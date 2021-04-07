Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
A prominent Thai virologist says the Kingdom could be hit by a third and even a fourth wave of Covid-19, warning that rapid vaccination is the only solution. Yong Poovorawan from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says the latest resurgence of the virus in Bangkok is an example of the risk the country faces. Yesterday, the number of infections associated with nightlife establishments in the capital rose to 250. As a result, pubs and other entertainment venues in 3 districts have been shut for at least 2 weeks.
Yong says Thailand is likely to experience a steep increase in Covid-19 numbers this year, due to people becoming complacent about the risk and letting their guard down. He says nightlife venues are a particular risk, given that noise levels mean people have to stand close to each other and shout to be heard. Furthermore, revellers tend to move from one party to another, potentially spreading the virus.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Yong says a lot of time, money, and effort will go into curtailing the spread of infection during the forthcoming Songkran holiday, when millions will travel across the country to visit their home provinces. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there will be no ban on people travelling to visit their elderly relatives but says travelling to party is strongly discouraged.
Meanwhile, Yong is concerned about Thailand’s vaccination progress, saying at the current inoculation rate, it could take the Kingdom 2 years to achieve herd immunity. In the interim, third and fourth waves of Covid-19 may strike.
Nation Thailand quotes data from Bloomberg that indicates that as of April 2, only 0.3% of Thais (204,642 people) have been inoculated since mass vaccination began on February 28.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
Chon Buri is reporting 10 new Covid infections this morning, with officials saying all the infections appear to have originated from other areas, including entertainment venues in Bangkok. 5 infections were found in Banglamung, 1 in Mueang Chon Buri, and 4 in Sri Racha.
The new infections totalled to less than half of yesterday’s 23, with local officials saying they have increased proactive testing. 207 people who have bene in contact with those who have been infected, are still waiting on results while they remain isolated. 806 entertainment venue workers are also waiting for test results.
The new infections today are linked to the Crystal Pub in Bangkok, the site of the latest Covid outbreak. A family member of 2 people who visited the pub accounts for one of the infections today. The wife of a man who was a close contact with a singer at the pub also tested positive. A friend of a friend who visited the pub tested positively for Covid as well.
Other infections include a close contact of 2 infected families who visited a motor show in Nonthaburi province, a DJ in Bangkok and Lopburi, a Cambodian national, a person recently arriving from Phuket, and 1 Japanese national.
Details on the other 2 cases have not yet been released. Chonburi officials have asked people to wear masks and stay calm as well as avoid entertainment venues at this time and follow social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of Bangkok nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions. For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure
Thailand’s Transport Minister and the newly-appointed Education Minister are both self-isolating after contact with 2 separate Covid-19 patients. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is self-isolating at her home in the eastern province of Sa Kaew, after receiving a visitor who subsequently tested positive for the virus.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Treenuch’s visitor came to her home on Sunday to congratulate her on her appointment. The minister learnt yesterday that her well-wisher had tested positive for Covid-19 and announced her intention to self-isolate. The results of her own test are not yet known.
“Out of social responsibility, I will go into self-quarantine and will perform my duties from Wednesday via the Zoom application.”
Treenuch was appointed to her role last month after the Criminal Court convicted former Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, for his part in 2013 – 2014 protests against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, is also self-isolating for the next 14 days, after a member of his team tested positive for the virus. It’s understood the staff member in question had been to a nightlife venue in the Thonglor area of Bangkok, an area now at the centre of a new cluster of infections.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Saksayam says he went to a hospital in the north-eastern province of Buriram to request a Covid-19 test after learning of his staff member’s positive diagnosis. He says he has also instructed other employees to self-isolate for 14 days and is having the office deep-cleaned.
Saksayam adds that he has made PM Prayut Chan-o-cha aware of his need to self-isolate and that his deputy will cover for him during the 14 days he is away from the office.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free
After nearly 3 months without any Covid-19 infections, the northern province of Chiang Mai is once again having to implement measures to suppress the virus after recording 6 new cases. 4 cases were reported on Monday, 3 of which are linked to nightlife venues in Bangkok and the central province of Nonthaburi. Another 2 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the total in the province to 75.
The Bangkok Post reports that health officials are using a mobile testing unit to test around 90 employees at various nightlife venues, in an effort to boost confidence among visitors to the area. Panlop Saechiew from Chiang Mai’s tourism industry council says his team is working with tourism operators to assess the situation, admitting that the resurgence of the virus after 83 days will have a negative impact on the sector.
However, he points out that none of the patients visited nightlife venues in Chiang Mai or attended any other large gatherings while infected. Some went to a shopping mall, where disease prevention measures are usually quite strict, and some visited an outdoor market, where the chances of transmission are low due to the well-ventilated environment. Panlop says he’s hopeful the situation can be brought under control soon, adding that Songkran bookings appear unaffected for now.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai health officials have ordered bars and restaurants serving alcohol to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure
Thailand hoping to be upgraded to a Tier 1 nation in anti-human trafficking efforts
Australia sets travel bubble with New Zealand, Asian countries by August
Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free
Phuket man shot by off-duty police officer now paralysed
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister
16 Thais busted running 10 illegal online gambling sites
Unemployed elephants walk 500 kilometres from Pattaya to Surin
Japanese man allegedly beaten by Pattaya bar security
Thailand eyes travel bubbles again with low-risk countries
Thailand News Today | Nightlife crackdown in Bangkok, storm damage in north | April 6
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
First Thai-made satellite to launch in 2023
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar3 days ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Hot News3 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Business1 day ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Bangkok1 day ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 Covid-19 infections in Surat Thani from prison
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore