PM doesn’t know if members of his Cabinet frequented Bangkok Covid hotspots | Thaiger

PM doesn’t know if members of his Cabinet frequented Bangkok Covid hotspots
The Thai PM says he can’t say if members of his administration visited bars and entertainment venues where a cluster of Covid-19 infections has been reported. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he doesn’t know if ministers partied in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok, which was reported as a new hotspot of infection last week. On Saturday, out of 71 new cases reported, 40 had links to nightlife venues in the Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas.
Yesterday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 194 new cases of the virus, 87 of which were in and around Bangkok. 69 have ties to nightlife establishments, including 45 in the capital, 9 in the central province of Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, in the east of the country, 2 each in the central province of Nonthaburi and in Chumphon in the south, and 1 each in the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Pathum Thani, and in the eastern province of Sa Kaew.
Bangkok and the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, have been designated, “red zones under maximum control”. Bars and other entertainment venues in 3 districts in Bangkok – Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae – have been ordered to close for the next 2 weeks, while bars and restaurants outside of those districts must close by 9pm and are prohibited from selling alcohol. Meanwhile, out of 4 new cases reported in Chiang Mai, 3 are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. Chiang Mai bars and restaurants that serve alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says people frequenting nightlife establishments can easily spread infection as they don’t comply with disease prevention measures while moving from bar to bar.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chiang Mai
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
3 out of 4 new Covid-19 infections reported in the northern province of Chiang Mai are in patients who frequented nightlife venues in Bangkok. The communicable disease committee has confirmed 4 new infections, while introducing restrictions to curb any further spread.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the first patient visited a nightlife venue in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok on March 30, before flying to Chiang Mai the following day. He flew on Thai Vietjet, flight number VZ2104, taking off at 5.30pm. He tested positive for the virus on April 4. The second patient is a friend of his, who accompanied him to the Bangkok entertainment venue, but returned to Chiang Mai by private car. He too tested positive on April 4.
The third case is in a man who travelled in the car with patient number 2. He returned to the Chiang Mai home he shares with his girlfriend and tested positive on April 5.
According to local health officials, 2 other people who were in the group with the 3 patients and visited the same Bangkok entertainment venues have tested negative.
The fourth case is in a Chinese patient who took a 7-day trip to the central province of Nonthaburi. On April 1, he returned to Chiang Mai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thai AirAsia flight FD411, departing at 6.20pm.
The man lives with his wife and visited a BBQ restaurant in the sub-district of Chang Phueak on April 1. The next day, he visited a restaurant near the airport for lunch, followed by dinner that evening at Thip Net Market. On April 3, the man visited Thip Net Market again, as well as Central Festival Chiang Mai and Kadmanee Market. On April 4, he again dined at a restaurant near the airport and went to a private hospital to request a Covid-19 test. His result came back positive the following day.
Health officials say the virus does not appear to have spread any further in Chiang Mai for now, but bars and restaurants serving alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
While most nightlife venues remain open, they must close by 9pm and cannot sell alcohol. Restaurants may remain open for dine-in services but must close by 9pm and are also banned from selling alcohol.
Here we go again. Restrictions and closures to Bangkok’s nightlife are back. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions.
For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
Meanwhile, health officials in Chon Buri have reported another 23 new Covid infections, the biggest leap in cases since January. 17 of them are in Sri Racha district, again mostly linked to nightlife venues. 39 new infections have been reported in the past 4 days.
Back in Bangkok, restaurants and other entertainment establishments in the capital and in neighbouring provinces also face tighter restrictions again, with orders to close by 9pm and alcohol sales prohibited. Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says officials expect a rise in infection numbers as a result of clusters linked to Bangkok nightlife, as well as at a prison in the southern province of Narathiwat.
The Bangkok Post reports that Bangkok and the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, have once again been designated, “red zones under maximum control”.
Opas says restrictions will be reviewed after 2 weeks, adding that Bangkok infections were spread by both employees and customers moving from one nightlife venue to another.
“Employees were the conduits as they contracted the disease from customers and then spread it to others. Most patrons also visited more than one place and musicians and employees working at entertainment places tend to work multiple jobs, accelerating the spread.”
Meanwhile, Apisamai Srirangson from the CCSA says if an infection is detected at a nightlife venue, the establishment will be shut immediately for an initial 2 week period. If case numbers are reported across a large area of nightlife venues, officials will have the authority to close the whole zone, or even seal off the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Possible 9 pm closing of Bangkok bars to curb Covid-19
In order to limit outbreaks of Covid-19 before the upcoming Songkran holiday, the Health Ministry is eyeing more restrictive rules, including possibly shutting Bangkok bars at 9 pm. This week, new infections were found in the Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas of Bangkok, popular for evening entertainment such as bars and nightclubs. Entertainment venues are an easy target for Coronavirus spread due to loose enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions and often ventilation issues. The Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister said that a 48% positivity rate came from the nightclub clusters. Authorities may even consider closing some of the clubs in the areas with new outbreaks. A similar situation occurred last year when a Covid-19 outbreak tore through Bangkok’s nightlife scene. Nearly a quarter of all Thai Coronavirus infections reported Monday were found in Bangkok.
Following a string of stringent restrictions and rules to contain an outbreak that happened last December, Thailand had slowly been recovering and easing regulations, but some may be on their way back. With Songkran and then summer – much of Thailand’s peak travel periods, especially with plans to loosen quarantine restrictions for international travellers – the government will likely tighten restrictions to stop the recent surge in infections. More Covid-19 cases are expected because of the popularity of celebration and travel during the Songkran Festival. And fears of a third or even fourth wave of outbreaks has the government and medical officials worried.
Meanwhile, the director-general of the Department Of Disease Control says the Health Ministry is suggesting that nightclubs, bars, and even restaurants in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces close at 9 pm every day. They are also proposing a ban on selling alcoholic beverages. This advice will be submitted to the Centre For Covid Situation Administration subcommittee on Wednesday, with the recommendation that these restrictions be put in place for 2 weeks. Vaccination is still a priority in the fight against Covid-19 as well, but only about 42,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Thailand amongst the 240,000 jobs that have been injected so far. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hopes to fast track vaccinations for the workers and residents of districts that are busy with evening entertainment venues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
