1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine | The Thaiger

Thailand reported its first Covid-19 death since June, tallying up the death toll to 59. Health officials also report 7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine. They say 1 person had the virus before.

The 54 year old Mhad Mamin worked as a Thai translator at an embassy in Saudi Arabia. He came back to Thailand last month and tested positive for Covid-19. He was recovering at first, but then he started to get worse a couple weeks ago. He died today at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital near Victory Monument. His family lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Health officials also report 7 new Covid-19 cases detected in state quarantine. Those patients arrived to Thailand from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan. 1 patient got infected with the virus a second time.

A 42 year old Bangladeshi man arrived to Thailand on September 2 and tested positive on September 15. Health officials say he was asymptomatic.

A 10 year old boy from Pakistan tested positive in during his first test in quarantine and health officials say he was asymptomatic.

3 Thais returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive for Covid-19. They all arrived in Thailand on September 5 and tested positive on September 16. They had a loss of smell and a runny nose. 2 of them were students, ages 9 and 14. The other was a 61 year old man.

A 50 year old Thai man arrived on September 5 and tested positive on September 16. Reports say he was on a flight where 8 other people also tested positive.

A 41 year old Thai man arrived from Qatar on September 13 and tested positive on September 16

Health officials are still working to solve mystery Covid-19 transmissions. A Bangkok DJ tested positive earlier this month, breaking Thailand’s 100 day streak without a local transmission. Health officials say the man contracted the G strain of the virus which is more infectious and typically detected in quarantine rather than in local transmissions.

Another apparent local transmission was reported this month. A Uzbek football player for the Buriram United team tested positive for Covid-19 after he was released from quarantine. Health officials speculate that the virus may have a longer incubation in rare cases.

A 2 year old Burmese child also tested positive for Covid-19 about 9 days after leaving Thailand. Health officials are tracing back the family’s steps to check those who might be “at risk.”

Thailand has reported a total of 3,497 Covid-19 cases with 3,328 recoveries. 559 cases were detected in quarantine.

SOURCES:Coconuts Bangkok | Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger