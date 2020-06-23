Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
“Musicians and performers must wear face shields.”
Well, there’s some good news and there’s some bad news if you’re the owner of an entertainment venue in Thailand. You CAN re-open… soon. BUT, the CCSA has put together a list of 22 requirements you’ll have to meet when you re-open your doors.
Not surprisingly the owners and representatives are unhappy about the long list of encumbrances on venues who will re-open under the new phase 5 guidelines. The list of rules is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this Friday.
Of businesses left to re-open in Thailand, the entertainment industry includes pubs, karaoke outlets, massage parlours and other types of adult entertainment venues. Shuttered since March, the venues are eager to open in July.
Here’s some of the main restrictions, among the long list…
• Restrict the number of customers
• Check body temperature of patrons and provide hand sanitiser
• Groups of people sitting together – maximum 5. They will have to sit 1 metre away from each other.
• At least 2 metres between tables, or install barriers
• No singing or dancing (that includes your club team song after the 9th beer)
• Drinks in glasses only, not bottles
• Staff must wear face masks AND face shields
• No ‘gathering’, ‘shouting’, or ‘wandering’
• Musicians and performers must wear face shields (who wants to hear those silly lyrics anyway!?)
• No competitions or group activities, including pool and darts
• Ensure social distancing in smoking areas
• Ban ‘product presenters’ from sitting with guests (huh?!)
Last week the country’s musicians and entertainers pleaded with the the government to allow them to return to work. They told officials that they were in dire financial straits.
Operators say limiting customers to five in a group may keep them from coming and are complaining that the rules for entertainment venues are stricter than the ones imposed on eateries and filming crews.
But, keen to pry their doors open again, operators admit they will have no choice but to comply with the new rules. In the meantime they are urging the CCSA to reconsider the draconian list of restrictions and consider relaxing the rules, either before Phase 5 starts or a few weeks after.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government will consider the lifting of the emergency decree by this Friday.
Mr Wissanu says the decision whether to lift or extend Thailand’s emergency decree will be made based “on the assessment of Covid-19 risks”.
“If the country does not face a second wave of infections, then the Communicable Disease Control Act is adequate to contain the virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Price spike for Thai latex, condoms and medical gloves in demand
It’s clear the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a surge in demand for plastic gloves, but demand has also increased for condoms (locked up for 2 months, blah, blah…). The high demand has increased the price of latex and business is booming for companies in Thailand. Malaysia had a significant drop in natural rubber production and The Thai Rubber Latex Corporation says the country is now importing latex concentrate from Thailand, adding that the global market at the moment is favourable to Thai concentrate.
Some even worried about a potential global condom shortage after a major manufacturer in Malaysia stopped production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Thai Nippon Rubber Company, who makes the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms stepped up and increased production by 27%.
Chairman of the Rubber Authority of Thailand says prices have increased by more than 10% since this time last year with 44.52 baht per kilogram. He says rubber manufacturers in Europe and the US are interested in establishing factories in Thailand, predicting a sustained demand for medical gloves for the next 3 to 5 years.
“The Covid-19 crisis has spurred demand for rubber gloves for medical purposes as well as condoms … If the trend continues, it will probably be the first time the price of latex has soared beyond sheet rubber.”
While rubber authorities say the demand is increasing, rubber exports have decreased since last year as many countries shut down during the pandemic. China, the main importer for Thai rubber, is the only country that increased the amount of rubber products this year. The country makes up more than 63% of Thailand’s rubber exports and their numbers have increased by 10% in the past year.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thaitex Group| Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Authorities are still trying to figure out who will be allowed to enter Thailand, and how it should be handled. But today the government narrowed it down to 7 groups of foreigners, some under the developing ‘travel bubble’ scheme, and others that may require quarantine. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration still plans to discuss the proposed groups with government officials before nailing down the final plans.
• 4 groups will probably have to go through state quarantine to enter the country including businessmen and investors, labourers and exporters, medical tourists, and permanent residents of Thailand, such spouses of Thai nationals. 30,000 medical tourists have registered to enter and 22,000 labourers and exporters have registered. 2,000 Thai spouses and permanent residents have also registered along with 700 businessmen.
• 3 groups will be able to skip the 14 day quarantine under a proposed ‘travel bubble’ scheme which would allow people to travel to limited areas and arrive from limited countries or cities. Businessmen visiting the country from ‘low risk’ countries for quick meetings or dealings, whose work is essential to the Thai economy, will be allowed to enter after a strict screening process. A first wave of tourists from low-risk countries such as Japan, China and South Korea would be allowed to enter as well as government guests. The final list of countries that will be included in the travel bubble is yet to be finalised.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Price spike for Thai latex, condoms and medical gloves in demand
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
Second wave of Coronavirus hits South Korea
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Riot in Germany causes multiple injuries and arrests
UK relaxes lockdown measures as it gears up for reopening date
Japan and China island-rights battle heating up
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
New breathalyser underway to detect Covid-19
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Asia stocks rise along with coronavirus cases
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Cambodia2 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Economy3 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Defence chief favours lifting Thailand’s Emergency Decree
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree