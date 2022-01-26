Thaiger Team Try Vegemite For Australia Day

Happy Australia day and welcome Thaiger viewers to this special episode where Tim makes some of the Thaiger staff try Vegemite for the very first time. Join in on the fun and watch our reactions to this toast spread that apparently all ‘Australians’ love. Let us know how you feel about Vegemite in the comments section below!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.