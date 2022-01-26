Coronavirus (Covid-19)
BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron in Thailand reaches 14, 1 death
After earlier reports that 9 cases of the new sub-strain of Omicron, the BA.2 sub-variant, had been identified in Thailand so far, that total has already increased to 14. The infections in Thailand involve both Thai nationals and international travellers. It was also confirmed that the first death in Thailand from the Omicron variant reported earlier this month was in fact infected with this new strain.
The death toll for the Omicron variant in Thailand has now reached 7 people which is 0.1% of all Covid-19 infections. That first death of Omicron was recorded in Songkhla province in the south of Thailand and was an 86 year old woman from Hat Yai. She had Alzheimer’s and was bedridden, though she had been double vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. She got infected with a Covid-19 after her grandson travelled to Phuket and back and spread the virus to her. It was recently confirmed that her infection was of the BA.2 sub-variant.
The Omicron subvariant BA.2 has already spread to at least 40 countries around the world, and in Thailand the Medical Sciences Department sent data from about 7,000 Omicron-infected patients to the Department of Medical Services to study to determine if there are more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant already in the country.
The BA.2 subvariant was first reported in India and South Africa in late December and is said to have more than 20 mutations with around half as many spike proteins which are critical in interacting with human cells to allow the virus to enter the body.
Medical Sciences Department Director-General Dr Supakit Sirilak says that there’s no cause for alarm now, as researchers have not found a clear difference in the severity of the original Omicron variant and the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariant. With no clear sign that it presents a greater danger, the World Health Organisation has not declared BA.2 as a variant of concern.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron in Thailand reaches 14, 1 death
Thaiger Team Try Vegemite For Australia Day
Digital assets as payment requires more regulation in Thailand
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Venues in Phuket selling alcohol must apply for new permit
Thailand News Today | 9 cases of Omicron BA.2 subvariant found in Thailand
Malaysia’s new airline SKS is now flying to northern tax-free island resort Pangkor
Laos government allows Chinese firm to dig rare earth minerals, locals concerned
Two illegal online gambling suspects arrested in Chon Buri, police search for employer
Indonesia vows to end Joke Widodo’s extension, says new president will be elected in 2024
Cambodia PM invites Myanmar junta to the Summit if progress made on peace plan
Rangers find man’s body in Nakhon Ratchasima national park
Bangkok district invites LGBTQ+ to sign unofficial marriage certificate this Valentine’s Day
Thailand improves crosswalks, other safety measures after fatal pedestrian accident
Thailand to study whether to increase the daily minimum wage
Cabinet approves 1.08 million baht to hire medical staff to support healthcare system
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
Thailand extends State of Emergency for another two months
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
- Thailand2 days ago
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand