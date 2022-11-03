China
China to join Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes
China has pledged to assist Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes, according to a Facebook post by the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok. The embassy acknowledged several criminal cases that were subject to Thai police investigations. It says the Chinese government places importance on law enforcement and the suppression of illegal narcotics, indecent acts, and gambling.
Now, the embassy says China is promoting cooperation in the enforcement of such crimes, citing the two countries’ history of law enforcement cooperation. According to Thai PBS World, several Chinese nationals have been arrested in recent years for operating call centre scams in Thailand and neighbouring countries. The scammers targeted Thai and Chinese victims in Thailand.
Some have allegedly lured Thai job seekers to work in neighbouring countries by promising them good salaries. But, most job seekers realised the truth when they were forced to work long hours in call centres. They say they were often not paid and then had to pay ransoms in order to return home safely. Chinese businessmen have also been in trouble over their involvement in illegal nightlife businesses around Bangkok.
One Chinese businessman was recently reported to have made a three million baht donation to the Palang Pracharath Party. He had been granted Thai citizenship but then was arrested after being linked to a pub in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district. Police say the raid at the pub revealed that 50 of the 300 customers tested positive for drugs. The pub was reportedly catering to foreigners which were mostly Chinese nationals.
Meanwhile, the Thai government has joined forces with Australia to stamp out human trafficking. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met Australia’s new ambassador, Angela Jane Macdonald, at Government House on Tuesday to discuss several options including trade opportunities between the two nations as they celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations.
Government spokesperson Anucha Buraphachaisri made it known that tackling human trafficking is one of Thailand’s top priorities. The Australian diplomat welcomed Thailand’s commitment to stamping out the trafficking of persons and said Canberra is fully behind the kingdom’s crusade.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Women crawls off plane in Bangkok after told to pay for wheelchair | GMT
China to join Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Intruder who attacked US House Speaker’s husband says it was a suicide misison
Bangkok announces location of Loy Krathong festivities
Halloween crowd surge casualties prompt raid on Seoul’s police headquarters
Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
China and Japan fight it out for Thailand’s EV market
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok24 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Events5 mins ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
- Bangkok2 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea2 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism