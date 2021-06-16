Connect with us

6 school closed after infections are found

Jack Arthur

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: deepgoswami from Flickr.

6 schools in the northern province of Phitsanulok have been ordered to close until further notice after parents and a cable technician were determined to be infected with Covid-19.

Luechai Chunakha, the Phitsanulok provincial educational chief says he received a report from a subordinate that the parents of a student from the Huaychangthang School in Suan Miang subdistrict were infected with Covid. Reportedly, the parents had just come from the Klong Toey district of Bangkok, where a number of infections have been found. Further, there was a high chance other family members and their 2 children were at high risk of also getting infected.

Thus, the school’s administrator made the decisions to close the school. Students were instructed to collect assignments from their teachers and to do their schoolwork at home.

Then, in the Nakhon Thai district, a worker who installed network cables at Kasetsookratbumrung, Banyaeng and Bannonghin schools was discovered to be infected with Covid-19. The schools were subsequently closed as a preventative measure for the students’ health and safety.

2 more schools, Suan Miang Wittaya and Nakhonchumpittaya Ratchamangkalapisek in Chart Trakarn district, also closed over Covid-19 concerns.

Luechai says that school administrators should use their own discretion to close if they worry their schools are at risk of infection. Further, they should alert their direct supervisors right away if they have such worries.

Besides schools located in the Dark Red Zone (such as Bangkok) are still closed until further notice, most schools in Thailand reopened on Monday.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

