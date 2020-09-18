image
Connect with us

Bangkok

First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 mins ago

 on 

First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Airways
    • follow us in feedly

Since not much is happening in the air, Thai Airways is running new business schemes on the ground. For their newest venture, the company opened a deep fried dough street food stand. They say the fried dough with taro custard is an “award winning” recipe.

Thai Airways has already opened a pop-up restaurant serving “in flight” food to customers seated in repurposed airplane seats. They also started offering package deals for a lessons on their flight stimulator, touting it’s the most realistic stimulator in Thailand and is usually used to train pilots.

For their new fried dough stand outside of the company’s Bangkok headquarters, the new business venture has already “taken off.” Nation Thailand says a long line of people waiting for the 50 baht fried dough early Wednesday morning.

The stand is up from 6:30am to 9:30am in front of their headquarters on Silom Road.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Heavy rain across the country this weekend &#8211; local forecasts | The Thaiger

Heavy rain is expected across much of Thailand over the next few days, mostly as a result of the intensity of a tropical storm crossing into Vietnam today, ‘Noul’, from the South China Sea. The low pressure cell will help intensify the effects of the south west monsoon too. But the remnants of the storm won’t “slam” into Northern Thailand as one news site claimed – rather it will be a lot of rain and increased winds. The storm is expected to cross into Thailand around the Mukdahan province some time early tomorrow, Around the country, Saturday will be the […]

Continue Reading

Protests

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is rolling out his biggest weapon, fear, to try and persuade anti-government protesters to postpone tomorrow’s rally at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus. He asked them to consider putting off their plans to hold the rally at least “until the Covid-19 outbreak is over”. In a televised address, he asked Thais to unite in ending the Covid-19 crisis “before focusing on political issues”. PM Prayut has not mentioned ‘Covid’ as an issue before the other student rallies. The rally has been planned for this Saturday with student and anti-government groups demanding amendments to the 2017 […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A 2 year old girl who managed to get out of her fourth storey room and onto a ledge was helped by a motorbike taxi driver who was parked below the Bangkok building. The motorbike taxi driver, known as a ‘win’ driver, was just playing on his phone, waiting for a customer when he heard someone crying. He looked up to see the crying child high up on a ledge of a building in southwest Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district. The driver, 45 year old Somjit, ran into the building, went through a vacant room, and knocked down a door. A […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending