image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

China is re-affirming its commitment to cooperate with Thailand over potential Covid-19 vaccines after its Chinese Ambassador to Thailand’s meeting with the Deputy PM Prawit today. Yang Xin furthered the partnership by offering China’s guidance and equipment support to facilitate testing, research and sourcing of an anti-Covid vaccine.

Xin, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires, emphasised the importance of a good relationship between the two countries noting Thailand’s earlier support at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Now, he adds that China will also help Thailand recover its economy by continuing to support its popular farm produce exports into the country.

At the meeting, the Deputy PM also asked for China’s help in creating a systematic water management operation-one that China has already reportedly promised to support by becoming a key partner in the venture. Chinese dams have been limiting the flow of water downstream along the Mekong River earlier this year, a major resource of irrigation water for farms in parts of Thailand’s north east.

Today’s meeting also discussed ideas to tackle poverty and inequality in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand reported its first Covid-19 death since June, tallying up the death toll to 59. Health officials also report 7 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine. They say 1 person had the virus before. The 54 year old Mhad Mamin worked as a Thai translator at an embassy in Saudi Arabia. He came back to Thailand last month and tested positive for Covid-19. He was recovering at first, but then he started to get worse a couple weeks ago. He died today at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital near Victory Monument. His family lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Health officials also report 7 […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020) | The Thaiger

Latest update – September 18. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. Tell us about the new long stay ‘special tourist visa’, the STV. The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to allow foreign tourists to visit Thailand but they’ll have to agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. So, a […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MCOT

Note: Previous reports from various news outlets say the Burmese child with Covid-19 is a boy while more recent reports say the child is a girl. Health officials are tracing back the Burmese family’s steps whose child who recently tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Thailand. They say the parents worked in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces before heading to Tak’s Mae Sot district and crossing the border to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town. The Department of Disease Control director general says disease control measures have been underway, but in a previous report he said it’s “impossible” the child contracted the virus in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending