First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand
Since not much is happening in the air, Thai Airways is running new business schemes on the ground. For their newest venture, the company opened a deep fried dough street food stand. They say the fried dough with taro custard is an “award winning” recipe.
Thai Airways has already opened a pop-up restaurant serving “in flight” food to customers seated in repurposed airplane seats. They also started offering package deals for a lessons on their flight stimulator, touting it’s the most realistic stimulator in Thailand and is usually used to train pilots.
For their new fried dough stand outside of the company’s Bangkok headquarters, the new business venture has already “taken off.” Nation Thailand says a long line of people waiting for the 50 baht fried dough early Wednesday morning.
The stand is up from 6:30am to 9:30am in front of their headquarters on Silom Road.
