the weather is dry, so you can expect to enjoy mostly sunny days.

The hot season arrives in March and ends in May. The temperature in the city is always on the higher side during this season. And due to the humidity, the city can feel much hotter than its actual temperature. In the wet season, from June to October, the temperature starts to decrease. However, the city experiences frequent rain showers, especially from September to October.

Getting around in Pattaya

500+ Driving Pictures [HD] | Download Free Images on Unsplash

Photo Via: Unsplash

Getting around Pattaya is relatively easy since the transportation facilities are reliable and affordable. If you’re feeling adventurous, renting a motorbike can be a great way to get around the city. Another main option is by car, which is an easier and safer option.

If you prefer not to drive, the most popular form of transportation is Songthaew. Sometimes also referred to as “baht buses” by locals, the fare costs around 5 baht but expects to pay more if you’re a foreigner. Keep in mind that there are no specific stops, so you have to stop it by pressing the button above your head. Motorbike taxis and car taxis are widely available and can be flagged down along the street.

Healthcare

The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

Living in Pattaya means having easy access to world-class hospitals. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry if you ever need to seek medical treatment. There are a number of public hospitals in Pattaya, such as the Queen Sirikit Naval in Sattahip District. The public hospitals in the city offer high-quality care, but the waiting times can be pretty long.

Many expats living in Pattaya prefer to go to private hospitals. The private hospitals in the city meet Western standards, and some are even popular among international medical tourists. These hospitals have English-speaking doctors and staff. Furthermore, many of the medical practitioners received their medical education abroad. Some of the most famous are Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Memorial Hospital, and Pattaya International Hospital.

Both private and public hospitals in Pattaya offer a wide range of medical treatments, from regular health checks to cardiac bypass surgeries. Dental clinics and dermatology clinics are also widely available.

Property

Living in Pattaya

PHOTO: Majestic Residence Pratumnak via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

There are many different types of properties in Pattaya suitable for both family residences and investments. Modern high-rise condominiums have taken over the city’s core and certain beachfront areas like Na Kluea and Wongamat. On the other hand, areas just outside the city, including Huai Yai, provide a wide variety of beautiful private villas that can fit a range of budgets.

If you’re looking for budget properties, go to the east of the city, away from the coastline in areas like Nong Prue and Map Prachan. Here, you can find more affordable villas, townhouses, and condominiums. For mid-range to high-end luxury properties, Jomtien, Wongamat/Na Kluea, and Pratumnak offer great options. You can find everything from upscale beachfront condominiums to extravagant pool villas. Some of the luxurious pool villas in Pratumnak provide stunning views of the ocean and even direct access to the beach.

There’s a wide range of properties in the city centre as well, especially in prominent neighbourhoods like Soi Buakhao, which has recently emerged as one of the city’s most popular and lively locations. Most properties found within these areas are condominiums and apartments.

So, will Pattaya be an excellent fit for you? Pack your bags, book your flights, and see for yourself!

Thaiger Property
Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under $200,000
Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under $200,000

If you’ve been thinking about buying a condo with a gorgeous sea view, check out these absolutely stunning condos in Pattaya.

Find out now! Visit website

Klook.com

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Destination Guide1 second ago

The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022)
image
Crime53 mins ago

UPDATE: Police arrest man who stabbed elderly lady to death in central Thailand
image
Crime55 mins ago

UPDATE: BREAKING: Ex Japan PM in critical condition after being shot
image
Sponsored1 day ago

Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
image
image
Crime1 hour ago

Corrupt Thai tourist cop and friend caught in police sting
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Suvarnabhumi Airport expansion capacity up to 15 million visitors
image
Transport2 hours ago

Free parking at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport during July holidays
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Japan3 hours ago

BREAKING: Former Japan PM shot during campaign trail
image
Road deaths3 hours ago

Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured
image
Crime3 hours ago

Gun-toting Thai YouTuber arrested for attempted murder after 5 years on the run
image
Politics4 hours ago

Prayut promised to accelerate projects if he’s re-elected as Thai PM
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Hoteliers disagree with government dual pricing proposal | GMT
image
Crime4 hours ago

US cop gets extra 20 years for George Floyd’s killing
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

CCSA to discuss re-introduction of mask-wearing in public areas today
image
Singapore5 hours ago

Singapore executes two men for heroin trafficking
image
Politics18 hours ago

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson’s resignation speech in full
image
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.