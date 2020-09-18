China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine
China is re-affirming its commitment to cooperate with Thailand over potential Covid-19 vaccines after its Chinese Ambassador to Thailand’s meeting with the Deputy PM Prawit today. Yang Xin furthered the partnership by offering China’s guidance and equipment support to facilitate testing, research and sourcing of an anti-Covid vaccine.
Xin, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires, emphasised the importance of a good relationship between the two countries noting Thailand’s earlier support at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Now, he adds that China will also help Thailand recover its economy by continuing to support its popular farm produce exports into the country.
At the meeting, the Deputy PM also asked for China’s help in creating a systematic water management operation-one that China has already reportedly promised to support by becoming a key partner in the venture. Chinese dams have been limiting the flow of water downstream along the Mekong River earlier this year, a major resource of irrigation water for farms in parts of Thailand’s north east.
Today’s meeting also discussed ideas to tackle poverty and inequality in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
