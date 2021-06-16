Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 2,331 new cases and 40 coronavirus-related deaths, an update in fatalities over the past week. The recent and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, infecting 175,732 people since April 1, is on a downward track with the number of active cases getting lower each day as the daily recovery count continues to exceed the daily new case count.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 204,595 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 1,525 virus-related deaths. The daily case count remains high in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections, and surrounding provinces while 55 provinces reported less than 10 new infections today.
In Bangkok, 807 new cases were reported today. In the provinces surrounding the capital, 161 cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 161 in Samut Sakhon, and 204 in Nonthaburi.
Most of the new cases are found in factories and markets. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English, says around 27 provinces have reported Covid-19 clusters at factories.
In Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, Covid-19 outbreaks were reported today at frozen food processing factories. Authorities have been using the so-called “bubble and seal” method to contain outbreaks at factories, many that employ migrant workers at a low wage. Under the controversial method, workers must stay at the factory for nearly a month, even if they are not infected, to keep the virus from spreading outside the factory.
The recent wave of the virus has also spread to many of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Of the new cases reported today, 26 were found in correctional facilities, a significant decrease in daily infections over the past few weeks.
Phuket Sandbox
Natapanu also noted that Thai authorities are preparing for the Phuket Sandbox, set to start on July 1. Under the travel scheme, vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to enter the island province without going through a 14-day quarantine. An emergency and contingency plan is in the works, Natapanu says. Those who wish to travel to Phuket under the scheme must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and must present vaccine certificates when applying for a Certificate of Entry, a requirement to enter Thailand.
“Of course this is a pilot project and after Phuket, there will be other provinces which will follow suit, which will welcome foreign tourists.”
Vaccine updates
6.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since February 28. Since the start of Thailand’s mass immunisation campaign on June 7, 2.6 million doses have been administered. The CCSA has said there is a shortage of vaccine doses and no deliveries are expected this week, but they are still on track to reach the target of 6 million doses this month.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac