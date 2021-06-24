Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming

Jack Arthur

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: soobig park/Flickr

Yester evening in Pattaya, 29 out of work “bar girls” (and one foreign national) were arrested by Chon Buri police. They allegedly broke Covid-19 rules as they gathered in a small area to live stream performances for overseas customers.

The entrepreneurs were allegedly filming themselves either solo or in groups as they danced and “interacted” with guests for virtual drinks that were redeemable as a commission.

However, their entrepreneurial venture was crushed when the Chon Buri special operations unit staged a raid to break up the alleged illicit gathering in Bang Lamung.

Chon Buri police say live streaming has been increasingly popular as bargirls have been out of work due to Covid-19 restrictions. They add that the entertainment sector has received no financial assistance from the government.

Covid-19 restrictions had decreed that all entertainment venues in Thailand were to be closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This has put an estimated 10s of thousands in Pattaya alone out of jobs. Some estimates say that 80% of the Pattaya areas GDP comes from tourism.

The women were not identified by name to the media.

Police Col Thanawut Chongchara expressed his sympathies with the unemployed as well as those trying to find a new source of income. However, he says that the “overall issue” is having small groups together without adhering to proper social distancing rules. He did not comment on the solo work or whether he was a fan of the videos.

The women were taken to a local police station for further legal proceedings. Livestreaming equipment was taken as evidence.

Last year, the Thaiger wrote how Pattaya bar girls were turning to Youtube for supplemental income. Some of the videos have been taken down.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming
Protests28 mins ago

Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Crime47 mins ago

Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed Covid patient and 7-Eleven clerk

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Pattaya2 hours ago

Chon Buri governor says Pattaya bars will stay closed for now, Covid cases remain high
Crime2 hours ago

15 year old stabbed at private school
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
Thailand3 hours ago

PM orders investigation into pricey street lamps
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Latest wave exceeds 200,000 cases
Thailand4 hours ago

Guitarist from “Playground” dies in road incident
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

First delivery of Sinopharm vaccines approved for distribution
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai Immigration – Are you legal? Latest Covid and Phuket sandbox
Phuket5 hours ago

Flight traffic to Phuket expected to increase by 6% next month
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending