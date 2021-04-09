16 more Covid infections reported today in Phuket | Thaiger

Phuket is reporting 16 more infections today after last weekend’s Kolour Beachside parties ended with Covid infections. The number of new infections has reached 26. But deputy governor Vikrom Jakthee says, so far, the province has been successful in containing the new outbreak due to its quick response measures which now include shuttering bars and nightlife venues for at least 10 days.

The closure order in Phuket comes just as the island province was expecting to get an influx of visitors for Songkran, the Thai New Year. Many bar and club owners were expecting a huge income during the holiday week. Phuket officials say they will explain to bar and club owners why they decided to close the venues during the critical week for business.

Vikrom previously cited the administration of Covid vaccines as helping locals start to achieve a herd immunity in time for the province’s July reopening to international tourists. But, now he is appearing worried as the outbreak has come on strong and fast.

“Today, the number of infected people reported in Phuket has reached 26, many are from entertainment venues. This figure is relatively high. It jumped from 10 to 26 cases. We will invite operators of entertainment places in for discussions.”

Partygoers who went to any of the Kolour Beachside parties in Phuket last weekend are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test. The parties hosted more than 3,000 people, drawing concern after an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. The Phuket Provincial Government and Phuket Provincial Public Health Office released a statement yesterday advising all partygoers to get tested.

Those who attended the Kolour parties from April 2 to 3 at Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club in Patong, Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala and Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Road in Patong are asked to get tested. The attendee who tested positive is linked to the Bangkok nightlife cluster of infections where bar hopping is said to have contributed to the spread of Covid-19 in the Thong Lor area.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

