Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 4,108 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 4,108 new Covid-19 cases today, a rise in the daily case count over the past few days. The uptick in cases is “quite alarming,” according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English.
There are now 39,517 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. There are currently 1,562 Covid patients in critical condition, including 445 on ventilators. This week, active cases have been increasing. Natapanu notes the recent wave has been fluctuating and health officials hope it will resume on a downward trend.
“The number of cases seems to be on the rise as well as the number of cases with severe symptoms… This is particularly for the case of Bangkok and surrounding provinces.”
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 232,647 Covid-19 cases including 203,784 reported in the latest and most severe wave of infections. The cases in the recent wave were first recorded on April 1 in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Infections are now primarily clustered in crowded places such as factories, construction camps, migrant dormitories and prisons.
In the latest wave of infections, more than 30,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus. Today, the CCSA recorded 229 more cases at correctional facilities.
The CCSA also recorded 31 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,775. Most of the deaths have been in Bangkok.
67 provinces reported new Covid cases today with the majority of cases still in the central region surrounding Bangkok as well as the southern region near the Malaysian border. Natapanu says that cases in the northern and southern regions are primarily spread through social gatherings.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,359 new cases reported today. Cases remain high in provinces surrounding the capital including 297 new cases in Samut Prakan, 259 in Samut Sakhon, 170 in Nonthaburi, 157 in Pathum Thani, and 91 in Nakhon Pathom.
Cases are rising in Thailand’s Deep South region with 216 new cases reported today in Songkhla and 170 new cases in Yala.
Chon Buri has also reported an uptick in Covid-19 cases with 254 infections reported today. More than 7,000 people in the province have tested positive since April 1.
Vaccine updates…
8.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand since February 28. Natapanu says the government is still on track to reach its goal of 10 million doses administered by the end of the month.
Natapanu also reported that a “panel of experts” are evaluating reported deaths of those who had received the Covid-19 vaccine. He says 103 deaths have been reported. So far, the panel has found that 20 of the deaths are not related to the vaccine with 4 cases are “indeterminate.” The other cases are either awaiting investigation or still being evaluated.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 4,108 new cases; provincial totals
Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed Covid patient and 7-Eleven clerk
Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Chon Buri governor says Pattaya bars will stay closed for now, Covid cases remain high
15 year old stabbed at private school
UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
PM orders investigation into pricey street lamps
Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
Thursday Covid Update: Latest wave exceeds 200,000 cases
Guitarist from “Playground” dies in road incident
First delivery of Sinopharm vaccines approved for distribution
Good Morning Thailand | Thai Immigration – Are you legal? Latest Covid and Phuket sandbox
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army