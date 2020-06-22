Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Price spike for Thai latex, condoms and medical gloves in demand
It’s clear the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a surge in demand for plastic gloves, but demand has also increased for condoms (locked up for 2 months, blah, blah…). The high demand has increased the price of latex and business is booming for companies in Thailand. Malaysia had a significant drop in natural rubber production and The Thai Rubber Latex Corporation says the country is now importing latex concentrate from Thailand, adding that the global market at the moment is favourable to Thai concentrate.
Some even worried about a potential global condom shortage after a major manufacturer in Malaysia stopped production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Thai Nippon Rubber Company, who makes the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms stepped up and increased production by 27%.
Chairman of the Rubber Authority of Thailand says prices have increased by more than 10% since this time last year with 44.52 baht per kilogram. He says rubber manufacturers in Europe and the US are interested in establishing factories in Thailand, predicting a sustained demand for medical gloves for the next 3 to 5 years.
“The Covid-19 crisis has spurred demand for rubber gloves for medical purposes as well as condoms … If the trend continues, it will probably be the first time the price of latex has soared beyond sheet rubber.”
While rubber authorities say the demand is increasing, rubber exports have decreased since last year as many countries shut down during the pandemic. China, the main importer for Thai rubber, is the only country that increased the amount of rubber products this year. The country makes up more than 63% of Thailand’s rubber exports and their numbers have increased by 10% in the past year.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
Business
Thai Airways staff balk at cuts in perks and benefits
- The Labour Ministry will invite the management of Thai Airways International for talks over a complaint submitted on Friday to the ministry by the airline’s labour union over unreasonable cuts in work benefits, especially healthcare welfare.
- Nares Puengyaem, the president of Thai Airway’s labour union, together with two representatives of State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation , yesterday submitted to the permanent secretary for labour, a letter complaining about reduced work benefits.
- Despite “good cooperation” by the airline’s employees to comply with the company’s policy to slash salaries and other types of money paid to them by between 10% and 50%, effective last Monday, management had gone too far in its bid to tighten the belt by cutting several work benefits, particularly health welfare..
- In the past Thai Airways employees received medical care services at contracted hospitals.
But now, they are being asked to first pay for their medical bills out of their own pockets and later apply for reimbursement.
“This came as a huge financial burden to many Thai Airways’ employees.”
“These employees are left with no other choice when it comes to accessing medical care as they are still unable to immediately switch to either the universal healthcare scheme or the social security system’s healthcare program.”
Now the national airline has become a private company, albeit majority owned by the Thai government and institutions, many employees have been unsuccessful in switching to these two healthcare schemes because of some technical problems.
“The cancellation of a shuttle service for staff working the graveyard shift has also resulted in security being compromised for many female staff travelling on their own at odd hours and a massive rise in their travel costs.”
This is especially true for airline staff working at airports located a distance from city areas such as Phuket airport.
Araya Kaeo-pradap, one of the SERC representatives, said these problems “should have been settled through dialogue”, which she had not observed.
In a separate development, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia X (the international offshoot of Thai Air Asia) have both asked to suspend their flights for another month, according to a source city comments from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
Both the majority Thai-owned airlines had previously been allowed to suspend flights from March until the end of June.
Meanwhile, the national flag carrier is negotiating with regulators in 3 countries to protect its assets, including aircraft, from being seized by creditors. The Thai cabinet was informed about the filing of debt rehabilitation requests in foreign countries by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who chairs the committee tasked with coordinating a solution to the airline’s problems, last week.
The airline has petitioned courts in Switzerland, Germany and Japan, and submitted a similar request in the US, where its creditors are based. The petitions, if approved, will protect the company against its aircraft being impounded overseas.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
Thailand’s often flamboyant and occasionally controversial Public Health Minister and Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul, spoke to reporters this morning after significant recent media coverage of the estimated 100,000 musicians still out of work due to the continued closure of the entertainment and nightlife industry.
Anutin says he himself was once a musician (yeah, we can see that…) and he “feels for these people,” who have been without work for more than 3 months. He said the CCSA and Department of Public Health are meeting this afternoon and will specifically discuss “live music entertainment venues” and get advice from the doctors advising the CCSA.
Anutin said he would especially like to see musicians be able to earn an income, but certain rules such prohibition of dancing and mandatory mask wearing at live venues would likely be needed.
It’s not clear whether the potential of “unlocking” music venues would lead to a larger reopening of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in general, or only bars that feature live music. Anutin didn’t clarify this question at the press conference, but did confirm that the matter is being considered and they would see how they could potentially allow musicians to get back to work.
