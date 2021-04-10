Big Covid-19 numbers today: 789 new infections, 1 death | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Big Covid-19 numbers today: 789 new infections, 1 death
789 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death were reported today by the CCSA. The death, a 68 year old Thai man from Nakhon Pathom, had died April 4 but was yesterday confirmed as dying from complications from Coronavirus. Only 8 infections were international arrivals, with 522 local infections and 259 diagnosed today through contact tracing.
The international infections were Thai and foreigners and included 3 arriving from Russia and 1 each from the US, UK, Oman, India, and Canada. 33 former patients are now fully recovered from the virus and discharged in the past 24 hours.
Earlier today 17 new infections were identified in Phuket and will go into tomorrow’s official national count. This brings the island’s total new infections this week to 43, almost all of them a result of an influx of Bangkok party-goers to events last weekend.
This new jump in Covid-19 brings the total infections in Thailand to 31,658 – c28,463 local cases and 3,195 internationally imported cases, 17,000+ of those cases were diagnosed from proactive testing. 28,161 have been released as ‘recovered’ with 2,645 people currently undergoing treatment and 97 total deaths.
Thailand is now 113th on the list of most cases globally, with the USA’s 31.8 million infections still more than the next 3 countries combined – Brazil with 13.37 million, India with 13.2 million, and France with 4.98 million. Russia rounds out the top 5 with 4.62 million infections.
The global total is up almost 800,000 to 135.29 million cases with 23.3 million active cases, just over 100,000 of which are considered in critical condition. 108,86 million have recovered from the virus, and 2.92 million have died, including 13,268 today.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
“About 10,000 people are being vaccinated around Thailand, on average, with 14,000 people being vaccinated each day in Phuket.”
Private hospitals and institutions have been given the official go-ahead to purchase up to 10 million doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines. The purchases will be in addition to what the Thai government is also doing. The major sticking point, despite the approval, however, continues to be the world supply shortage of vaccines, with demand far outstripping current supply.
The CCSA’s Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the Thai PM had approved the privatisation of vaccines but maintained that the roll out of free vaccines for Thais and people at risk would continue at full pace. The Thai government have been fending off accusations that it was blocking the acquisition of vaccines by private companies and hospitals. The 10 million doses approved for private purchases actually allows about 5 million vaccinated people with most of the approved vaccines needing 2 doses.
The spokesperson explained that the Thai government needs to have 40 million Thais vaccinated before they would be able to claim any scientific level of herd immunity. The public health minister said that around 10,000 people per day are being vaccinated around the country, on average. About 350,000 doses have arrived in Thailand and 1.5 million more doses are awaiting delivery for this month, according to the Thai PM.
The order allows the private sector to use a letter of approval from the Thai government to purchase its own supplies separately. Or, alternatively, to purchase directly from the government and resell to customers.
The government’s current order for vaccines is enough for around 35 million people with a local supplier, manufacturing the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine under license, from June this year.
Dr Taweesilp also urged private companies to target and purchase vaccines from manufacturers other than the vaccine companies the Thai government were already dealing with.
The following vaccines are currently approved in Thailand…
- AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)
- ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)
- NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)
- Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)
- Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Single dose)
- mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)
There are also current applications pending from other vaccine producers which will likely be approved in coming weeks.
Many expats have been chasing information about when they could expect to be vaccinated. Despite some promises from the government there has been little concrete information about formalities to register for vaccination at this stage. Meanwhile many expats have indicated they were prepared to pay for their vaccination but were unable to get clarification from private hospitals about when that may be available.
In Phuket the provincial government has promised ALL registered residents, local or foreign, that they would be eligible for government-funded vaccination. There has been a flurry of activity on the island over the past 2 weeks since the ‘Sandbox’ proposal was approved, in principal, for a July re-opening of quarantine-free tourism to vaccinated travellers. There has been queues and waiting lists at the island’s public hospitals every day for the past week. Currently some 14,000 people are being vaccinated every day, on average.
Meanwhile, the events of the past few days – the closure of entertainment venues and bars in 41 provinces, including all the main tourist areas – will force the government to re-consider any scheduled plans to re-open borders and reduction of quarantine times. Travellers are still allowed to visit Thailand, under new guidelines introduced on April 1, 2021.
What you currently need to enter Thailand…
- Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (or vaccinated travellers)
- Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in your country
- Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of US$100,000
- Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel
- Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure
Anyone considering travelling to Thailand at this time is recommended to check with the Thai embassy in their country first, before making bookings of ASQ hotels or flights.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor
A third Covid-19 wave surging through Thailand is spreading through entertainment centres, including high-end VIP clubs rumoured to be popular with elite government officials. 559 Covid-19 infections and 1 death were reported today and the outbreak, which began in bars and clubs in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok among other nightlife hotspots, is surging, reaching 20 provinces throughout Thailand. Outbreaks in Chon Buri, Pattaya, and Phuket have also been linked directly to evening entertainment venues, such as the dance music festival in Phuket last weekend that resulted in 10 infections. Now, evidence is emerging that the wave is spreading through Bangkok’s wealthy elite and government officials.
In Phuket, where 70% vaccination of residents has been a primary focus in order to re-open to desperately needed tourism, the new outbreak has brought bar closures and new restrictions. And it looks like Songkran celebrations across the country will be muted, if not cancelled.
With nightlife and hospitality workers being disproportionately affected by the third wave of Covid-19, many are airing their frustrations with the VIP elite class contributing to the outbreak, including a trending hashtag #CovidThonglor. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob was one of the first cabinet members to test positive for Covid-19, amid rumours that he had recently attended or been in proximity with someone who attended Krystal Club, an upscale entertainment business. Though he denies being there, the club is allegedly so popular among politicians and officials that it is often referred to by the nickname “Government House 2”. Nearly a third of cabinet ministers are now self-isolating for fear of Covid-19 exposure.
With 200,000 baht minimum spending limits, it’s a high-society hotspot that may be spreading Covid-19 from the rich VIP customers to the poor staff and everyone they come in contact with. Calls for government officials and other elites who attended VIP clubs like this to disclose their potentially embarrassing timelines have so far been mostly unheeded.
In Bangkok, hospitals and private medical facilities have been warning of a shortage of testing kits and Covid-ready hospital beds. Field hospitals have been erected to prepare as the outbreak expands with surging cases. Experts think the new outbreak may be contained in a month or two, but fear in Bangkok it may take much longer to recover.
SOURCE: SCMP
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
In addition to the 70 million Covid-19 vaccine doses reserved by the government, private hospitals in Thailand can acquire another 10 million doses. The additional vaccines are needed to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.
Both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, currently used for the government’s vaccination campaign, require 2 doses to be effective. The 70 million doses procured by the government covers 35 million people, but at least 40 million people in Thailand need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The additional 10 million doses administered by private hospitals would cover another 5 million people. Private hospitals can chose which vaccines they would like to administer.
Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the decision today after a meeting with the Public Health Ministry and the Private Hospitals Association.
Covid-19 vaccine producers need a letter of intent form the Thai government before the vaccines are administered at private hospitals. Hospitals will also need the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to procure the vaccines. The vaccines are required to be properly stored and administered by a trained health care worker, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
So far, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration for private purchase, according to Natapanu.
SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Big Covid-19 numbers today: 789 new infections, 1 death
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
Attendance on the wane for Thai democracy protests
VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor
Buckingham Palace announces the death of Prince Philip
Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART.
Phuket student protests and is flunked as “not loyal to the nation”
Prince Philip dies at the age of 99 – Buckingham Palace
Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19
Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Thailand4 hours ago
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Bill
Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 5:01 pm
1/789…hmmm..You do the math Isaan John. The 1 was probably 80 years old with 10 comorbidities