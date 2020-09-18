1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine | The Thaiger

Thailand reported its first Covid-19 death since June, tallying up the death toll to 59. Health officials also report 7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine. They say 1 person had the virus before.

The 54 year old Mhad Mamin worked as a Thai translator at an embassy in Saudi Arabia. He came back to Thailand last month and tested positive for Covid-19. He was recovering at first, but then he started to get worse a couple weeks ago. He died today at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital near Victory Monument. His family lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Health officials also report 7 new Covid-19 cases detected in state quarantine. Those patients arrived to Thailand from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan. 1 patient got infected with the virus a second time.

A 42 year old Bangladeshi man arrived to Thailand on September 2 and tested positive on September 15. Health officials say he was asymptomatic.

A 10 year old boy from Pakistan tested positive in during his first test in quarantine and health officials say he was asymptomatic.

3 Thais returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive for Covid-19. They all arrived in Thailand on September 5 and tested positive on September 16. They had a loss of smell and a runny nose. 2 of them were students, ages 9 and 14. The other was a 61 year old man.

A 50 year old Thai man arrived on September 5 and tested positive on September 16. Reports say he was on a flight where 8 other people also tested positive.

A 41 year old Thai man arrived from Qatar on September 13 and tested positive on September 16

Health officials are still working to solve mystery Covid-19 transmissions. A Bangkok DJ tested positive earlier this month, breaking Thailand’s 100 day streak without a local transmission. Health officials say the man contracted the G strain of the virus which is more infectious and typically detected in quarantine rather than in local transmissions.

Another apparent local transmission was reported this month. A Uzbek football player for the Buriram United team tested positive for Covid-19 after he was released from quarantine. Health officials speculate that the virus may have a longer incubation in rare cases.

A 2 year old Burmese child also tested positive for Covid-19 about 9 days after leaving Thailand. Health officials are tracing back the family’s steps to check those who might be “at risk.”

Thailand has reported a total of 3,497 Covid-19 cases with 3,328 recoveries. 559 cases were detected in quarantine.

SOURCES:Coconuts Bangkok | Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

