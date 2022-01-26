Phuket
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Though few details are available now, a Thai man was taken into custody by Patong Police early this morning for allegedly shooting a foreign man in a resort. The incident took place around 4 am at a resort along the Patong Beach Road and police arrested the local man just outside the resort. The victim’s condition is currently unknown. The incident comes just a few days after a Thai man in Kanchanaburi stabbed 2 British men, killing one of them.
The shooting took place at the B-Lay Tong Phuket resort and the arrest report indicates that the man accused of pulling the trigger lived nearby in Patong and was 54 years old. The suspect was arrested in front of the resort with a 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun in his possession along with bullets for that gun.
The story behind the shooting that has been released to the public is still a bit vague. The Patong Police were alerted of a shooting at 1:50 am last night and were informed that a trespasser had been shot inside the resort. A foreign man, whose name, age, or country of origin were not identified, was said to have caused chaos after trespassing and entering the resort, suggesting that he was not a guest.
There was no information on whether the Thai man arrested for the shooting was security or an employee of the resort, a guest, or just a person in the area. All that was confirmed is that the foreign man who was said to be creating problems in the resort was confronted and, at some point, two gunshots were fired.
Police did not report the medical condition of the man who was shot, nor did they release any other details about the incident or the man arrested. The charges that the Thai man is facing in the shooting incident hint that the victim was not killed, as the prosecution is for attempting to kill someone, and for carrying a firearm in the city, village, or public way without justifiable reason.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
