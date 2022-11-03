Connect with us

China

China to join Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes

China has pledged to assist Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes, according to a Facebook post by the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok. The embassy acknowledged several criminal cases that were subject to Thai police investigations. It says the Chinese government places importance on law enforcement and the suppression of illegal narcotics, indecent acts, and gambling.

Now, the embassy says China is promoting cooperation in the enforcement of such crimes, citing the two countries’ history of law enforcement cooperation. According to Thai PBS World, several Chinese nationals have been arrested in recent years for operating call centre scams in Thailand and neighbouring countries. The scammers targeted Thai and Chinese victims in Thailand.

Some have allegedly lured Thai job seekers to work in neighbouring countries by promising them good salaries. But, most job seekers realised the truth when they were forced to work long hours in call centres. They say they were often not paid and then had to pay ransoms in order to return home safely. Chinese businessmen have also been in trouble over their involvement in illegal nightlife businesses around Bangkok.

One Chinese businessman was recently reported to have made a three million baht donation to the Palang Pracharath Party. He had been granted Thai citizenship but then was arrested after being linked to a pub in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district. Police say the raid at the pub revealed that 50 of the 300 customers tested positive for drugs. The pub was reportedly catering to foreigners which were mostly Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, the Thai government has joined forces with Australia to stamp out human trafficking. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met Australia’s new ambassador, Angela Jane Macdonald, at Government House on Tuesday to discuss several options including trade opportunities between the two nations as they celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Government spokesperson Anucha Buraphachaisri made it known that tackling human trafficking is one of Thailand’s top priorities. The Australian diplomat welcomed Thailand’s commitment to stamping out the trafficking of persons and said Canberra is fully behind the kingdom’s crusade.

 

