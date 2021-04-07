10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
Chon Buri is reporting 10 new Covid infections this morning, with officials saying all the infections appear to have originated from other areas, including entertainment venues in Bangkok. 5 infections were found in Banglamung, 1 in Mueang Chon Buri, and 4 in Sri Racha.
The new infections totalled to less than half of yesterday’s 23, with local officials saying they have increased proactive testing. 207 people who have bene in contact with those who have been infected, are still waiting on results while they remain isolated. 806 entertainment venue workers are also waiting for test results.
The new infections today are linked to the Crystal Pub in Bangkok, the site of the latest Covid outbreak. A family member of 2 people who visited the pub accounts for one of the infections today. The wife of a man who was a close contact with a singer at the pub also tested positive. A friend of a friend who visited the pub tested positively for Covid as well.
Other infections include a close contact of 2 infected families who visited a motor show in Nonthaburi province, a DJ in Bangkok and Lopburi, a Cambodian national, a person recently arriving from Phuket, and 1 Japanese national.
Details on the other 2 cases have not yet been released. Chonburi officials have asked people to wear masks and stay calm as well as avoid entertainment venues at this time and follow social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of Bangkok nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions. For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger’s full coverage of Thailand’s Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 7 more Covid infections today, 5 foreigners
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which features the tourist city of Pattaya, is seeing 7 more Covid-19 infections today. The Chon Buri Public Health Office made the announcement after seeing 8 infections just yesterday. The new infections are worrying officials, who say they are the most the province has seen in 3 months.
Japanese nationals claimed 5 of the infections today, which are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. The other 2 infections are that of Thai nationals, 1 being linked to the foreign cluster, while the other being unrelated. The other Thai national came to the province for Covid-19 treatment from Samut Prakan, but it is being considered a new infection in Chon Buri.
Yesterday, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese ambassador to Thailand has been infected with Covid-19, but officials have not linked that case with the recent cluster. Chon Buri officials say the new infections are directly linked to the entertainment venues in Bangkok and advised residents to avoid such places.
110 people who were in close contact with the infectious patients have been traced, isolated and tested with officials saying testing is ongoing. The new cases come 5 days before the start of Thailand’s New Year of Songkran, the biggest holiday celebrated in the Kingdom annually.
This year, Songkran will look a bit different thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government banning water-splashing, which is a hallmark activity of Songkran. The government says more traditional activities can go ahead, such as congregating at temples during certain days of the new year holiday, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that people should adhere to Covid health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Thailand has recently announced its reopening to 11 groups of travellers, who may be able to undergo a shortened quarantine of 7 days, if they can prove they have been fully inoculated against the Covid virus. Those who are from countries which feature a Covid variant, still have to adhere to the 14 day quarantine requirement, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over
To fulfill a woman’s dying wish, townspeople in the Panthong district of Chon Buri hosted an elaborate banquet for ghosts in a local cemetery this week. The 36-table extravaganza was set up 43 year old Tanawan Choti. His mother had asked him to give a free banquet for all the ghosts of her friends and family that had died before her… a welcome party to the afterlife.
Tanawan honoured his mother’s request earlier this week before she passed away, with a no-expense-spared feast featuring food and drinks, luxury dishes and silverware, and entertainment for the ghosts of honour. Living speech-makers imparted their best wishes to the Chon Buri ghosts. The locals set up the 36 tables for a Chinese-style banquet and entertained the guests for about an hour.
A local event food service worker said that, despite years in the industry, this was the first ghost dinner he’d catered for. He said he found it “abnormal to serve the paranormal and was left with a ghastly feeling working in the cemetery”. (We figure there was quite a lot of food left over as well.)
While graveyards are not common in Thailand, since Buddhists cremate their dead, burials still occur amongst descendants of Chinese-Thai people. Regardless of religion or heritage, belief in ghosts or other paranormal phenomenon is common throughout Thailand. Spirit houses are frequently built outside local homes for ghosts to live in, and serviced every day with fresh offerings.
While the otherworldly banquet may be viewed by some with confusion or scepticism, the feast did have a real-world happy ending, Eakkaluck explained…
“After finishing the banquet ceremony, the food was given to poor people in the area as unfortunately, it appeared the ghosts could not actually consume earthly substances.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure
Thailand hoping to be upgraded to a Tier 1 nation in anti-human trafficking efforts
Australia sets travel bubble with New Zealand, Asian countries by August
Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free
Phuket man shot by off-duty police officer now paralysed
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister
16 Thais busted running 10 illegal online gambling sites
Unemployed elephants walk 500 kilometres from Pattaya to Surin
Japanese man allegedly beaten by Pattaya bar security
Thailand eyes travel bubbles again with low-risk countries
Thailand News Today | Nightlife crackdown in Bangkok, storm damage in north | April 6
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
First Thai-made satellite to launch in 2023
Another 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Phuket
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar3 days ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Hot News3 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Business1 day ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Bangkok1 day ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 Covid-19 infections in Surat Thani from prison
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore